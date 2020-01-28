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Poster of Lost Girls
6.2
Lost Girls - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Lost Girls
6.2

Lost Girls

, 2020
Lost Girls
USA / Thriller, Drama, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Lost Girls
6.2
Lost Girls - Trailer
Lost Girls  Trailer

Cast

Amy Ryan
Amy Ryan
Mari Gilbert
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie
Sherre Gilbert
Gabriel Byrne
Gabriel Byrne
Richard Dormer
Lola Kirke
Lola Kirke
Kim
Oona Laurence
Oona Laurence
Sarra Gilbert
Dean Winters
Dean Winters
Dean Bostick
Molly Brown
Missy
Miriam Shor
Miriam Shor
Lorraine
Ana Reeder
Lynn
Grace Capeless
Amanda
Director Liz Garbus
Writer Michael Werwie, Robert Kolker
Composer Anne Nikitin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 13 March 2020
World premiere 28 January 2020
MPAA R
Production Archer Gray, Langley Park Pictures
Also known as
Lost Girls, Chicas perdidas, Elveszett lányok, Filles perdues, Kayıp Kızlar, Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery, Lost Girls: Os Crimes de Long Island, Zaginione dziewczyny, Τα κορίτσια που χάθηκαν, Пропавшие девушки, ロストガールズ, 失蹤的女孩：長島連續殺人事件

Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Lost Girls - Trailer
Lost Girls Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Richard Dormer It's not your daughter, Mrs. Gilbert, which is why it's important that you don't talk to the media.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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