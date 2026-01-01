Menu
Poster of The Hot Rock
Poster of The Hot Rock
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.8
The Hot Rock

The Hot Rock

The Hot Rock 18+
Synopsis

Dortmunder and his pals plan to steal a huge diamond from a museum. But this turns out to be only the first time they have to steal it...
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 26 January 1972
Release date
26 January 1972 Russia 12+
21 April 1972 Finland
14 April 1972 France
26 April 1972 Germany
17 November 2025 Iceland Allowed
11 August 1972 Ireland
10 June 1972 Japan G
26 January 1972 Kazakhstan
25 May 1972 Norway
24 April 1972 Sweden
26 January 1972 USA
26 January 1972 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $4,895,000
Worldwide Gross $250
Production Landers-Roberts Productions
Also known as
The Hot Rock, How to Steal a Diamond in Four Uneasy Lessons, Les quatre malfrats, Vier schräge Vögel, 4 uheldige helte, A nagy balfogás, Belalı elmas, Diamentowa gorączka, Fire smarte kjeltringer, Fyra smarta bovar, Hot Rock, Hotto Rokku, How to Steal a Diamond, Kafti petra (To kafto diamanti), Känn dig blåst, Kuuma kivi, La pietra che scotta, Los increíbles 4, O Grande Golpe, Os 4 Picaretas, Os Quatro Picaretas, Piatra fierbinte, Ukradený diamant, Ukradnutý diamant, Un diamante al rojo vivo, Vreli dijamant, Zwei dufte Typen, Καυτή πέτρα, Το καυτό διαμάντι, Горещият камък, Краденый камень, ホット・ロック, 神偷盗宝
Director
Peter Yates
Cast
Robert Redford
Robert Redford
George Segal
George Segal
Ron Leibman
Paul Sand
William Redfield
William Redfield
Film rating

6.8

6.8
12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Goofs

When the locksmith attempts to open the museum display case he is using only a pick. Without a tension wrench — or any tool to apply torque to the plug — the cylinder cannot be turned, so he could not possibly pick the lock.

