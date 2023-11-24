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Poster of Provisionally Yours
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Provisionally Yours
6.1

Provisionally Yours

, 2023
Laikinai jūsų
Lithuania / Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Provisionally Yours
6.1

Synopsis

A screen adaptation of the bestselling novel by Lithuanian-Canadian Antanas Šileika, based on true facts.

Cast

Simonas Storpirstis
Justina Nemanyte
Dainius Kazlauskas
Dainius Kazlauskas
Nerijus Gadliauskas
Sarunas Datenis
Jonas Gricius
Akvile Zirgulyte
Agne Sataite
Ainis Storpirštis
Ramunas Rudokas
Director Ramunas Rudokas
Writer Tomas Vengris, Simonas Mozura, Antanas Sileika, Aidas Ziliukas
Composer Mindaugas Lapinskis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 24 November 2023
Release date
24 November 2023 Lithuania N13
Worldwide Gross $74,509
Production Singing Fish
Also known as
Laikinai Jusu, Provisionally Yours

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 21 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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