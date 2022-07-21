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Dolzhnik
7.0
Dolzhnik
, 2022
Dolzhnik
Kazakhstan / Comedy, Crime / 18+
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7.0
Dolzhnik
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Bekzat Dostanov
Oskar
Kirill Klimov
Maks
Daulet Abdygaparov
Aman
Erken Gubashev
Dyadya Zhenya
Elzhas Rahimbekov
Rumyn
Ashim Ahmetov
Yesen
Riskul Konakbaev
Rasskazchik
Aida Malybayeva
Eduard Tabishev
Sergey Sergeyevich
Dmitriy Vaganov
Svin
Eljazz Rakhimbekov
Rumyn
Director
Rasul Sharafeddinov
Writer
Rasul Sharafeddinov
Composer
Aydos Askaruly
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
21 July 2022
Release date
17 November 2022
Russia
Cinemaus Studio
21 July 2022
Kazakhstan
18+
Worldwide Gross
$649
Also known as
Dolzhnik, Должник, Dłużnik
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
14
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 26 February 2026
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