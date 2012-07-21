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5.4
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Sushi Girl
5.4
Sushi Girl
, 2012
Sushi Girl
USA / Thriller, Crime / 18+
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5.4
Sushi Girl
Dubbed trailer 2
Dubbed trailer 2
Synopsis
Upon his release from prison, Fish is brought to an abandoned restaurant by his old associate, Duke, to celebrate his newfound freedom. However, there's unfinished business that Duke is determined to solve.
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Cast
Tony Todd
Duke
James Duval
Noah Hathaway
Fish
Cyrus Alexander
Sonny Cheeba
Sushi Chef
Neal Fischer
Detective John N. Davenport
Cortney Palm
Sushi Girl
Suren M. Seron
Correctional Clerk
Rachel Federoff
Female Voice on Phone
Mike M. Quick
Correctional Officer
David Reynolds
Henchman
Mark Hamill
Crow
Director
Kern Saxton
Writer
Destin Pfaff
,
Kern Saxton
Composer
Fritz Myers
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
21 July 2012
Release date
29 November 2012
Russia
AKM
18+
29 November 2012
Belarus
7 December 2012
Canada
26 March 2013
Germany
22 December 2012
Japan
29 November 2012
Kazakhstan
3 January 2013
USA
29 November 2012
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$750,000
Production
Assembly Line, Level Up Productions, Stray Angel Films
Also known as
Sushi Girl, Cô Gái Sushi, Dziewczyna z sushi, Sushitüdruk, Суши гел, Суші гел, Суші гйорл, Суші гьорл, Суши гёл, La Fille Sushi
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
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Sushi Girl
Dubbed trailer 2
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Sushi Girl
Dubbed trailer
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Sushi Girl
Stills
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Sushi Chef
Remember you are a tray. You must not move. You must not make eye contact. You must not react. No matter what you see... or hear.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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