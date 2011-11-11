Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
All films

Horror Films

Animation Anime Ballet Biography Action Western War Detective Children's Documentary Drama History Catastrophe Comedy Concert Short Crime Romantic Mystery Music Musical Film-Noir Opera Adventure Compilation Family Fairy Tale Theatrical Sport Reality-TV Thriller Horror Sci-Fi Festival Fantasy Adult
#A
#Alive
#H
#Horror
#N
#No_Filter
#S
#Screamers
#U
#Unknown
#C
#chadgetstheaxe
#I
#iKllr
..
...E tu vivrai nel terrore! L'aldilà
10
10 Cloverfield Lane 10/31 Part 3 100 Feet
11
11-11-11 11/11/11
13
13 Beloved 13 Cameras 13 Exorcisms 13 Sins 13 dni do wakacji
14
1408
19
1922 1978
1B
1BR
2
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 Lava 2 Lantula
20
20 Million Miles to Earth 2001 Maniacs 2025: Blood, White & Blue
28
28 Weeks Later 28 Years Later 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
3
3 A.M. 3D 3 A.M. 3D: Part 2 3 from Hell
30
30 Days of Night 30 Days of Night: Dark Days
31
31
32
32 Malasana Street
3R
3rd Night
47
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
51
51
6
6 Degrees of Hell 6 Souls
7
7 From Etheria 7 Witches
8
8 Found Dead
82
825 Forest Road
9
9 Windows
A
A Banquet A Bay of Blood A Breed Apart A Chinese Ghost Story A Classic Horror Story A Comedy of Horrors, Volume 1 A Creature Was Stirring A Cure for Wellness A Dark Foe A Dark Song A Different Man A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night A Haunted House 2 A House on the Bayou A Knight's War A Little Bit Zombie A Mother's Embrace A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio A Nightmare on Elm Street A Nightmare on Elm Street A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2 - Freddy's Revenge A Nymphoid Barbarian in Dinosaur Hell A Perfect Vacation A Quiet Place A Quiet Place Part III A Quiet Place: Day One A Quiet Place: Part II A Savannah Haunting A Serbian Film A Tale of Two Sisters A Werewolf in England A Wicked Breed A yard of jackals
AB
ABCs of Death 2 Abaasylaakh Khaus Abandoned Abattoir Abduction 101 Aberration Abgeschnitten Abigail Abigail Abominable Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter Abraham's Boys Abyzou
AM
AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead Amaar 4: Cin Kavmi Amelia's Children American Carnage American Mary American Nightmares American Poltergeist American Psycho American Psycho American Psycho 2 American Refugee American Terror Story Amityville Vampire Amityville: The Awakening Amityville: Where the Echo Lives Ammar 3: Cin Kabilesi Among the Living Among the Shadows Amphibious Creature of the Deep Amulet Amusement Amy
AC
Accused Achoura Across the River
AF
Afflicted African Kung-Fu Nazis After Midnight After School Massacre After.Life AfterDeath Aftermath Afterparty Aftershock
AG
Against the Current Against the Night Aggression Agnes Agoraphobia Agramon's Gate
AL
Al final del espectro Al morir la matinée Aladdin: The Monkey's Paw Alem-i Cin 3: Salgin Alem-i Cin 5: Azap Alice and the Vampire Queen Alice in Terrorland Alien Alien Alien Country Alien Invasion Alien Predator Alien Resurrection Alien vs. Predator Alien: Romulus Aliens Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem Alien³ Alive All About Evil All Cheerleaders Die All Fun and Games All I Need All My Friends Are Dead All You Need Is Blood All the Boys Love Mandy Lane All the Gods in the Sky Alone Alone in the Dark Alone with You Along Came the Devil 2 Alpacalypse Altar Altered States Altitude Always Shine Always Watching: A Marble Hornets Story Alyce Kills
AN
An American Werewolf in London An English Haunting An Evil Tale Anaconda Anaconda: Offspring Anacondas 4: Trail of Blood Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid Anatomy And Soon the Darkness Angel Baby Will Be Officially Released on December 15th, 2023 Angel Heart Angelica Angels Fallen Anger of the Dead Animal Animal Anna and the Apocalypse Annabelle Annabelle Comes Home Annabelle: Creation Anonymous Zombie Anti Matter Antibodies Antichrist Antiviral Antlers Any Day Anything for Jackson
AO
Ao Oni The Animation
AP
Apartment 1303 3D Apartment 143 Apartment 7A Apostle Appendage Appetite for Sin April Fool's Day
AQ
Aquaslash
AR
Arachnophobia Aranmanai 4 Arctic Void Are You Afraid of the Dark? Are You There? Area 51 Area 51 Army of Darkness Army of Thieves Army of the Dead Arthur, malédiction Artik
AS
As the Gods Will Ascent to Hell Ash Ashes Assault on Precinct 13 Astral Asylum
AT
At the Devil's door Atakan Atakan. Krovavaya legenda Attack of the 50 Foot Woman Attack of the Giant Leeches Attack of the Killer Donuts Attack of the Meth Gator Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies Attack of the Soviet Zombies
AU
Audition Autopsy
AV
Ava's Possessions
AW
Await Further Instructions Awaken the Shadowman Awakening the Zodiac Awoken
AZ
Azrael
B.
B.T.K.
BA
Ba'al: The Storm God Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest Baby Blue Baby Invasion Baby Monitor Backcountry Backrooms: The Movie 2 Bad Behaviour Bad CGI Gator Bad CGI Sharks Bad Candy Bad Connection Bad Hair Bad Milo Bad Samaritan Bad Taste Bad Things Badass Monster Killer Badoet Bag of Lies Baghead Bagman Bambi: The Reckoning Banshee Chapter Barbaque / Some Like It Rare Barbarian Barbarians Basket Case 2 Baskin Bathory Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham Bats Battlefield 2025 Battleground
BE
Be Careful What You Wish For Beast Beastly Beau Is Afraid Beauty Water Becoming Bed Rest Bed of Nails Bed of the Dead Bedeviled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beezel Before I Wake Before Someone Gets Hurt Beginning: Gog Magog Behind You Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon Behind the Trees Behind the Walls Below Belphegor, Phantom of the Louvre Belzebuth Beneath Beneath Still Waters Bereavement Best Wishes to All Best horror shorts Bethany Better Watch Out Beyond Loch Ness Beyond Remedy Beyond the Black Rainbow Beyond the Bridge Beyond the Gates
BH
Bhediya Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
BI
Big Shark Big/Bad/Wolf Bilet v odin konets Biohazard: Damnation Bird Box Barcelona Birdeater Birdemic: Shock and Terror Birth/Rebirth Bite Bite Bite Night
BL
Black Blood Brothers Black Box Black Cab Black Christmas Black Christmas Black Christmas Black Comedy Shorts 2 Black Friday Black Goblin Curse Black Hollow Cage Black Mold Black Moon Black Rock Black Sabbath Black Sheep Black Site Black Water Black Water: Abyss Blackout Blackout Blackwater Lane Blade Blade: Trinity Blair Witch Bleed Bless the Child Blind Blind Waters BlinkyTM Bliss Bloat Blood Blood & Chocolate Blood Bound Blood Car Blood Child Blood Craft Blood Creek Blood Curse II: Asmodeus Rises Blood Fest Blood Flower Blood Lake Blood Punch Blood Quantum Blood Red Sky Blood Shot Blood Valley: Seed's Revenge Blood and Roses Blood for Dracula Blood-C: The Last Dark Blood: The Last Vampire BloodRayne BloodRayne 2: Deliverance BloodRayne: The Third Reich Bloodline Bloodline Killer Bloodsuckers Bloodsucking Bastards Bloodthirst Bloody Axe Wound Bloody Chainsaw Girl Bloody Hell Blue Demon Blue Demon Ver. 2.0 Blue Heart Blue Light
BO
Boar Bodies Bodies, Bodies, Bodies Body Cam Body Snatchers Bone Lake Bone Tomahawk Bones Bones & All Boo Boo Alazhen Boo! Boo! A Madea Halloween Booger Boogeyman Boogeyman 2 Boogeyman 3 Book of Blood Book of Monsters Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 Border Patrol Bottom of the Water Boys from County Hell
BR
Brahms: The Boy II Braid Bramayugam Brat 4: The Death Breathing Room Bride of Frankenstein Bride of Frankenstein Bride of Scarecrow Bride of the Killer Piñata Bride of the Monster Brides Brightburn Bring Her Back Broadcast Signal Intrusion Brooklyn 45 Brotherhood of Blood Brute 1976 Bryan Loves You
BU
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Bug Bulbbul Bull Shark Bullets of Justice Bumperkleef Bunker Bunker of the Dead 3D Bunnyman Burga Burial Ground Massacre Burning Bright Bury Me When I'm Dead Burying the Ex Butchers Buzz House: The Movie
BY
Bystanders Byvshaya
CT
CTRL
CU
CURS R Cub Cube Cube Zero Cuckoo Cuerdas Cujo Cult Hero Cult of Chucky Curio Curse of Chucky Curse of the Nun Curse of the Sin Eater Cursed Cursed Seat Curve Cute Little Buggers 3D Cutting Class
CA
Cabin Fever Cabin Fever Cabin Fever: Patient Zero Cadaver Caddo Lake Caddy Hack Cadet Caged Cahim Caleuche: El llamado del Mar Caltiki – The Immortal Monster Calvaire Cam Camp Hope Camp Pleasant Lake Campton Manor Canceled Candy Corn Candyman Candyman Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh Cannibal Holocaust Cape Fear Cape Fear Cargo Carnifex Carnival of Souls CarousHell Carousel Carrie Carrie Carriers Carved Case 39 Cassadaga Castle Freak Cat People Cat People Cat's Eye Catacombs Caveat
CE
Cell Cell Cell 213 Cello Cellphone Cementerio General 2 / Sinister Circle Cemetery of Splendour Censor Centipede! Central Park Cerebrum
CH
Chabak - Night of Murder and Romance Chain Letter Chain Reactions Chained Chainsaws Were Singing Chandramukhi 2 Chateau Chatter Chernobyl Diaries Chevil Child's Play Child's Play Child's Play 2 Child's Play 3 Children of the Corn Children of the Corn Children of the Corn Children of the Corn 666 Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest Children of the Corn IV: Millennium's Child Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror Children of the Corn: Revelation Children of the Corn: Runaway Chithini Choking Hazard Choose Christmas Cruelty! Chromeskull: Laid to Rest 2 Chronicle Chyornaya gora Chyornaya voda
CI
Cinderella's Curse Cinderella's Revenge Cine Basura: La película Circus of Horrors Circus of the Dead Citadel
CL
Class of 1999 Claw Cleansing Hour Clinical Clinton Road (Movie) Clock Cloud Cloverfield Movie Clown Clown Motel Clown Motel: Spirits Arise Clown in a Cornfield Clowns
CO
Cobweb Cockneys vs Zombies Coffin Cold Skin Colin Color Out of Space Come Back to Me Come Out and Play Come Play Come Play With Me Come True Come to Daddy Coming Home in the Dark Coming Soon Compound Fracture Conjuring Kannappan Consecration Constantine 2 Consumed Contact Contracted Contracted: Phase II Control Freak Cooties Copycat Coraline Corporate Animals Cowboys vs Dinosaurs
CR
Cracked Phab What Crawl Crawlers Crazy Lake Creature from the Haunted Sea Creepshow Crescent City Crimson Peak Critters Critters 2 Critters 3 Crocodile Island Crocodile Vengeance Cronos Cruel Jaws Cruel Peter Cry Havoc Cry_Wolf Crypt of Evil
D-
D-Railed
DA
Dabba Daddy's Girl Daddy's Head Daddy, Father Frost Is Dead (Papa, umer ded moroz)(Father, Santa Klaus Has Died) Dagr Damon's Revenge Dampyr Dancing Village: The Curse Begins Dangerous Animals Dark Flight Dark Floors Dark Forces Dark Game Dark Harvest Dark House Dark Nature Dark Nuns Dark Shadows Dark Sister Dark Spell Dark Touch Dark Water Dark Woods 2 Dark windows Darker Than Night Darkness Darkness Falls Darlin' Dartmoor Killing Das Wachsfigurenkabinett Daughters of Darkness Dave Made a Maze Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes Dawn of the Dead Dawn of the Dead Day 13.13 Day Zero Day of Reckoning Day of Wrath Day of the Dead Day of the Dead Day of the Dead: Bloodline Day of the Mummy Daybreakers Daydreamers
DE
Dead & Beautiful Dead 7 Dead Again in Tombstone Dead Before Dawn 3D Dead Calm Dead Daughters Dead Dicks Dead End Dead List Dead Mail Dead Mine Dead Night Dead Ringers Dead Rising: Endgame Dead Rising: Watchtower Dead Silence Dead Snow Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead Dead Souls Dead Space: Aftermath Dead Space: Downfall Dead Sunrise Dead Talents Society Dead Trigger Dead Whisper Dead Zone Dead in Tombstone Dead of Night Deadstream Deadtectives Dear David Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp Death Curse of Tartu Death Forest Death Spa Death Toilet Death Tunnel Death Walks Behind You Death Walks at Midnight Death Whisper Death Whisperer Death of Me Death of a Unicorne Death valley Deathcember Deathwatch Debug Decade of the Dead Decibel Deep Blue Sea 3 Deep Hatred Deep Red Deep Rising Deep Sea Python Deer Camp '86 Definition of Fear Deleter Delicatessen Delirium Delirium Deliver Us Deliver Us from Evil Dementia 13 Dementia 13 Demon Baby Demon Hole Demon Pit Demonic Demonic Demonic Christmas Tree Demons Departing Seniors Derelict Descendent Deseo Deseo Desolation Desperation Destroy All Neighbors Detective Kien: The Headless Horror Detention Detour 95 Devadoothan Devil Devil's Due Devil's Market Devil's Pass Devil's Prey Devil's Revenge Devil's Workshop Devils Devils Stay Devour
DI
Di Ambang Kematian Diary of the Dead Die Alone Die Kinder der Toten / The Children of the Dead Die'ced: Reloaded Die, My Love Digging to Death Dinosaur Prison Dirty Fears Disappear Completely Discopath Dislike Disturbing Behavior
DJ
Django Kill Djinn
DO
Do Not Disturb Do Not Enter Do Not Reply Doch tmy Doctor Jekyll Doctor Sleep Dog Soldiers Doghouse Doll Master Dollhouse Dom, v kotorom lyudi ne zhivut Dominion of Darkness Domovoy Don't Be Afraid of the Dark Don't Be Afraid of the Dark Don't Breathe 2 Don't Hang Up Don't Hang Up Don't Knock Twice Don't Let Go Don't Let Him In Don't Look Away Don't Look Now Don't Look at the Demon Don't Move Don't Open Till Christmas Don't Open the Window Don't Torture a Duckling Don't Worry Darling Don’t Leave Home Doom Doom: Annihilation Doomsday Door Doppelganger Dora Who Came from Highway Dorian Gray im Spiegel der Boulevardpresse Dosen Ghaib: Sudah Malam Atau Sudah Tahu Double Blind Down a Dark Hall Downrange
DR
Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman Dr. Gift Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Dr. Sander's Sleep Cure Dracula Dracula Dracula Dracula Dracula 2000 Dracula 3D Dracula A.D. 1972 Dracula Has Risen from the Grave Dracula II: Ascension Dracula III: Legacy Dracula Untold Dracula Versus the Wolfman Dracula: A Love Tale Dracula: Pages from a Virgin's Diary Drag Me to Hell Drag Me to Hell 2 Dread Dream Scenario Dreamcatcher Dreamkatcher Dreams of Darkness Dreamscape Drive Back Driven Dry Blood
DU
Dumplings Dust Bunny Dust Devil
DW
Dwelling
DY
Dylan Dog: Dead of Night
EB
Ebola Zombies
ED
Eddington Eden Log
EI
Eight Legged Freaks
EL
