Country
France / Japan
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2001
Online premiere
19 February 2003
World premiere
31 October 2001
Release date
|4 September 2002
|Russia
|
|
|9 July 2003
|Bahrain
|
|
|31 October 2001
|Belgium
|
|
|9 November 2001
|Cameroon
|
|
|25 January 2002
|Canada
|
|
|8 November 2001
|Chile
|
|
|23 May 2002
|Czechia
|
|
|26 February 2003
|Egypt
|
|
|31 October 2001
|France
|
|
|27 September 2002
|Germany
|
|
|19 November 2003
|Greece
|
|
|14 March 2002
|Hong Kong
|
|
|15 August 2002
|Hungary
|
|
|30 May 2002
|Israel
|
|
|6 September 2002
|Italy
|
|
|2 February 2002
|Japan
|
|
|27 September 2002
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|30 December 2003
|Kuwait
|
|
|7 February 2003
|Mexico
|
|
|14 November 2002
|Netherlands
|
|
|31 October 2001
|Philippines
|
|
|14 February 2003
|Poland
|
|
|28 June 2002
|Portugal
|
|
|27 March 2002
|Romania
|
|
|23 May 2002
|Slovakia
|
|15
|11 April 2003
|South Korea
|
|
|10 January 2003
|Spain
|
|
|31 October 2001
|Switzerland
|
|
|8 February 2002
|Taiwan, Province of China
|
|
|28 June 2002
|Turkey
|
|
|27 September 2002
|USA
|
|
|4 September 2002
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
€15,300,000
Worldwide Gross
$10,366,360
Production
EuropaCorp, Samitose Productions, TF1 Films Production
Also known as
Wasabi, Vasabi, Wasabi: El trato sucio de la mafia, Васаби, 青芥刑警, Asabi Polis, Hubert, Klironomo tin... kori mou!, La petite moutarde qui monte au nez, Một Mình Chống Mafia Nhật, The Professional II, Un poliţist cu capsa pusă, Wasabi - Duros de Roer, Wasabi - Ein Bulle in Japan, Wasabi - Hubert zawodowiec, Wasabi - mar, mint a mustár, Wasabi - The Japanese Dip That Kicks Like a Mule, Wasabi: El tracte brut de la màfia, Κληρονομώ την... κόρη μου!, Васабі, Уасаби, 極速追殺令
