Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Detective
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Detective
6.5

The Detective

, 1968
The Detective
USA / Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Detective
6.5

Synopsis

Police detective Joe Leland investigates the murder of a homosexual man. While investigating, he discovers links to official corruption in New York City in this drama that delves into a world of sex and drugs.

Cast

Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra
Joe Leland
Lee Remick
Lee Remick
Karen Leland
Ralph Meeker
Curran
Horace McMahon
Farrell
Lloyd Bochner
Dr. Roberts
Jack Klugman
Jack Klugman
Dave Schoenstein
William Windom
Colin MacIver
Tony Musante
Felix
Al Freeman Jr.
Robbie
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Nestor
Director Gordon Douglas
Writer Abby Mann, Roderick Thorp
Composer Jerry Goldsmith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 28 May 1968
Release date
30 October 1968 France
5 September 1968 Germany
15 November 1968 Ireland 12
28 May 1968 USA
Budget $4,490,000
Production Arcola-Millfield Productions
Also known as
The Detective, Der Detektiv, Detektiven, El detective, El investigador, A detektív, A Lei é para Todos, De detective, Detectivul, Detektyw, Etsivä J.L., Inchiesta pericolosa, Keiji (Deka), Korkunç hakikat, Le détective, O Crime Sem Perdão, O detective, Детектив, Детективът, 刑事（1968）, Crime Sem Perdão

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Joe Leland Somebody doesn't do something about those garbage cans, you're gonna see the god-damnedest explosion gonna tear this nation right down the middle!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Detective

Tony Rome
Tony Rome Drama, Crime
1967, USA
6.0
The Man with the Golden Arm
The Man with the Golden Arm Drama
1955, USA
7.0
The First Deadly Sin
The First Deadly Sin Thriller
1980, USA
5.0
Lady in Cement
Lady in Cement Comedy, Crime, Drama
1968, USA
5.0
The Naked Runner
The Naked Runner Drama, Thriller
1967, Great Britain
5.0
A Hole in the Head
A Hole in the Head Comedy
1959, USA
6.0
Johnny Concho
Johnny Concho Western
1956, USA
5.0
Detective Story
Detective Story Film-Noir, Drama, Crime
1951, USA
7.0
Days of Wine and Roses
Days of Wine and Roses Drama
1962, USA
7.0
The Long, Hot Summer
The Long, Hot Summer Drama
1958, USA
7.0
The List of Adrian Messenger
The List of Adrian Messenger Drama, Crime
1963, USA
6.0
The Anderson Tapes
The Anderson Tapes Thriller, Crime, Drama
1971, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more