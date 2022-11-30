Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Men of Plastic
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Men of Plastic
5.6

Men of Plastic

, 2022
Men of Plastic
South Korea / Comedy, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Men of Plastic
5.6

Synopsis

Dae-guk, a nosy man from Apgujeong, and Ji-woo, a cold but skillful plastic surgeon, open a plastic surgery business in Gangnam. Dae-guk is an unemployed man who likes to pry into other people’s businesses.

Cast

Ma Dong-seok
Ma Dong-seok
Dae-guk
Kyung-ho Jung
Ji-woo
Oh Na-ra
Mi-jung
Choi Byeong-mo
Jo Tae-cheon
Oh Yeon-seo
Oh Yeon-seo
Han Bo-reum
Han-bi
Kim Chan-hyung
Detective Park
Lee Dong-gi
Jiwon Hospital client 4
Oh Hee-joon
Valet guy
Park Ji-Hoon
Chief Kim
Jeon Jin-oh
Private loan shark 1
Director Lim Jin-soon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 30 November 2022
Release date
1 December 2022 Hong Kong
22 December 2022 Singapore PG13
30 November 2022 South Korea 12
2 December 2022 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $4,583,733
Production Big Punch Pictures, Hong Film, BA Entertainment
Also known as
Men of Plastic, Apgujeong Report, Apgujeong Ripoteu, Ông Trùm Mông Má, 整形帝王, 狎鴎亭（アックジョン）スターダム, 肌智整容大叔, 狎鸥亭报告

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more