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5.7
Kinoafisha
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Bad Blood
5.7
Bad Blood
, 2022
Cattivo sangue
Italy / Crime, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
5.7
Synopsis
Sergio is a former hitman who has just recently retired. His routine is disrupted by the visit of an old friend. He wants to hire Sergio for one last assignment: to kill the Ventura brothers, two dangerous criminals.
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Cast
Claudio Camilli
Sergio
Matteo Quinzi
Edgardo Ventura
Francesco Braschi
Francesco
Giulia Paoletti
Roberta
Fabio Massenzi
Sandro
Gianluca Tocci
Massimo Ventura
Simone Destrero
Leonardo
Stefano Gasperetti
Carletto
Piero Grant
Riccardo Camilli
Director
Simone Hebara
Writer
Simone Hebara
Composer
Boris Riccardo D'Agostino
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
22 February 2023
World premiere
13 May 2022
Release date
13 May 2022
Italy
Production
Berserkr Films, Baburka Production, Minerva Pictures
Also known as
Cattivo Sangue, Bad Blood, O Matador de Aluguel, Беспощадные киллеры, Нещадні кілери
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
11
votes
5
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2023
Stills
Quotes
Sergio
I look at people and I can't understand this survival instinct that motivates them. They work hard every day.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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