Somebody doesn't do something about those garbage cans, you're gonna see the god-damnedest explosion gonna tear this nation right down the middle!

Joe Leland Somebody doesn't do something about those garbage cans, you're gonna see the god-damnedest explosion gonna tear this nation right down the middle!

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.