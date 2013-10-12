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The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden
6.7
The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden
, 2013
The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden
USA, Ecuador, Germany, Norway / Detective, Documentary, Crime, Biography / 18+
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6.7
The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden
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Synopsis
About a series of unsolved disappearances on the Galapagos Island of Floreana in the 1930s.
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Cast
Cate Blanchett
Dore Strauch
Sebastian Koch
Heinz Wittmer
Thomas Kretschmann
Friedrich Ritter
Diane Kruger
Margret Wittmer
Connie Nielsen
Baroness Von Wagner
Josh Radnor
John Garth
Gustaf Skarsgård
Rolf Blomberg
Octavio Latorre
Self - Interviewee
Fritz Hieber
Self - Interviewee
Steve Divine
Self - Interviewee
Director
Daniel Geller
,
Dayna Goldfine
Writer
Dayna Goldfine
,
Daniel Geller
,
Celeste Schaefer Snyder
,
Dore Strauch
Composer
Laura Karpman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Ecuador / Germany / Norway
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2013
World premiere
12 October 2013
Release date
12 October 2013
Russia
16+
12 October 2013
Kazakhstan
12 October 2013
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$247,159
Production
Geller/Goldfine Productions
Also known as
The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden, Die Galapagos-Affäre - Satan kam nach Eden, O caso Galápagos - Quando Satã veio ao paraíso, Галапагосское дело: Сатана в раю, Галапагоська справа: Сатана в раю, ガラパゴス・アフェア 悪魔に侵された楽園
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
13
votes
6.8
IMDb
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