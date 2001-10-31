Menu
Wasabi

Wasabi 18+
Country France / Japan
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 19 February 2003
World premiere 31 October 2001
Release date
4 September 2002 Russia
9 July 2003 Bahrain
31 October 2001 Belgium
9 November 2001 Cameroon
25 January 2002 Canada
8 November 2001 Chile
23 May 2002 Czechia
26 February 2003 Egypt
31 October 2001 France
27 September 2002 Germany
19 November 2003 Greece
14 March 2002 Hong Kong
15 August 2002 Hungary
30 May 2002 Israel
6 September 2002 Italy
2 February 2002 Japan
27 September 2002 Kazakhstan
30 December 2003 Kuwait
7 February 2003 Mexico
14 November 2002 Netherlands
31 October 2001 Philippines
14 February 2003 Poland
28 June 2002 Portugal
27 March 2002 Romania
23 May 2002 Slovakia 15
11 April 2003 South Korea
10 January 2003 Spain
31 October 2001 Switzerland
8 February 2002 Taiwan, Province of China
28 June 2002 Turkey
27 September 2002 USA
4 September 2002 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget €15,300,000
Worldwide Gross $10,366,360
Production EuropaCorp, Samitose Productions, TF1 Films Production
Also known as
Wasabi, Vasabi, Wasabi: El trato sucio de la mafia, Васаби, 青芥刑警, Asabi Polis, Hubert, Klironomo tin... kori mou!, La petite moutarde qui monte au nez, Một Mình Chống Mafia Nhật, The Professional II, Un poliţist cu capsa pusă, Wasabi - Duros de Roer, Wasabi - Ein Bulle in Japan, Wasabi - Hubert zawodowiec, Wasabi - mar, mint a mustár, Wasabi - The Japanese Dip That Kicks Like a Mule, Wasabi: El tracte brut de la màfia, Κληρονομώ την... κόρη μου!, Васабі, Уасаби, 極速追殺令
Director
Gérard Krawczyk
Cast
Jean Reno
Jean Reno
Ryōko Hirosue
Carole Bouquet
Carole Bouquet
Michel Muller
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.4

7.4
Rate 56 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1123 In the Adventure genre  247 In the Crime genre  98 In the Biography genre  52 In the Comedy genre  235 In films of France  65 In films of Japan  48
Film Reviews
Zoya 25 June 2023, 15:33
Забавный фильм. По сути, это обычная комедия с некоторым экшеном. Фильм в стиле - оставь свой мозг за дверью и наслаждайся. Хороший саундтрек.
Фильм…
Киноафиша.инфо 25 June 2023, 20:08
Добрый день! Спасибо за отзыв!😊
