Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Good, the Bad and the Dead
4.1
Kinoafisha Films The Good, the Bad and the Dead
4.1

The Good, the Bad and the Dead

, 2015
4Got10
USA / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Good, the Bad and the Dead
4.1

Cast

Johnny Messner
Johnny Messner
Brian Barns
Dolph Lundgren
Dolph Lundgren
Bob Rooker
Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo
Mateo Perez
Vivica A. Fox
Vivica A. Fox
Imani Cole
Michael Paré
Michael Paré
Sheriff Olson
Natassia Malthe
Natassia Malthe
Christine
John Laughlin
Howard
Angell Conwell
Agent Taylor
Michael Long
Samuel Perez
Klement Tinaj
Detective
Director Timothy Woodward Jr.
Writer Sean Ryan
Composer Sid De La Cruz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 2 December 2015
World premiere 11 September 2015
Release date
26 May 2016 Brazil 16
11 September 2015 USA PG-13
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $43,798
Production Status Media & Entertainment, Puppy Entertainment
Also known as
4Got10, The Good, the Bad, and the Dead, A jó, a rossz és a halott, Cei buni, cei răi şi cei morţi, Dobry, zły i martwy, Forgotten, Hea halb ja surnud, Il buono, il brutto e il morto, İyi, Kötü ve Ölü, Los olvidados, Os Esquecidos, The Good, the Bad and the Dead, Забытое, Хороший, поганий, мертвий, アルティメット・エージェント, 喋血殺陣, Os Esquecidos (2015), נשכח

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4.1 IMDb
Updated 10 March 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Good, the Bad and the Dead

American Violence
American Violence Thriller, Drama, Crime
2016, USA
4.0
Swap
Swap Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2016, USA
3.0
Detective Knight: Rogue
Detective Knight: Rogue Action, Thriller
2022, USA
3.0
Vendetta
Vendetta Action, Thriller
2022, USA
4.0
Detective Knight: Redemption
Detective Knight: Redemption Action, Thriller
2022, USA
5.0
The Last Mercenary
The Last Mercenary Action, Comedy
2021, France
5.0
Black Friday
Black Friday Comedy, Horror
2021, USA
4.0
Hard Night Falling
Hard Night Falling Action, Crime, Drama
2019, Italy / USA
3.0
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
xXx: Return of Xander Cage Action
2017, USA
5.0
Dead Trigger
Dead Trigger Horror
2017, USA
3.0
Code of Cain
Code of Cain Drama, Action, Thriller
2015, Belarus
4.0
Diamond Dogs
Diamond Dogs Action, Adventure
2007, Canada
4.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more