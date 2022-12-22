Cast
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Kotta Madhu
Aparna Balamurali
Pramila
Abhijith U.B.
Kotta Madhu gangster gang
Senthil Krishna
Mohammad Nazeer
Cast and Crew
Director
Shaji Kailas
Writer
G.R. Indugopan, Jinu Abraham, Dolwin Kuriakose, Dileesh Nair
Composer
Justin Varghese, Dawn Vincent
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 16 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
23 December 2022
World premiere
22 December 2022
Release date
|22 December 2022
|India
|
|UA
|22 December 2022
|UAE
|
|18TC
Worldwide Gross
$381,558
Production
Theatre of Dreams, Yoodlee Films
Also known as
Kaapa, Kaappa, แลกด้วยเลือด, Kappa