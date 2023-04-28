Menu
Poster of The Wild
5.7 IMDb Rating: 5.5
Kinoafisha Films The Wild

The Wild

The Wild 18+
Synopsis

Woo-chul used to be a successful boxer, but he had to go to prison because his opponent died in the middle of a match. Now that he’s been released, he intends to become a model citizen. Meanwhile, his friend Do-shik will do whatever it takes to get ahead. After choosing different paths, they will be forced to plot against and betray one another.
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 April 2023
Release date
15 November 2023 South Korea 18
22 March 2024 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $191,716
Also known as
The Wild, deo waildeu, Dzikość, Giao Dịch Đổi Đời, THE WILD　修羅の拳, 惡獸之戰
Director
Kim Bong-han
Cast
Park Sung-woong
Oh Dal-soo
Oh Dal-soo
Oh Dae-hwan
Oh Dae-hwan
Ji-hye Seo
Joo Seok-tae
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
