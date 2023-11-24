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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Provisionally Yours
6.1
Provisionally Yours
, 2023
Laikinai jūsų
Lithuania / Crime, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Synopsis
A screen adaptation of the bestselling novel by Lithuanian-Canadian Antanas Šileika, based on true facts.
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Cast
Simonas Storpirstis
Justina Nemanyte
Dainius Kazlauskas
Nerijus Gadliauskas
Sarunas Datenis
Jonas Gricius
Akvile Zirgulyte
Agne Sataite
Ainis Storpirštis
Ramunas Rudokas
Director
Ramunas Rudokas
Writer
Tomas Vengris
,
Simonas Mozura
,
Antanas Sileika
,
Aidas Ziliukas
Composer
Mindaugas Lapinskis
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Lithuania
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
24 November 2023
Release date
24 November 2023
Lithuania
N13
Worldwide Gross
$74,509
Production
Singing Fish
Also known as
Laikinai Jusu, Provisionally Yours
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
13
votes
5.9
IMDb
Updated 21 November 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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