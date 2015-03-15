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Poster of The Frontier
5.4
Kinoafisha Films The Frontier
5.4

The Frontier

, 2015
The Frontier
USA / Crime, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Frontier
5.4

Cast

Jocelin Donahue
Jocelin Donahue
Laine
Kelly Lynch
Kelly Lynch
Luanne
Jim Beaver
Lee
Izabella Miko
Gloria
A. J. Bowen
A. J. Bowen
Officer Gault
Jamie Harris
Flynn
Liam Aiken
Eddie
Dustin Cook
News Anchor
Hugh B. Holub
Customer
Mavil Avila
Girl with the Feather Earring
Director Oren Shai
Composer Ali Helnwein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 15 March 2015
Release date
15 March 2015 Russia 18+
15 March 2015 Kazakhstan
8 November 2016 USA
15 March 2015 Ukraine
Production Dana Lustig Productions, Rocking Films
Also known as
The Frontier, Граница

Film rating

5.4
Rate 11 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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