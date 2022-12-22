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Poster of Kaapa
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Kaapa
7.4

Kaapa

, 2022
Kaapa
India / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Kaapa
7.4

Synopsis

The film explores the dark underbelly of Thiruvananthapuram where rival goondas clash in cold-blooded gang wars to gain dominion over the city's suburbs and slums.

Cast

Indrans
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Kotta Madhu
Aparna Balamurali
Pramila
Asif Ali
Anand
Anna Ben
Binu
Dileesh Pothan
Latheef
Jagadish
Jabbar
Abhijith U.B.
Kotta Madhu gangster gang
Jaise Jose
Senthil Krishna
Mohammad Nazeer
Sajitha Madathil
Director Shaji Kailas
Writer G.R. Indugopan, Jinu Abraham, Dolwin Kuriakose, Dileesh Nair
Composer Justin Varghese, Dawn Vincent
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 23 December 2022
World premiere 22 December 2022
Release date
22 December 2022 India UA
22 December 2022 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $381,558
Production Theatre of Dreams, Yoodlee Films
Also known as
Kaapa, Kaappa, แลกด้วยเลือด, Kappa

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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