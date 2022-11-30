Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Men of Plastic
5.6
Men of Plastic
, 2022
Men of Plastic
South Korea / Comedy, Crime, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
5.6
Synopsis
Dae-guk, a nosy man from Apgujeong, and Ji-woo, a cold but skillful plastic surgeon, open a plastic surgery business in Gangnam. Dae-guk is an unemployed man who likes to pry into other people’s businesses.
Expand
Cast
Ma Dong-seok
Dae-guk
Kyung-ho Jung
Ji-woo
Oh Na-ra
Mi-jung
Choi Byeong-mo
Jo Tae-cheon
Oh Yeon-seo
Han Bo-reum
Han-bi
Kim Chan-hyung
Detective Park
Lee Dong-gi
Jiwon Hospital client 4
Oh Hee-joon
Valet guy
Park Ji-Hoon
Chief Kim
Jeon Jin-oh
Private loan shark 1
Director
Lim Jin-soon
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
30 November 2022
Release date
1 December 2022
Hong Kong
22 December 2022
Singapore
PG13
30 November 2022
South Korea
12
2 December 2022
Taiwan
Worldwide Gross
$4,583,733
Production
Big Punch Pictures, Hong Film, BA Entertainment
Also known as
Men of Plastic, Apgujeong Report, Apgujeong Ripoteu, Ông Trùm Mông Má, 整形帝王, 狎鴎亭（アックジョン）スターダム, 肌智整容大叔, 狎鸥亭报告
More
Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Men of Plastic
Woongnami
Action, Comedy
2023, South Korea
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree