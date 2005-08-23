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6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
The Zodiac
6.2
The Zodiac
, 2005
The Zodiac
USA / Crime, Thriller, Horror, Mystery, Drama / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
6.2
Cast
Justin Chambers
Matt Parish
Robin Tunney
Laura Parish
Rory Culkin
Johnny Parish
William Mapother
Dale Coverling
Brad William Henke
Bill Gregory
Rex Linn
Jim Martinez
Marty Lindsey
Bartender
Shelby Alexis Irey
Bobbie
Natassia Costa
Kris Palm
Philip Baker Hall
Frank Perkins
Nate Dushku
Director
Alexander Bulkley
Writer
Alexander Bulkley
,
Kelly Bulkley
Composer
Michael Suby
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
23 August 2005
Release date
3 August 2006
Russia
Twister
3 August 2006
Belarus
3 August 2006
Kazakhstan
3 August 2006
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$1,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$86,872
Production
Blackwater Films, ShadowMachine, Myriad Pictures
Also known as
The Zodiac, Zodiac, Zodiak, Der Zodiac Killer, Der Zodiac-Killer, El asesino del zodiaco, In Control of All Things, Kegyetlen jel, Le Tueur du Zodiaque, O Zodíaco, Zodiac - Crimes Sem Rosto, Зодиак, Зодіак, ゾディアック
More
Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Write review
Updated 18 December 2023
Quotes
Matt Parish
Johnny, I'm gonna catch this guy, I'm gonna get him. Ok?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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