El Exorcismo de Carmen Farías El Kafirun El hombre del saco El monstruo de la laguna negra El pacto Elevator Game Eli Eloise
EM
Embrace of the Vampire Embrión Embryo Emelie Empire of Passion
EN
End Call End of Days Entity Project Enys Men
EP
Epidemic
EQ
Equus
ER
Eraserhead
ES
Escape Room Escape Room Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Escape of Shark Estación Rocafort
EV
Even Lambs Have Teeth Event Horizon Everyone Will Burn Evie Evil Evil Clutch Evil Dead Evil Dead II Evil Dead Rise Evil Eye Evolution
EX
Excision Exeter Exhuma Exhumed Exists Exit 14 Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning Exorcismus Exorcist II: The Heretic Exorcist: The Beginning Exterminadores do Além Contra a Loira do Banheiro Extinction Extra Ordinary Extraterrestrial Extremity
EY
Eye See You Eye for an Eye Eye in the Labyrinth Eyes Without a Face Eyes of Laura Mars
F5
F5 Teraphobia
FA
Face to Face Faces in the Crowd Fading of the Cries Fall Down Dead False Positive Family Dinner Fanga Fantasma Fantasma d'amore Fantasy Island Fantomas Faro Father's Day Faust
FE
Fear Fear Below Fear Challenge Fear Clinic Fear Paris Fear Street Part 1: 1994 Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Fear Street Part 3: 1666 Fear Street: Prom Queen Fear of Rain Feardotcom Feast Feed Feed the Gods Felt Ferat Vampire Fertile Ground
FI
Fido Field Freak Fields of the Dead Final Destination Final Destination 3 Final Destination 5 Final Destination: Bloodline Final Girl Final Summer Finale Finders Keepers Firestarter Firestarter First Born Fists in the Pocket Five Across the Eyes Five Nights at Freddy's Five Nights at Freddy's 2
FL
Flatliners Flatliners Flesh for Frankenstein
FO
Foe Followed Footprints on the Moon Forbidden Fruits Forever Home Forget Me Not Forgive Us All Foto na pamyat Founders Day
FR
Fragile Frailty Framed Frankenhooker Frankenstein Frankenstein Frankenstein 90 Frankenstein vs. Dracula Frankenweenie Freaks Freaks of Nature Freaky Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred Freddy vs. Jason Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare Freddy's Fridays Freeze Fresh Fresh Hell: Wolves Against the World Frewaka Friday the 13th Friday the 13th Friday the 13th Friday the 13th Part 2 Friday the 13th Part 9 Friday the 13th Part III Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan Friday the 13th: A New Beginning Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter Fright Night Fright Night Fright Night 2: New Blood Fringe From Black From Darkness From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter From Dusk till Dawn From Hell From Within From the Corner of My Eye From the Depths Frontier(s) Frost Frostbite Frozen
FU
Funhouse Funny Games Funny Games U.S.
GA
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door Gaia Gallowwalkers Gambit Game Over Game of Assassins Game of Death Gamera vs. Barugon Gangnam Zombie Garden Party Massacre Garden of Eden Garez Gates of Darkness Gatlopp
GE
Gears of War Gemini Gentlemen Don't Eat Poets Genuine Gerald's Game Get Away Get Out Get the Hell Out Getaway
GH
Ghost Boat Ghost Game Ghost House Ghost Island Ghost Note Ghost Ship Ghost Stories Ghost Stories Ghost Story Ghost Team One Ghost Theater Ghost Train Ghostland Ghosts Ghosts of Mars Ghosts of War Ghosts of the Void
GI
Giallo Ginger Snaps Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed Ginger Snaps Back Girl Next Girl at the Window Girl on the Third Floor Girls Gone Dead Girls Just Wanna Have Blood Gizlenen
GL
Glorious
GN
Gnaw
GO
Go Goa Gone Goat God's Country Godforsaken Gods of the Deep Godsend Godzilla Goldilocks and the Three Bears: Death and Porridge Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum Good Boy Good Manners Goodnight Mommy Gosti Gothic Harvest Gothika
GR
Grabbers Grace: The Possession Grafted Gran bollito Granica Grave Encounters Grave Encounters 2 Grave Halloween Grave Torture Great White Gremlin Gremlins Gretel and Hansel Greystone Park Grind Grindhouse
GU
Guardians of the Tomb Guimoon: The Lightless Door
GW
Gwi
HA
Habit Hagazussa – A Heathen's Curse Haile 2: Var mı, Yok mu?! Halloween Halloween Halloween Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers Halloween Ends Halloween H20: 20 Years Later Halloween II Halloween II Halloween III: Season of the Witch Halloween Kills Halloween: Resurrection Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers Halsey: If I Can't Have Love I Want Power Handling the Undead Hannas 2 Hannibal Hansel & Gretel: Warriors of Witchcraft Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters Happy Death Day Happy Death Day 2U Harmony Hatchet II Hatchet III Hatching Haunt Haunt Haunt Season Haunted Haunted - 3D Haunted Castle Haunter Haunting Inside Hauntology Havenhurst Hazard Jack Haze
HE
He Killed in Ecstasy He Never Left He's Out There Headspace Heart Eyes Heart Land Heavy Metal Held Hell Baby Hell Fest Hell Hole Hell House LLC Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor Hell House LLC: Lineage Hell of a Summer Hellbender Hellbenders Hellblazers Hellbound: Hellraiser II Hellboy II: The Golden Army Hellions Hellouin 2019: Nonstop uzhasov Hellraiser Hellraiser Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth Hellraiser V Hellraiser: Bloodline Hellraiser: Deader Hellraiser: Hellseeker Hellraiser: Hellworld Hellraiser: Judgment Hellraiser: Revelations Hellsing Ultimate Hemet, or the Landlady Don't Drink Tea Hemm Dar il-Qala Here After Hereditary Heretic
HI
Hidden Hidden 3D Hidden in the Dark Hide and Seek Highway to Hell Highwaymen Hiruko the Goblin His House Historias de Halloween History of Evil History of the Occult
HJ
Hjemsøkt / Haunted
HO
Hoax Hokum Hold Your Breath Hold the Dark Holidays Hollow Man Hollows Grove Holocaust 2000 Holy Night: Demon Hunters Home Stay Home Sweet Home Home Sweet Home: Where Evil Lives Home for Rent Home sweet home Rebirth Homebound Homecoming Homicidal HoneyBee Honeymoon Honky Holocaust Horns Horror Express Horsemen Host Hostel Hostel: Part II Hostel: Part III Hostile Hostile Dimensions Hosts Hour of the Wolf Hours House House Rules For Bad Girls / Bad Girls / New Hope Manor House at the End of the Street House of 1000 Corpses House of Darkness House of Paranormal 2 House of Spoils House of VHS House of Wax House of the Dead House of the Disappeared House on Elm Lake House on Haunted Hill Housebound Hovrino. Blog iz preispodney Howlers Howling Village
HU
Huesera Huge Shark Hui Buh - Das Schlossgespenst / Hui Buh: The Castle Ghost Hulk Humane Hunter Hunter Hunters on a White Field Hush Husk Hutang Nyawa
HY
Hydra Hypnotic
Häxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages
Hüddam 4: Ahmer Hüddam 5: Zuhur
I
I Am Legend I Am Lisa I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House I Don't Understand You I Heart Willie I Know What You Did Last Summer I Know What You Did Last Summer I Remember You I Saw the TV Glow I Spit on Your Grave I Spit on Your Grave I Spit on Your Grave 2 I Spit on Your Grave: Vengeance is Mine I Still Know What You Did Last Summer I Survived a Zombie Holocaust I Will Never Leave You Alone I am Legend 2
I'
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer I'll Play Mother I'm Thinking of Ending Things
I,
I, Frankenstein
II
III: The Ritual
IC
Ich-chi
ID
Identity Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary Idle Hands
IF
Ifrit
IL
Il signor Diavolo
IM
Images Imaginary Impetigore Impuratus
IN
In Fabric In Flames In God's Care In My Mother's Skin In a Violent Nature In the Belly of a Tiger In the Earth In the Mouth of Madness In the Realm of the Senses In the Tall Grass In the Trap Incarnate Incidents Around the House Indecipherable Infected Infection Infection Infection: The Invasion Begins Inferno Infinity Pool Influencer Inhuman Kiss: The Last Breath Initiation Inkarnacija Inkubus Inner Demons Inner Ghosts Inoperable Insane Like Me? Insanitarium Insidious Insidious: Chapter 2 Insidious: Chapter 3 Insidious: Chapter 4 Insidious: The Red Door Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles Into the Dark Into the Grizzly Maze Intruders Invasion of the Body Snatchers Invasion of the Body Snatchers Invoking Yell
IR
Iraivan
IS
Island Escape
IT
It It It Comes at Night It Crawls Beneath It Feeds It Follows It Lives Inside It's Alive It's Alive It's a Wonderful Knife It's not over It: Chapter Two
IV
Ivan Groznyy
JA
Jack & Diane Jack Frost Jack Goes Home Jackals Jacob's Ladder Jagged Mind Jailangkung: Sandekala Jason X Jaws Jaws 2 Jaws 3-D Jaws: The Revenge
JE
Jeepers Creepers Jeepers Creepers 2 Jeepers Creepers III Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Jennifer's Body Jeonde Raho Bhoot Ji Jersey Shore Massacre JeruZalem Jessabelle
JI
Jigsaw Jikirag
JO
John Dies at the End Johnny Z Joy Ride Joy Ride 3: Road Kill
JU
Ju-On: The Grudge Ju-On: The Grudge 2 Ju-on: The Beginning of the End Juan of the Dead Juego de brujas Jukai Mura Julia Julia X 3D Julia's Eyes June Junkyard Dog Jurassic Attack Jurassic City Jurassic Triangle
KA
Kaal Kaali Khuhi Kaidan Kakurenbo: Hide and Seek Kandisha Kapkapiii Karem the possession Kaw
KE
Keep Watching Keeper Keepsake
KF
Kfc
KH
Kharab Khennas
KI
Kids vs Monsters Kids vs. Aliens Kill Kill Her Goats Kill Katie Malone Kill List Kill Theory Kill Your Lover Killer Book Club Killer Klowns from Outer Space Killer Mermaid Killer Piñata Killer Shark Kilometer 31 Kinderfanger Kindred King Kong King Kong Kingdom: Ashinjeon Kiss of the Damned
KL
Klaus Forklift
KN
Knife Edge Knight of the Dead Knights of Badassdom Knock Knock Know Fear
KO
Koko-di Koko-da Kola Superdeep Korenovy vezen Korku Takvimi Koshmar Odnoy Semi Koston enkeli
KR
Krampus Krasnye, belye, mertvye Kristy Krvavý Johann Kryptic
KU
Kukushka Kulyas 2: Zikr-i Ayin Kunjamminis Hospital Kuroneko Kuwaresma
Küffar
L'
L'home dels nassos
LA
La Funeraria La Hierba del Diablo La Horde La Torre de los Siete Jorobados La casa del caracol La cueva La mujer dormida La sombra del tiburón La tomba Laid to Rest Lake Alice Lake Artifact Lake Bodom Lake Mungo Lake Placid Lake Placid: Legacy Lamb Land Shark Land of the Dead Lanetli Anlasma Lasso Last Girl Standing Last Night at Terrace Lanes Last Night in Soho Last Shift Last Straw Last Train To New York Last the Night Late Night with the Devil Latency Lavalantula
LE
Le Calendrier Le poil de la bête Leatherface Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III Leave Ledyanoy demon Lee Cronin's The Mummy Left Behind Legend of Lizard Man Legion Legions Lembayung Lemon Tree Passage Leprechaun Leprechaun 2 Leprechaun 3 Leprechaun 4: In Space Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood Leprechaun Returns Leprechaun in the Hood Leprechaun: Origins Les Affamés Les ruk i zubov Let Her Out Let Me In Let the Right One In Let's Play in the Woods Letto numero 6
LI
Life After Beth Lifeforce Lights Out Like.Share.Follow. Lilly Lives Alone Lisa Frankenstein Lisa and the Devil Little Bites Little Bone Lodge Little Evil Little Monsters Livid Living Dark: The Story of Ted the Caver Living Space
LO
Lo Inevitable Lobo Feroz Lockdown Tower Locked In Long Weekend Longlegs Lord of Misrule Lore Lost Boys: The Tribe Lost Highway Love Bite Love Object Love in the Time of Monsters Lovely Molly Lovely, Dark, and Deep
LU
Luchshie korotkometrazhki: Horror Lucky Luster Luz
Lənətli kitab
M3
M3GAN M3GAN 2.0
MA
Ma Ma 2 MaXXXine Maa Maa Oori Polimera 2 Mad Love MadS Madhouse Madison County Maggie Magic Magic Make-out with Violence Malevolent Malicious Malignant Mallari Malum Mama Man Vs. Man-Thing Mandrake Maneater Mangalavaram Maniac Maniac Manichitrathazhu Manos: The Hands of Fate Mara Marita Mark of the Vampire Marrowbone Marshmallow Martyrs Martyrs Lane Mary Mary Had a Little Lamb Mary Reilly Mary Shelley's Frankenstein Maski Maskoun Mastemah May May I Kill U? Mayday Mayhem
ME
Me and My Mates vs the Zombie Apocalypse Me, You & Frank Mean Spirited Meander Medusa: Queen of the Serpents Meet the Blacks Meg Mega Ape Mega Lightning Megaboa Megalodon Rising Megalomaniac Merciless Mercy Mercy Falls Mermaid Down Mermaid: The Lake of the Dead Mertvym povezlo Meryal Hovit
MI
Mickey vs Winnie Mickey's Slayhouse Mid-Century Midnight Ride Midsommar Mihrez 2: Cin Padisahi Mihrez 3: Cin Bebek Mimesis Mimic Mimic 2 Mimic 3: Sentinel Mimì – Prince of Darkness Mind Games Mindhunters Minotaur Miracle Valley Mirrors Mischief Night Mister Sleep
MO
Model Hunger Moloch Mom Mom and Dad Mom, I Befriended Ghosts Mongolian Death Worm Monster Monster Brawl Monster Party Monster on a Plane Monsters in the Woods Monstrous Moon Garden Mora Morbius Morgan Morgiana Morgue Mosquito State Most Likely to Die Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House Motel Melati Mother Joan of the Angels Mother! Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? Mother, May I? Motherly Mountain Fever
MR
Mr. Crocket Mr. Harrigan's Phone Mr. Jones
MU
Muck Mudbrick Mulgwisin Mummy Reborn Munjya Murder Me, Monster Murder Mubarak Musallat 3 Mutants
MY
My Animal My Bloody Valentine My Bloody Valentine 3D My Boyfriend's Back My Friend Dahmer My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To My Left Eye Sees Ghosts My Name Is Bruce My Soul to Take My Uncle John Is a Zombie! Myasnaya rasprava Mystery on Monster Island
Más de mil cámaras velan por tu seguridad
NA
Nadja Nails Nang Nak Nanu Ki Jaanu Natty Knocks
NE
Near Dark Nearing Death Needful Things Neelavelicham Nefarious Nekromancer Never Let Go Nevesta 2 New Life New Normal
NI
Night Hunters Night Kaleidoscope Night Shift Night Shift Night Silence Night Swim Night Watch Night of the Animated Dead Night of the Caregiver Night of the Demons Night of the Demons Night of the Lepus Night of the Living Dead Night of the Living Dead Night of the Living Dead 3D Night of the Missing Night of the Reaper Night of the Zoopocalypse Nightbitch Nightbreed Nightmare Nightmare Cinema Nightmare Detective 2 Nightmare Man Nightmare Weekend Nightmare on Elm Street 5 Nightwatch Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever Nine Dead Ninja vs Shark
NO
No Escape No Man's Land: The Rise of Reeker No One Lives No One Will Save You No Smoking No Vacancy Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 Noise Nope Noriko's Dinner Table Nosferatu Nosferatu Nosferatu - eine symphonie des grauen Nosferatu the Vampyre Nosferatu. Uzhas nochi Nothing Left to Fear
NU
Nutcracker Massacre
NY
Nyam-nyam
O
O Clube dos Canibais
O.
O.T.H.E.R
OA
Oak
OC
Occupants October Oculus
OD
Oddity
OF
Of Silence Office Uprising
OG
Ogre Ogre
OM
Omen IV: The Awakening Ominous
ON
Once Bitten Once Upon a Time at Christmas One Cut of the Dead One Missed Call One Missed Call One Missed Call 2 One Missed Call: Final One Way Trip Onpaku Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls
OP
Opasnyy mem Open Grave Open Water 3: Cage Dive Operation Blood Hunt Opus
OR
Orang Ikan Origin Unknown Orphan es mentira Orphan: First Kill
OS
Osiris
OT
Otryv
OU
Ouija Castle Ouija: Origin of Evil Our Evil Out of the Dark Outbreak Outcast Outpost Outpost: Black Sun Outpost: Rise of the Spetsnaz Outside
P2
P2
PA
Pacific Fear Padak Painless Pale Horse Pan's Labyrinth Pandemic Pandemonium Pandorum Pantafa ParaNorman Parallel Minds Paranoia Paranormal Activity Paranormal Activity 2 Paranormal Activity 2: Tokyo Night Paranormal Activity 3 Paranormal Activity 4 Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones Paranormal Encounters Paranormal Prison Paranormal Whacktivity Paranormal Xperience 3D Parasite Pari Party Bus to Hell Passengers Pathology Patient Zero Patients of a Saint Patrick
PE
Pearl Pedro Páramo Peeping Tom Películas para no dormir: Cuento de navidad Pemandi Jenazah Penance Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion Peninsula Perempuan Bergaun Merah Perewangan Perfect Perfect Blue Perfect Creature Perfect Sisters Perpetrator Pet Sematary Pet Sematary Pet Sematary Two Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
PH
Phantom Racer Phantom of the Opera Phantom of the Paradise Phantoms Phoenix Forgotten
PI
Picco Piggy Piglet's Return Pikovaya dama Pikovaya dama Pindam Pipeline Piranha Piranha 3D Piranha 3DD Piranhaconda Pitch Black
PL
Plaguers Plan 9 from Outer Space Planet Terror Plantation Play Dead Play or Die Playback Playhouse Please Don't Feed the Children
PO
Pod vodoy Polaroid Poltergeist Poltergeist Poltergeist II: The Other Side Poltergeist III Polycarp Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble Popeye: The Slayer Man Population 436 Pork Chop Rod Portal Portal Portals Poslednee selfi Possessed Possessed by the Night Possession Possession Possessions Possessor Post Mortem Postal Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead
PR
Prayer Prazske noci Predator Predator 2 Predators Premonition Presence Presence of Mind Presencias Preservation Prevenge Prey Prey Pride and Prejudice and Zombies Priest Primitive War Prince of Darkness Prisoners of the Ghostland Prisoners of the Sun Private Number Proekt: Panatseya Programma korotkometrazhek "Horror Shorts" Progulka po eshafotu Project Legion Project Silence Project Viper Project Z Proklyataya Prom Night Prometheus Prowl Proxy Proyavlenie
PS
Psy Psych:9 Psycho Psycho Goreman Psycho II Psycho III Psycho Santa Psychos in Love Psychosis
PU
Pulau Pulse Pulse Pumpkinhead: Blood Feud Punch Punisher 2: War Zone Puppetman Purgatorium / 8 Pounds of Flesh: Purgatorium Pusaka Push Putevoy obkhodchik
PY
Pyewacket
QA
Qarakoz
QU
Quadrant Quarantine 2: Terminal Queen of Bones Queen of Spades Queen of Spades: The Dark Rite Queen of Spades: Through the Looking Glass Queen of the Damned Quiet Comes the Dawn Quills Qumalaq
RE
REC Re-Kill Ready or Not Ready or Not: Here I Come Realms Reborn Recovery Red 11 Red Balloon Red Island Red Spring Red State Redcon-1 Redemption Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical Reeker Reincarnation Relapse Relic Remain Remains Renfield Repentance Replace Repo! The Genetic Opera! Requiem Residency Resident Evil Resident Evil Resident Evil: Apocalypse Resident Evil: Death Island Resident Evil: Extinction Resident Evil: Retribution Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Resolution Respati Respublika Z Resurrection Resurrection Retribution Return of the Killer Tomatoes Return of the Living Dead 3 Return to Silent Hill Reunion Revolt of the Zombies
RA
Rabbit Trap Rabbits Rabid Rabid Radius Raging Grace Raised by Wolves Raising Cain Rapture Rapture-Palooza Ratter Ravenous Ravenswood Raw Raz Raze
RI
Rigor Mortis Ring Rings Rise: Blood Hunter River of Blood
RO
Road Games Road Kill Road to Red Robert Rogue Romancham Romasanta Rondo Room 203 Room 237 Room for Rent Rope Rosario Rosemary's Baby Rosemary's Baby Rosewood Lane
RU
Rubber Ruin Me Rum 213 Rum Yetimhanesi Run Run Rabbit Run Rupintojelis
ST
STZ St. Agatha Stag Night Stage Fright Stake Land Stalker Stan Helsing Star Worms Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation Starve Acre Stay Alive Stay Out Stereoscope Stigmata Still/Born Sting Stingy Jack Stir of Echoes Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming Stitches Stoker Stopmotion Storm Warning Stoyan Stranded Strange Darling Strange Events Strangers: Prey at Night Stream Stree 2 Street Trash Stuck Student Bodies Student Body Studio 666
SA
Sabdham Sacrifice Sacrificial Sadako Sadako 2 3D Sadako 3D Sadako DX Sadako vs. Kayako Safe House Saint Saint Ange Saint Catherine Saint Clare Saint Maud Sakaratul Maut Salem's Lot Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom Santa Isn't Real Santa Sangre Santa's Slay Santastein Satan's Cheerleaders Satan's Slaves Satanic Hispanics Sator Satyricon Sauna Saw Saw 3D: The Final Chapter Saw II Saw III Saw IV Saw V Saw VI Saw X Saw XI
SC
Scanners Scar Scare Me Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge Scare Us Scared Shitless Scary Bride Scary Movie 4 Scary Movie 5 Scary Movie 6 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Schelkunchik Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse Scream Scream Scream 2 Scream 3 Scream 4 Scream 6 Scream 7 Scream Park Scream Therapy Scream of the Banshee Screamboat Screamers Screamers: The Hunting
SE
Sea Fever Seance Second Origin Seconds Apart Secret Santa Secret Window See No Evil See No Evil 2 Seed Seed of Chucky Seire Seizure Selfie from Hell Send Help Send a Scare Seoulyeok Separation Session 9 Seven Below Seven Cemeteries Severance Sexy Durga Seytanin Elçileri
SH
ShOK Shorts Shadow Shadow People Shadow in the Cloud Shadow of God Shadow of the Vampire Shag v pustotu Shaky Shivers Shallow Ground Shaman Shaman Shark Killer Shark Lake Shark Night 3D Shark Season Shark Waters Sharkansas Women's Prison Massacre Sharknado Sharknado 2: The Second One Sharktopus Sharktopus Shashlyki Shaun of the Dead She Came at Night She Came from the Woods She Dies Tomorrow She Loved Blossoms More She Rises She-Shaman Sheitan Shelby Oaks Shell Shelley Shelter in Place Shepherd Shin Godzilla Shiver Me Timbers Shock Value Shortcut Shrooms Shura Shut In Shutter Shutter
SI
Siccîn 7 Sick Sick, Sick, Sick Sijjin Sijjin 8 Siksa Neraka Silent Hill Silent Hill: Revelation Silent House Silent Night Silent Night, Deadly Night Silent Night, Deadly Night Silent Retreat Silent Venom Silk Sindrom Sinister Sinister 2 Sister Death Sisters Sisters Site
SK
Skateway Massacre Skeeter Skeletons in the Closet Skinamarink Skinwalkers Sky Monster
SL
Slapface Slaughterhouse Rulez Slay Belles Slayers Sleep Sleep Tight Sleeping Beauties Sleepless Sleepwalkers Sleepy Hollow Slender Man Slither Slotherhouse Slumber
SM
Small Town Folk Smile Smile Smile 2 Smoking Causes Coughing Smother
SN
Snake Spring Snakeeater Snakes on a Plane Snow Valley Snow White and the Evil Queen Snow White: A Tale of Terror
SO
