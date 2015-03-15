Similar films for The Frontier
Cheap Thrills Comedy, Thriller
2013, USA
6.0
Ravenous Adventure, Comedy, Horror
1999, Great Britain / Mexico / Czechia
6.0
Flatliners Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi
1990, USA
7.0
Frantic Drama, Thriller, Crime
1988, France / USA
7.0
The Life of David Gale Thriller, Drama, Crime
2003, USA / Germany
7.0
Blindfire Crime, Drama, Thriller
2020, USA
4.0
Girls Against Boys Thriller, Drama
2012, USA
4.0
Passion Play Thriller, Drama
2010, USA
4.0
Dark Streets Drama, Thriller
2008, USA
4.0