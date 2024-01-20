Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
From the Ashes
6.2
From the Ashes
, 2024
From the Ashes
Saudi Arabia / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.2
Synopsis
Jailed for her husband's crime, a woman discovers that her only way out is to solve riddles from her mysterious past.
Expand
Cast
Paul du Toit
Lucius
Lucy Capri
Riley
Jeanne Neilson
Emma
Syreeta Banks
Aretha
Jeremy John Wells
Myles
Debbie Sutcliffe
Dolores
Dolores Dermody
Officer Grim
Lisa Marie Dwyer
Officer Adler
Elizabeth Gibson
Gramophone Lady
Director
Jeremy Wiles
Writer
Tiana Wiles
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Saudi Arabia
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
20 January 2024
World premiere
20 January 2024
Release date
1 December 2024
USA
Budget
$1,000,000
Production
KingdomWorks Studios
Also known as
From the Ashes, Alarme de Incêndio
More
Film rating
6.2
Rate
14
votes
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree