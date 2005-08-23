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Poster of The Zodiac
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The Zodiac
6.2

The Zodiac

, 2005
The Zodiac
USA / Crime, Thriller, Horror, Mystery, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Zodiac
6.2

Cast

Justin Chambers
Matt Parish
Robin Tunney
Robin Tunney
Laura Parish
Rory Culkin
Rory Culkin
Johnny Parish
William Mapother
William Mapother
Dale Coverling
Brad William Henke
Bill Gregory
Rex Linn
Rex Linn
Jim Martinez
Marty Lindsey
Bartender
Shelby Alexis Irey
Bobbie
Natassia Costa
Kris Palm
Philip Baker Hall
Philip Baker Hall
Frank Perkins
Nate Dushku
Director Alexander Bulkley
Writer Alexander Bulkley, Kelly Bulkley
Composer Michael Suby
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 23 August 2005
Release date
3 August 2006 Russia Twister
3 August 2006 Belarus
3 August 2006 Kazakhstan
3 August 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $86,872
Production Blackwater Films, ShadowMachine, Myriad Pictures
Also known as
The Zodiac, Zodiac, Zodiak, Der Zodiac Killer, Der Zodiac-Killer, El asesino del zodiaco, In Control of All Things, Kegyetlen jel, Le Tueur du Zodiaque, O Zodíaco, Zodiac - Crimes Sem Rosto, Зодиак, Зодіак, ゾディアック

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Write review
Updated 18 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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