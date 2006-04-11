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Film rating
7.2
Rate16 votes
7IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Quotes
Crot[teaching George a leg-lock technique]Put leg on top of shoulder, lock with head. And now press on top of knee.
George Chambers[George applies pressure]
CrotPress George.
George Chambers[George increases pressure]
CrotHarder!
George ChambersIf I press any harder, its gonna break!
CrotGood, maybe I start to feel the leg again.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.