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Poster of Dolzhnik
7.0
Dolzhnik - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Dolzhnik
7.0

Dolzhnik

, 2022
Dolzhnik
Kazakhstan / Comedy, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Dolzhnik
7.0
Dolzhnik - Trailer
Dolzhnik  Trailer

Cast

Bekzat Dostanov
Bekzat Dostanov
Oskar
Kirill Klimov
Kirill Klimov
Maks
Daulet Abdygaparov
Daulet Abdygaparov
Aman
Erken Gubashev
Erken Gubashev
Dyadya Zhenya
Elzhas Rahimbekov
Rumyn
Ashim Ahmetov
Yesen
Riskul Konakbaev
Rasskazchik
Aida Malybayeva
Eduard Tabishev
Sergey Sergeyevich
Dmitriy Vaganov
Svin
Eljazz Rakhimbekov
Rumyn
Director Rasul Sharafeddinov
Writer Rasul Sharafeddinov
Composer Aydos Askaruly
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 21 July 2022
Release date
17 November 2022 Russia Cinemaus Studio
21 July 2022 Kazakhstan 18+
Worldwide Gross $649
Also known as
Dolzhnik, Должник, Dłużnik

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Dolzhnik - Trailer
Dolzhnik Trailer
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