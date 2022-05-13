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Poster of Bad Blood
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Bad Blood
5.7

Bad Blood

, 2022
Cattivo sangue
Italy / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Bad Blood
5.7

Synopsis

Sergio is a former hitman who has just recently retired. His routine is disrupted by the visit of an old friend. He wants to hire Sergio for one last assignment: to kill the Ventura brothers, two dangerous criminals.

Cast

Claudio Camilli
Sergio
Matteo Quinzi
Edgardo Ventura
Francesco Braschi
Francesco
Giulia Paoletti
Roberta
Fabio Massenzi
Sandro
Gianluca Tocci
Massimo Ventura
Simone Destrero
Leonardo
Stefano Gasperetti
Carletto
Piero Grant
Riccardo Camilli
Director Simone Hebara
Writer Simone Hebara
Composer Boris Riccardo D'Agostino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 22 February 2023
World premiere 13 May 2022
Release date
13 May 2022 Italy
Production Berserkr Films, Baburka Production, Minerva Pictures
Also known as
Cattivo Sangue, Bad Blood, O Matador de Aluguel, Беспощадные киллеры, Нещадні кілери

Film rating

5.7
Rate 11 votes
5 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2023

Quotes

Sergio I look at people and I can't understand this survival instinct that motivates them. They work hard every day.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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