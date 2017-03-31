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5.1
Kinoafisha
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The Missing
5.1
The Missing
, 2017
Bang jia zhe
China / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
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5.1
Synopsis
The Missing’ centres on the mysterious case of a policewoman’s missing daughter. When the main suspect suffers amnesia due to a car accident, both sides of the law must team up to try to find out the truth.
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Cast
Bai Baihe
Lin Wei
Stanley Huang
Deng Jiaming
Ming Dow
Lu Ran
Mason Lee
Xiao K
Nicky Lee
Zhao Daqi
Tian Liang
Bro Lei
Hai Tao
Zhou Tao
Blaire Chang
Nina
Hao-Ping Huang
Waiter
Ya-Chu Yang
Deng Jiaxin
Director
Xu Jinglei
Writer
Xu Jinglei
,
Yang Yishu
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
1 June 2023
World premiere
31 March 2017
Release date
31 March 2017
China
Worldwide Gross
$13,887,720
Also known as
Bang jia zhe, The Missing, 綁架者, Jue qing hua er jie, Mất Tích, Mi tu sha ji, 绑架者, 迷途杀机
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Updated 22 November 2024
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