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Poster of Not for, or Against (Quite the Contrary)
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Not for, or Against (Quite the Contrary)
6.5

Not for, or Against (Quite the Contrary)

, 2003
Ni pour, ni contre (bien au contraire)
France / Crime / 18+
Poster of Not for, or Against (Quite the Contrary)
6.5

Cast

Marie Gillain
Marie Gillain
Caty
Vincent Elbaz
Vincent Elbaz
Jean
Simon Abkarian
Simon Abkarian
Freddy Karparian dit Lecarpe
Jocelyn Lagarrigue
Gilles - télesurveillance
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
La call-girl du Directeur
Thierry Flamand
Jacques Gallo
Cédric Klapisch
Cédric Klapisch
Natacha Lindinger
Natacha Lindinger
Caprice
Dimitri Storoge
Dimitri Storoge
Loulou
Zinedine Soualem
Zinedine Soualem
Mouss
Pierre-Ange Le Pogam
Le Directeur du Dépôt
Director Cédric Klapisch
Writer Santiago Amigorena, Cédric Klapisch, Alexis Galmot, Philippe Roux
Composer Loïc Dury, Mathieu Dury, Sylvia Howard, Charlie O
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 5 March 2003
Release date
8 October 2003 Russia
25 March 2004 Belarus
5 March 2003 Belgium
1 September 2003 Canada
5 March 2003 France
19 August 2003 Germany
25 March 2004 Kazakhstan
25 March 2004 Ukraine
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,164,209
Production Vertigo, M6 Films, Ce Qui Me Meut Motion Pictures
Also known as
Ni pour, ni contre (bien au contraire), Not for, or Against (Quite the Contrary), Ni a favor ni en contra (sino todo lo contrario), Not for or Against, Ani za, ani przeciw, Autoreverse, Ei puolesta, ei vastaan, I idoni tis paranomias, Ihr letzter Coup, Ne par, ne pret (gluži otrādi), Nei už, nei prieš, o visai atvirkščiai, Nem a Favor, Nem Contra, Nem a Favor, Nem Contra (Antes pelo Contrário), Nici pro, nici contra, Not for or Against..., Not for, not against - Es gibt kein Zurück, Se ördög, se angyal, Η ηδονή της παρανομίας, Ни за, ни против (а совсем наоборот), スナッチアウェイ, ni pour ni contre bien au contraire

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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