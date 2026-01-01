Police detective Joe Leland investigates the murder of a homosexual man. While investigating, he discovers links to official corruption in New York City in this drama that delves into a world of sex and drugs.
The Detective, Der Detektiv, Detektiven, El detective, El investigador, A detektív, A Lei é para Todos, De detective, Detectivul, Detektyw, Etsivä J.L., Inchiesta pericolosa, Keiji (Deka), Korkunç hakikat, Le détective, O Crime Sem Perdão, O detective, Детектив, Детективът, 刑事（1968）, Crime Sem Perdão
Film rating
6.5
Rate12 votes
6.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Joe LelandSomebody doesn't do something about those garbage cans, you're gonna see the god-damnedest explosion gonna tear this nation right down the middle!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.