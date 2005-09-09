Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Shadowboxer
5.9
Shadowboxer
, 2005
Shadowboxer
USA / Thriller, Crime, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
5.9
Synopsis
When an assassin is diagnosed with terminal cancer, she decides to carry out one final killing, assisted by her lover and stepson, Mikey.
Expand
Cast
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Helen Mirren
Vanessa Ferlito
Macy Gray
Matt Higgins
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Director
Lee Daniels
Writer
Will Rokos
Composer
Mario Grigorov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
9 September 2005
Release date
9 September 2005
Russia
18+
9 September 2005
Brazil
9 September 2005
Canada
18 October 2007
Germany
7 May 2007
Great Britain
20 November 2006
Greece
9 September 2005
Kazakhstan
14 July 2006
USA
9 September 2005
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$519,802
Production
Teton Films, Lee Daniels Entertainment
Also known as
Shadowboxer, The Contract, Shadow Boxer, Árnyékboksz, El enemigo indeseado, Matadores de Aluguel, Na Sombra do Assassino, Zawód zabójca, Война теней, Срещу сянката, サイレンサー
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
12
votes
5.5
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Rose
[to Vicki]
Feeling protected is very seductive.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Shadowboxer
The Woods
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2006, USA / Germany
5.0
Art School Confidential
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2006, USA
6.0
A Prairie Home Companion
Comedy, Musical
2006, USA
7.0
Factotum
Drama
2005, Norway / USA
6.0
The Notorious Bettie Page
Drama, Biography
2005, USA
6.0
The Chumscrubber
Drama, Comedy
2005, USA / Germany
6.0
Nine Lives
Drama
2005, USA
6.0
On_Line
Drama
2002, USA
5.0
The Paperboy
Thriller
2012, USA
6.0
Precious
Drama
2009, USA
7.0
Woman in Gold
Drama
2015, USA / Great Britain
7.0
The Leisure Seeker
Drama
2017, Italy / France
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree