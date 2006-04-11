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Poster of Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing
7.2

Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing

, 2006
Undisputed II: Last Man Standing
USA / Action, Drama, Crime, Sport / 18+
Poster of Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing
7.2

Synopsis

Sequel to the 2002 film. This time, Heavyweight Champ George "Iceman" Chambers is sent to a Russian Jail on trumped-up drug charges.

Cast

Michael Jai White
Michael Jai White
George Chambers
Scott Adkins
Scott Adkins
Yuri Boyka
Ben Cross
Ben Cross
Steven Parker
Eli Danker
Crot
Mark Ivanir
Mark Ivanir
Gaga
Ken Lerner
Phil
Daisy Lang
Svetlana
Silvio Simac
Davic
Ivaylo Geraskov
Alexi
Valentin Ganev
Warden Markov
Director Isaac Florentine
Writer Boaz Davidson, James Townsend, David N. White
Composer Stephen Edwards
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 11 April 2006
Release date
11 April 2006 Russia 18+
21 September 2006 Germany
11 April 2006 Kazakhstan
11 April 2006 USA
11 April 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,361
Production Millennium Films, Nu Image Bulgaria
Also known as
Undisputed II: Last Man Standing, Undisputed 2, Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing, Iceman 2, Bo'ysunmas 2, Champion 2, Champion 2: Last Man Standing, Champion. Czesc 2, Deadlock II, Iceman - Killer im Ring, Iceman - Ultimul meci, Invicto 2, La gran pelea 2, Nepobjedivi 2, Neporaziteľný 2, Neporazitelný II: Poslední zustává, Niepokonany 2, Niepokonany II, O Imbatível 2, O kyriarhos tou paihnidiou 2, O Lutador, Quyết Đấu 2: Kẻ Đứng Cuối Cùng, Teräskehä 2, Un seul deviendra invincible : Dernier Round, Vaieldamatult parim 2, Vitathatatlan 2., Yenilmez 2, Ο κυρίαρχος του παιχνιδιού 2, Неоспоримый 2, Непобедиви 2, Непоражен 2, Непоражен 2: Последњи преживели, Обговоренню не підлягає 2, Фаворитът 2, デッドロックII, 絕地鬥士, Invicto II, Un seul deviendra invincible 2 Dernier round, Undisputed II, Undisputed 2 Last Man Standing, Invicto II [Undisputed II: Last Man Standing], გასაჩივრებას არ ექვემდებარება

Film rating

7.2
Rate 16 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Crot [teaching George a leg-lock technique] Put leg on top of shoulder, lock with head. And now press on top of knee.
George Chambers [George applies pressure]
Crot Press George.
George Chambers [George increases pressure]
Crot Harder!
George Chambers If I press any harder, its gonna break!
Crot Good, maybe I start to feel the leg again.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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