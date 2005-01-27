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Poster of Sosed
3.9
Kinoafisha Films Sosed
3.9

Sosed

, 2004
Sosed
Russia / Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of Sosed
3.9

Cast

Lev Borisov
Lev Borisov
Petrovich
Vladimir Menshov
Vladimir Menshov
Kalistratov
Nikolay Smyvalov
Vanya
Vyacheslav Glushkov
Captain Baklykov
Yuliya Chesnokova
Klava
Armen Muradyan
Garik
Tatyana Sergeeva
Svetka
Dima Nazarov
One of Usachov Brothers
Daniil Demin
One of Usachov Brothers
Yuriy Oborotov
Yuriy Oborotov
Father
Director Sergey Yurzhenko
Writer Aleksandr Adabashyan, Sergey Yurzhenko
Composer Konstantin Shevelyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 27 January 2005
Release date
27 January 2005 Russia Панорама Кино 12+
27 January 2005 Kazakhstan
27 January 2005 Ukraine
Production Master Zhanr
Also known as
Sosed, Сосед

Film rating

3.9
Rate 12 votes
3.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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