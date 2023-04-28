Woo-chul used to be a successful boxer, but he had to go to prison because his opponent died in the middle of a match. Now that he’s been released, he intends to become a model citizen. Meanwhile, his friend Do-shik will do whatever it takes to get ahead. After choosing different paths, they will be forced to plot against and betray one another.
CountrySouth Korea
Runtime1 hour 51 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere28 April 2023
Release date
15 November 2023
South Korea
18
22 March 2024
Taiwan
Worldwide Gross$191,716
Also known as
The Wild, deo waildeu, Dzikość, Giao Dịch Đổi Đời, THE WILD 修羅の拳, 惡獸之戰