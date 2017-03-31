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Poster of The Missing
5.1
Kinoafisha Films The Missing
5.1

The Missing

, 2017
Bang jia zhe
China / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Missing
5.1

Synopsis

The Missing’ centres on the mysterious case of a policewoman’s missing daughter. When the main suspect suffers amnesia due to a car accident, both sides of the law must team up to try to find out the truth.

Cast

Bai Baihe
Lin Wei
Stanley Huang
Deng Jiaming
Ming Dow
Ming Dow
Lu Ran
Mason Lee
Xiao K
Nicky Lee
Zhao Daqi
Tian Liang
Bro Lei
Hai Tao
Zhou Tao
Blaire Chang
Nina
Hao-Ping Huang
Waiter
Ya-Chu Yang
Deng Jiaxin
Director Xu Jinglei
Writer Xu Jinglei, Yang Yishu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 1 June 2023
World premiere 31 March 2017
Release date
31 March 2017 China
Worldwide Gross $13,887,720
Also known as
Bang jia zhe, The Missing, 綁架者, Jue qing hua er jie, Mất Tích, Mi tu sha ji, 绑架者, 迷途杀机

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 22 November 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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