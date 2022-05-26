Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Zanox - Risks and Side Effects
Zanox - Risks and Side Effects
Zanox
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Crime
Romantic
Synopsis
As a result of a drug experiment, Misi will be able to travel through time, but only if he drinks from a special homemade spirit.
Expand
Country
Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
30 April 2025
World premiere
26 May 2022
Release date
26 May 2022
Hungary
16
Budget
100,000,000 HUF
Worldwide Gross
$48,059
Production
Salamandra Film, Sparks
Also known as
Zanox, Efeitos Colaterais, Zanox - Kockázatok és mellékhatások, Zanox - Riesgos y efectos secundarios, Zanox - Riscuri și efecte secundare, Zanox - Risks and Side Effects, Занокс
Director
Gábor Benö Baranyi
Cast
Elõd Bálint
Lili Erdõs
András Hatházi
Kati Sólyom
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Zanox - Risks and Side Effects
6.8
Treasure City
(2020)
5.8
Guerilla
(2019)
6.1
Curtiz
(2018)
5.8
6:3 Play It Again Tutti
(1999)
Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree