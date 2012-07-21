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Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Sushi Girl

Remember you are a tray. You must not move. You must not make eye contact. You must not react. No matter what you see... or hear.

Sushi Chef Remember you are a tray. You must not move. You must not make eye contact. You must not react. No matter what you see... or hear.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.