So Cold the River Society Sofia, the Possession Soft & Quiet Some Kind of Hate Something Is About to Happen Something in the Dirt Somnium Son of Kong Sorop Sorority Party Massacre Sorority Row Sorry I Killed You Sorry, Charlie Soulm8te Sound of Silence Sous la Seine Southbound Southern Chillers Sovia Soylent Green
SP
Spare Parts Spawn Spawn Speak No Evil Speak No Evil Species II Species III Species: The Awakening Spell Spiders on a Plane Spiral Spiral: From the Book of Saw Spirits of the Dead Splice Splinter Split Second Spoiler Spoonful of Sugar Spores Spree Spring Spring Garden Spring Lakes
SQ
Squealer
SU
Su from So Subham Succubus Succubus Suck Sugar Mill Suitable Flesh Sumala Sumathi Valavu Summer Camp Summer Teeth Summer's Moon Sunrise Survival of the Dead Survive Suspect Zero Suspiria Suspiria
SV
Svengali
SW
Swallow Swamp Thing Swarmed Sweeney Todd: Slice & Dice Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sweetheart Swing Low
SY
Sympathy for the Devil Synchronic Synevir Syostry
Séance
T
T Blockers
TA
Tainted Soul Tales from the Darkside: The Movie Tales from the Gimli Hospital Tales from the Hood 3 Tales of Halloween Talk to Me Tall, Dark and Dangerous Tamara Target Earth Tarot Tarot Tastaymyn-au seni Tastes of Horror Taxidermia
TE
Tearsucker Teddy Teddy Told Me To Tee Yod 2 Teeth Tell Me Your Name Tell-Tale Tenement Termination Terrified Terrifier Terrifier 2 Terrifier 3 Terrifier 4 Territories Terror Train Tetsuo II: Body Hammer Tetsuo: The Iron Man Texas Chainsaw 3D Texas Chainsaw Massacre Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
TH
ThanksKilling Thanksgiving The 100 Candles Game The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession The 16th Episode The ABCs of Death The Abandoned The Abominable Snowman The Accursed The Accursed The Addams Family 2 The Addiction The Adventure of Denchu Kozo The Amityville Horror The Amityville Horror The Amityville Legacy The Amityville Murders The Ancestral The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster The Anniversary The Apostle The Apparition The Ascent The Ascent The Astronaut's Wife The Atoning The Attic The Atticus Institute The Auditors The Autopsy of Jane Doe The Awakening The Awakening The Babadook The Baby The Baby in the Basket The Babysitter The Babysitter: Killer Queen The Backpacker The Backrooms The Balconettes The Banishing The Bar The Barber The Barn The Barn Part II The Barrens The Batman vs. Dracula The Bay The Bayou The Beast Within The Believer The Belko Experiment The Bell Keeper The Bells The Bhootnii The Binding The Birds The Bitter Taste The Black Dahlia Haunting: Director's Cut The Black Phone The Black Phone 2 The Black String The Blackcoat's Daughter The Blackening The Blair Witch Project The Blue Rose The Boat The Bone Collector The Boogeyman The Boogeyman The Bothersome Man The Box The Boy The Boy Behind the Door The Breach The Breed The Bride The Bridge Curse The Bridge Curse: Ritual The Broken The Brood The Brothers Grimm The Bunker Game The Burning Dead The Burrowers The Bye Bye Man The Cabin The Cabin in the Woods The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari The Call The Campus The Canal The Car The Carpenter The Carpenter's Son The Cave The Cell The Cell 2 The Cellar The Cellar Door The Changeling The Chapel The Child Remains The Child's Eye The Childhood of a Leader The Circle The City of Gold The City of the Dead The Cleaning Lady The Clearing The Closet The Coed and the Zombie Stoner The Coffee Table The Collection The Collector The Collector 3 The Communion Girl The Companion The Company of Wolves The Conference The Conjuring The Conjuring 2 The Conjuring: Last Rites The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It The Conspiracy The Containment The Convent The Cottage The Covenant The Coverup The Craft The Craft: Legacy The Crazies The Creeping The Cremator The Crow The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist The Crucifixion The Cured The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw The Curse of Bridge Hollow The Curse of Downers Grove The Curse of Frankenstein The Curse of La Llorona The Curse of the Witch’s Doll The Cursed Land The Cursed: Dead Man's Prey The Damned The Damned The Dark The Dark The Dark Half The Dark Tapes The Dark Tower The Dark and the Wicked The Darkness The Darkness, Rage and the Fury The Dawn The Day Time Ended The Day of the Lord The Dead 2: India The Dead Don't Die The Dead Outside The Dead Undead The Dead Zone The Dead of Night The Death That Awaits The Death of April The Deep The Deep Dark The Deep House The Deep Ones The Deeper You Dig The Deliverance The Demented The Demon Disorder The Den The Descent The Descent: Part 2 The Despaired The Device The Devil The Devil Below The Devil Conspiracy The Devil Dolls The Devil Inside The Devil on Trial The Devil's Backbone The Devil's Bath The Devil's Bride The Devil's Carnival The Devil's Chair The Devil's Lair The Devil's Light The Devil's Rain The Devil's Rejects The Devil's Tail The Devil's Tomb The Devil-Doll The Devils Heist The Diabolical The Disappeared The Divine Fury The Djinn The Djinn's Curse The Dogs The Doll 3 The Dorm The Dreadful The Driller Killer The Driver The Drone The Drownsman The Echo The Eclipse The Editor The Elderly The Elevator The Elite of Devils The Empty Man The Endless The Entertainment System is Down The Envelope The Eternal The Evil Dead The Evil Next Door The Evil Within The Evil of Dracula The Exit 8 The Exorcism The Exorcism of Anna Ecklund The Exorcism of Emily Rose The Exorcism of God The Exorcism of Molly Hartley The Exorcist The Exorcist The Exorcists The Eye The Eye The Eye 2 The Faculty The Faculty The Fall of the House of Usher The Fall of the House of Usher The Fearless Vampire Killers The Fearway The Feast The Feet Collectors The Figment The Final The Final Destination The Final Girls The Final Party of Your Life The Final Storm The First Omen The Flood The Fly The Fog The Fog The Forbidden Dimensions The Forbidden Girl The Forest The Forest Hills The Forever Purge The Forgotten Ones The Forsaken The Free Fall The Friendship Game The Frighteners The Front Room The Funeral The Furnishing The Fury The Gallows The Gallows Act II The Gates The Ghost Station The Ghost Within The Ghost and Master Boh The Ghost of Goodnight Lane The Ghosts of Borley Rectory The Giant Spider Invasion The Giant of Es Vedra and Other Fairy Tales The Gingerdead Man The Girl Who Wasn't Dead The Girl in the Trunk The Girl with All the Gifts The Goat and Her Three Kids The Goldsmith The Golem The Golem: How He Came into the World The Gracefield Incident The Graves The Greasy Strangler The Green Inferno The Grotesque Mansion The Grove The Grudge The Grudge The Grudge 2 The Grudge 3 The Grump Who Stole Christmas The Hallow The Hamiltons The Hands of Orlac The Hangman The Happiness of the Katakuris The Harbinger The Harbinger The Hatching The Haunted The Haunted Apartment The Haunted Mansion The Haunted World of El Superbeasto The Haunting The Haunting The Haunting in Connecticut The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia The Haunting of Grady Farm The Head Hunter The Heretics The Hills Have Eyes The Hills Have Eyes 2 The Hitcher The Hole The Hole in the Ground The Hollow Child The Home The Honeymoon Phase The Host The Hound of the Baskervilles The Hound of the Baskervilles The House The House That Jack Built The House at the End of Time The House