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Poster of From the Ashes
6.2
Kinoafisha Films From the Ashes
6.2

From the Ashes

, 2024
From the Ashes
Saudi Arabia / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
Poster of From the Ashes
6.2

Synopsis

Jailed for her husband's crime, a woman discovers that her only way out is to solve riddles from her mysterious past.

Cast

Paul du Toit
Lucius
Lucy Capri
Riley
Jeanne Neilson
Emma
Syreeta Banks
Aretha
Jeremy John Wells
Myles
Debbie Sutcliffe
Dolores
Dolores Dermody
Officer Grim
Lisa Marie Dwyer
Officer Adler
Elizabeth Gibson
Gramophone Lady
Director Jeremy Wiles
Writer Tiana Wiles
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Saudi Arabia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 20 January 2024
World premiere 20 January 2024
Release date
1 December 2024 USA
Budget $1,000,000
Production KingdomWorks Studios
Also known as
From the Ashes, Alarme de Incêndio

Film rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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