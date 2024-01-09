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8.1
Kinoafisha
Films
The Parasomniac
8.1
The Parasomniac
, 2010
The Parasomniac
USA / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
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8.1
Synopsis
A man who suffers from somnambulism attempts to piece together clues in order to find out what happened to his missing roommate.
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Cast
Gregory Doyle
Robert Murphy
Christopher DeStefano
Jon Hollander
Mariel Rosen
Kelsey
Michael Mooney
Patrick
Lindsay Kennedy
Darcy
Ronnie Lynn
Dom
George Linn
Jon's Boss
Paul Jonathan Jochico
Receptionist
Director
George Linn
Writer
George Linn
Composer
Alexander Busi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2010
Production
Limitless Pictures
Also known as
The Parasomniac
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Film rating
8.1
Rate
10
votes
8.1
IMDb
Updated 9 January 2024
Showtimes
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