of Violent Desire The House of the Devil The House with a Clock in Its Walls The Housemaid The Howling: Reborn The Human Centipede (First Sequence) The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) The Hunchback of Notre Dame The Hunger The Hunt The Hunt The Hunt for the BTK Killer The Hunted The Hunting Grounds The Hypocrite 2 The Ice Cream Truck The Incredible Shrinking Man The Infliction The Inhabitant The Inhabitant The Inheritance The Inn The Innkeepers The Innocents The Intruder The Intruders The Invasion The Invisible Man The Invisible Man The Invisible Man Returns The Invisible Raptor The Invitation The Island of Dr. Moreau The Jack in the Box The Jack in the Box Rises The Jack in the Box: Awakening The Jester The Keeping Hours The Killgrin The Knocking The Lair The Lake The Land of Nod The Langoliers The Last Battleship The Last Breath The Last Exorcism Part II The Last Exorcist The Last House on the Left The Last Jaws The Last Man on Earth The Last Nightmare Part One: A Halloween Fan Film The Last Showing The Last Thing Mary Saw The Last Voyage of Demeter The Last Will and Testament of Rosalind Leigh The Lawnmower Man The Lazarus Project The Legend of Johnny Jones The Legend of La Llorona The Lesson The Levenger Tapes The Lighthouse The Limehouse Golem The Lingering The Little Mermaid The Little People The Little Stranger The Loch Ness Monster The Lodge The Lodger The Lodger The Lodgers The Loneliest Boy in the World The Long Dark Trail The Long Night The Long Walk The Lords of Salem The Lost Boys The Lost Episode The Lost Tribe The Love Witch The Luring The Machine Girl The Maid The Man to Kill The Manitou The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre The Marsh The Mean One The Medium The Meg 2: The Trench The Menu The Messenger The Messengers The Midnight Man The Midnight Meat Train The Mist The Mistress The Monkey The Monkey's Paw The Monster The Monster Beneath Us The Moor The Mortuary Collection The Moth Diaries The Mother of Tears The Mothman Prophecies The Mouse Trap The Mouse Trap: Welcome to the Mickeyverse The Mummy The Mummy The Mummy Lives The Mummy Returns The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor The Munsters The Nameless Days The Naughty List of Mr. Scrooge The Neighbor The Neon Demon The Nest The New Daughter The Night The Night Curse of Reatrei The Night Eats the World The Night House The Night Sitter The Night Train The Night Visitor The Night of the Harvest The Nightcomers The Nightman The Nightmare The Nightshifter / Morto Não Fala The Nightsiren The Ninth Gate The Ninth Passenger The Nowhere Inn The Nun The Nun 2 The Objective The OctoGames The Omen The Omen The Open House The Order The Orphanage The Orphanage / Milwood The Other Lamb The Other Side of the Door The Others The Ouija Experiment The Ouija Experiment 2: Theatre of Death The Outwaters The Owners The Pact The Pact 2 The Painted The Pale Door The Pale blue Eye The Parenting The Parson's Widow The Passenger The People Under the Stairs The Perfection The Phantom Carriage The Phantom of the Opera The Phantom of the Opera The Picture of Dorian Gray The Piper The Piper The Piper The Plague The Plague The Platform The Platform 2 The Plumber The Pool The Pope's Exorcist The Possessed The Possession The Possession Experiment The Possession of Hannah Grace The Possession of Michael King The Power The Power of Fear The Power of Sin The Precinct The Price We Pay The Priests The Prodigy The Prophecy: Forsaken The Puppet Masters The Purge The Purge: Anarchy The Purge: Election Year The Purge: The Island The Pyramid The Queen Mary The Quiet Family The Quiet Ones The Rage The Rambler The Reaping The Reckoning The Red The Red Book Ritual The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell The Redwood Massacre The Reef The Refuge The Reincarnation of Dracula The Remaining The Removed The Rental The Requin The Resort The Resurrection of Charles Manson The Resurrection of Frankenstein The Retaliators The Return The Return of the Living Dead The Returned The Revenant The Reverend The Rift The Righteous The Ring The Ring Two The Rite The Ritual The Ritual The Ritual Black Nun The Ritual: Black Nun The Rizen The Rizen: Possession The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again The Ruins The Rule of Jenny Pen The Russian Bride The Sacrament The Sacrifice Game The Sadness The Samaritans The Sandman The Sawyer Massacre The Scary of Sixty-First The School The Scurry The Secret Village The Seduction of Dracula The Seeding The Sentinel The Serpent and sister Ophelia The Serpent and the Rainbow The Seventh Day The Severed Arm The Severed Sun The Shadow People The Shallows The Shed The Shock Labyrinth 3D The Shrine The Shrouds The Signal The Silence The Sin The Siren The Skeptic The Skinwalkers: American Werewolves 2 The Snare The Soul Collector The Soul Eater The Sound The Special The Spiral Staircase The Spirit of Ramayana The Stepfather The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears The Strangers The Strangers: Chapter 1 The Strangers: Chapter 2 The Stylist The Sublet The Substance The Suffering The Super The Surrender The Swarm The Swarm The Swerve The Taking of Deborah Logan The Tall Man The Tank The Task The Terror The Terror of Hallow's Eve The Testament of Dr. Mabuse The Texas Chain Saw Massacre The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning The Thaw The Theatre Bizarre The Thing The Thing The Thing Inside Us The Thinning: New World Order The Third Parent The Third Part of the Night The Thorn: One Sacred Light The Torment of the Grave The Tortured The Town That Dreaded Sundown The Toxic Avenger The Toybox The Train of Death The Tripper The Tunnel The Turning The Twin The Twins Effect The Ugly Stepsister The Unborn The Unfamiliar The Ungodly The Unholy The Uninvited The Unkind The Unknown The Unseen The Unsettling The Vampire The Vatican Tapes The Vault The Vigil The Vile The Village The Village in the Woods The Visit The Voices The Wailing The Wailing The Wait The Wake The War of the Worlds The Ward The Watcher The Watchers The Watermen The Well The White Reindeer The Wicker Man The Wicker Man The Widow The Wind The Witch The Witch in the Window The Witches The Witches of Eastwick The Wolf The Wolf of Snow Hollow The Wolf of the Malveneurs The Wolfman The Woman The Woman in Black The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death The Woman in Cabin 10 The Woman in the Yard The Woods The Woods Are Real The Wrath of Becky The Wretched The X-Files The X-Files: I Want to Believe The Zodiac The Zombie Diaries The Zombie King The grandmother TheWild Man of the Navidad Theater of Blood Them Them, Behind the Door There Is No Sanctuary There's Someone Inside Your House There's Something Wrong with the Children There's Something in the Barn Thesis They Follow They Found Hell They Listen They Live They Live in the Grey They Talk They Turned Us Into Killers They Wait They Will Kill You They're Inside They're Watching Things Heard and Seen Things Will Be Different Thinner Thir13en Ghosts Thirst Thread: An Insidious Tale Three Three Three Blind Mice Three... Extremes Through the Shadow
TI
Tiger Stripes Till Death Timber Falls Time Cut Titus
TO
Together Tokyo Fist Tokyo Ghoul S Tomb Watcher Toof Total Recall Totally Killer Totem Touched by Eternity Tower of Terror Tower. A Bright Day.
