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6.2
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Lost Girls
6.2
Lost Girls
, 2020
Lost Girls
USA / Thriller, Drama, Crime / 18+
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6.2
Lost Girls
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Amy Ryan
Mari Gilbert
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie
Sherre Gilbert
Gabriel Byrne
Richard Dormer
Lola Kirke
Kim
Oona Laurence
Sarra Gilbert
Dean Winters
Dean Bostick
Molly Brown
Missy
Miriam Shor
Lorraine
Ana Reeder
Lynn
Grace Capeless
Amanda
Director
Liz Garbus
Writer
Michael Werwie
,
Robert Kolker
Composer
Anne Nikitin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
13 March 2020
World premiere
28 January 2020
MPAA
R
Production
Archer Gray, Langley Park Pictures
Also known as
Lost Girls, Chicas perdidas, Elveszett lányok, Filles perdues, Kayıp Kızlar, Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery, Lost Girls: Os Crimes de Long Island, Zaginione dziewczyny, Τα κορίτσια που χάθηκαν, Пропавшие девушки, ロストガールズ, 失蹤的女孩：長島連續殺人事件
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
15
votes
6.2
IMDb
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Lost Girls
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Richard Dormer
It's not your daughter, Mrs. Gilbert, which is why it's important that you don't talk to the media.
Showtimes
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