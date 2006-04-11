Good, maybe I start to feel the leg again.

Crot Good, maybe I start to feel the leg again.

If I press any harder, its gonna break!

George Chambers If I press any harder, its gonna break!

Put leg on top of shoulder, lock with head. And now press on top of knee.

Crot [teaching George a leg-lock technique] Put leg on top of shoulder, lock with head. And now press on top of knee.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.