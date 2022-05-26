Menu
Poster of Zanox - Risks and Side Effects
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Zanox - Risks and Side Effects

Zanox - Risks and Side Effects

Zanox 18+
Synopsis

As a result of a drug experiment, Misi will be able to travel through time, but only if he drinks from a special homemade spirit.
Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 30 April 2025
World premiere 26 May 2022
Release date
26 May 2022 Hungary 16
Budget 100,000,000 HUF
Worldwide Gross $48,059
Production Salamandra Film, Sparks
Also known as
Zanox, Efeitos Colaterais, Zanox - Kockázatok és mellékhatások, Zanox - Riesgos y efectos secundarios, Zanox - Riscuri și efecte secundare, Zanox - Risks and Side Effects, Занокс
Director
Gábor Benö Baranyi
Cast
Elõd Bálint
Lili Erdõs
András Hatházi
Kati Sólyom
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
