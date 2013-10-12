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Poster of The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden
6.7
The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden
6.7

The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden

, 2013
The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden
USA, Ecuador, Germany, Norway / Detective, Documentary, Crime, Biography / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden
6.7
The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden - Trailer
The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden  Trailer

Synopsis

About a series of unsolved disappearances on the Galapagos Island of Floreana in the 1930s.

Cast

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Dore Strauch
Sebastian Koch
Sebastian Koch
Heinz Wittmer
Thomas Kretschmann
Thomas Kretschmann
Friedrich Ritter
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Margret Wittmer
Connie Nielsen
Connie Nielsen
Baroness Von Wagner
Josh Radnor
Josh Radnor
John Garth
Gustaf Skarsgård
Gustaf Skarsgård
Rolf Blomberg
Octavio Latorre
Self - Interviewee
Fritz Hieber
Self - Interviewee
Steve Divine
Self - Interviewee
Director Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine
Writer Dayna Goldfine, Daniel Geller, Celeste Schaefer Snyder, Dore Strauch
Composer Laura Karpman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Ecuador / Germany / Norway
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2013
World premiere 12 October 2013
Release date
12 October 2013 Russia 16+
12 October 2013 Kazakhstan
12 October 2013 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $247,159
Production Geller/Goldfine Productions
Also known as
The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden, Die Galapagos-Affäre - Satan kam nach Eden, O caso Galápagos - Quando Satã veio ao paraíso, Галапагосское дело: Сатана в раю, Галапагоська справа: Сатана в раю, ガラパゴス・アフェア　悪魔に侵された楽園

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden - Trailer
The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden Trailer
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