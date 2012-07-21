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Poster of Sushi Girl
5.4
Sushi Girl - Dubbed trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Sushi Girl
5.4

Sushi Girl

, 2012
Sushi Girl
USA / Thriller, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sushi Girl
5.4
Sushi Girl - Dubbed trailer 2
Sushi Girl  Dubbed trailer 2

Synopsis

Upon his release from prison, Fish is brought to an abandoned restaurant by his old associate, Duke, to celebrate his newfound freedom. However, there's unfinished business that Duke is determined to solve.

Cast

Tony Todd
Tony Todd
Duke
James Duval
Noah Hathaway
Fish
Cyrus Alexander
Sonny Cheeba
Sushi Chef
Neal Fischer
Detective John N. Davenport
Cortney Palm
Sushi Girl
Suren M. Seron
Correctional Clerk
Rachel Federoff
Female Voice on Phone
Mike M. Quick
Correctional Officer
David Reynolds
Henchman
Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill
Crow
Director Kern Saxton
Writer Destin Pfaff, Kern Saxton
Composer Fritz Myers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 21 July 2012
Release date
29 November 2012 Russia AKM 18+
29 November 2012 Belarus
7 December 2012 Canada
26 March 2013 Germany
22 December 2012 Japan
29 November 2012 Kazakhstan
3 January 2013 USA
29 November 2012 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $750,000
Production Assembly Line, Level Up Productions, Stray Angel Films
Also known as
Sushi Girl, Cô Gái Sushi, Dziewczyna z sushi, Sushitüdruk, Суши гел, Суші гел, Суші гйорл, Суші гьорл, Суши гёл, La Fille Sushi

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Write review

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sushi Girl - Dubbed trailer 2
Sushi Girl Dubbed trailer 2
Sushi Girl - Dubbed trailer
Sushi Girl Dubbed trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Sushi Girl

Quotes

Sushi Chef Remember you are a tray. You must not move. You must not make eye contact. You must not react. No matter what you see... or hear.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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