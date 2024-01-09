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Poster of The Parasomniac
8.1
Kinoafisha Films The Parasomniac
8.1

The Parasomniac

, 2010
The Parasomniac
USA / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
Poster of The Parasomniac
8.1

Synopsis

A man who suffers from somnambulism attempts to piece together clues in order to find out what happened to his missing roommate.

Cast

Gregory Doyle
Robert Murphy
Christopher DeStefano
Jon Hollander
Mariel Rosen
Kelsey
Michael Mooney
Patrick
Lindsay Kennedy
Darcy
Ronnie Lynn
Dom
George Linn
Jon's Boss
Paul Jonathan Jochico
Receptionist
Director George Linn
Writer George Linn
Composer Alexander Busi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2010
Production Limitless Pictures
Also known as
The Parasomniac

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Updated 9 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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