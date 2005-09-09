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Poster of Shadowboxer
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Shadowboxer
5.9

Shadowboxer

, 2005
Shadowboxer
USA / Thriller, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Shadowboxer
5.9

Synopsis

When an assassin is diagnosed with terminal cancer, she decides to carry out one final killing, assisted by her lover and stepson, Mikey.

Cast

Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Vanessa Ferlito
Macy Gray
Macy Gray
Matt Higgins
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Director Lee Daniels
Writer Will Rokos
Composer Mario Grigorov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 9 September 2005
Release date
9 September 2005 Russia 18+
9 September 2005 Brazil
9 September 2005 Canada
18 October 2007 Germany
7 May 2007 Great Britain
20 November 2006 Greece
9 September 2005 Kazakhstan
14 July 2006 USA
9 September 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $519,802
Production Teton Films, Lee Daniels Entertainment
Also known as
Shadowboxer, The Contract, Shadow Boxer, Árnyékboksz, El enemigo indeseado, Matadores de Aluguel, Na Sombra do Assassino, Zawód zabójca, Война теней, Срещу сянката, サイレンサー

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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