TR
Tragedy Girls Train Train to Busan Trans Somnium Transylmania Trap Trauma Treevenge Tremors Tremors 3: Back to Perfection Tremors: Shrieker Island Triangle Trick Trick 'r Treat Triggered Triggered Trim Season Trinket Box Troll 2 Trolls World Tropa smerti Tropa smerti 2: Iskuplenie Truckstop Bloodsuckers True Fear Truth or Dare Truth or Die
TS
Tsunami Sharks
TU
Tumbbad Tuomion saari Turistas Turn Back Tusk
TV
Tvar
TW
Twilight Zone: The Movie Twilight of the Dead Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces Twixt Two Sisters Two Witches
U
U Turn
UG
Ugonshchik
UL
Ultraviolet
UM
Umma
UN
Uncharted Uncle Peckerhead Under the Shadow Underworld Underworld Awakening Underworld: Blood Wars Underworld: Evolution Underworld: Rise of the Lycans Undying Unearth Unfriended Unfriended: Dark Web Unhinged Uninhabited Uninvited Unrest Unsane Unseen Until Dawn Untitled David Chase/Terence Winter Project Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic Untitled Monkeypaw Productions Horror Film Untitled Nikyatu Jusu Horror Project Untitled Sony/Blumhouse Insidious Untitled Talk to Me Sequel Untitled the Exorcist/Mike Flanagan Project Untraceable
UP
Upyri
UR
Urban Legend Urban Legends: Final Cut Urban Myths
US
Us Useless Humans
UZ
Uzel zla
V
V plenu u tmy 5D
V/
V/H/S V/H/S Viral V/H/S/2 V/H/S/85 V/H/S/Beyond
VA
VANish Vacancy Vacancy 2: The First Cut Valentine Valerie and Her Week of Wonders Vamp U Vampir Vampire Clay Vampire Girl vs. Frankenstein Girl Vampire Killers Vampire in Brooklyn Vampires Vampires vs. the Bronx Vampires: Los Muertos Vampires: The Turning Vamps Vampyr Van Helsing Vanishing on 7th Street Varsity Blood
VF
VFW
VE
Velvet Buzzsaw Veneciafrenia Venus Verano Rojo Vermin Vernuvshiysya Veronica
VI
Vicious Vicious Fun Victim Victorian Psycho Vidar the Vampire Videoteka Vietnamese Horror Story Viking Wolf Village of the Damned Vina: Before 7 Days Vinyan Viral Virion Virus-32 Visions Vivid Viy Viy 3: Travel to India
VL
Vladenie 18
VO
Vo mrake Vourdalak
WA
Wake Wake Up Wake Up Wake Wood Walked with a Zombie War Games: At the End of the Day War of the Worlds War of the Worlds: The Attack WarHunt Warlock: The Armageddon Warm Bodies Warning Shadows Warning: Do Not Play Watcher Waxwork II: Lost in Time
WE
We Are Still Here We Are Zombies We Are the Flesh We Are the Night We Go On We Harvest We Have a Ghost We Need to Do Something We Summon the Darkness Weapons Welcome to the Circle Wendell and Wild Went Up the Hill Wer Werewolves Werewolves Within Werwulf Wes Craven's New Nightmare
WH
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? What Happened at 625 River Road What Josiah Saw What Keeps You Alive What Lies Below What Lies Beneath What We Become What We Do in the Shadows When Evil Lurks When a Stranger Calls When a Stranger Calls When the Bough Breaks Where's Rose Whisper Whispering Corridors Whispering Corridors: The Humming Whistle White Chamber White Noise White Noise: The Light White Zombie
WI
Wild Eyed and Wicked Wild Flowers Wilderness Wildling Willow Creek Willy's Wonderland Wind Chill Wineville Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Winter Island Winterskin Wintertide Wired Shut Wish Upon Wishmaster Witchboard Witches in the Woods Witching and Bitching Within These Walls Without a Body
WO
Wolf Wolf Creek Wolf Man Wolf Moon Wolf Mountain Wolf's Hole Wolves Woman in the Maze Working Class Goes to Hell World War Z World War Z 2 Would You Rather Wounds
WR
WrestleMassacre Wrong Place, Wrong Time Wrong Turn Wrong Turn 2: Dead End Wrong Turn 3: Left for Dead Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines Wrong Turn 6: Last Resort Wrong Turn 7: Spring Break Wrong Turn: The Foundation
WY
Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
WΔZ
X
X
XI
Xibalba
XO
Xoftex
XT
Xtinction: Predator X
YA
YA idu igrat Ya ne splyu Yahuda
YE
Year 10 Year of the Shark
YO
York Witches' Society You Are Not My Mother You Die You Might Get Lost You Shall Not Sleep Tonight You Should Have Left You Won't Be Alone You shall not sleep You'll Never Find Me You're Next Your Monster
YU
Yulenka Yummy, Yummy
Z
Z
ZA
Zah-Har Cin Ahalisi Zaklyate. Shyopot vedm Zakrytaya komnata
ZE
Zebun Zeccac
ZH
Zhest
ZI
Ziam Zikir Zir-i Cin Zir-i Cin 2 Zir-i Cin 3: The Djinn’s Knot
ZO
Zombeavers Zombi kanikuly 3D Zombie Diaries 2 Zombie Hunter Zombie Massacre Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead Zombie Strippers Zombie Town Zombieland Zombieland: Double Tap Zombiology: Enjoy Yourself Tonight
[R
[REC] 3: Genesis [REC] 4: Apocalypse [Rec] 2
SX
sxtape
ÜÇ
Üç Harfliler: Nazar Üçüncü Gece - Habis
ВА
Вадим Шмелев
ДӘ
Дәстүр
ИФ
Ифрит 2
КY
КYЛYК ХОМУС
КА
Кара дуба
КЛ
Клоунтергейст
КЫ
Кызыл көйнөк
ПО
По ту сторону
УП
Упырь
ХЭ
Хэллоуин. Яблоки
ШО
ШОК-Shorts 2
Animation Anime Ballet Biography Action Western War Detective Children's Documentary Drama History Catastrophe Comedy Concert Short Crime Romantic Mystery Music Musical Film-Noir Opera Adventure Compilation Family Fairy Tale Theatrical Sport Reality-TV Thriller Horror Sci-Fi Festival Fantasy Adult
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more