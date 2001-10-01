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Poster of The Shipment
4.1
Kinoafisha Films The Shipment
4.1

The Shipment

, 2001
The Shipment
Canada / Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Shipment
4.1

Synopsis

A mob enforcer is hired to recover a shipment of Viagra gone awry.

Cast

Matthew Modine
Matthew Modine
Mitch Garrett
Elizabeth Berkley
Elizabeth Berkley
Candy Colucci
Nicholas Turturro
Nicholas Turturro
Eddie Colucci
Robert Loggia
Robert Loggia
Frank Colucci
Paul Rodriguez
Jose Garcia
Garry Chalk
Dale Dixer
Joe Cortese
Vincent Florio
Philip Granger
Philip Granger
Jack
Rob deLeeuw
Danny
G. Michael Gray
Lester Tritt
Director Alex Wright, Alex Wright
Writer Richard Steen
Composer Richard Tuttobene
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 1 October 2001
Release date
1 October 2001 USA
MPAA R
Budget $5,500,000
Production Promark Entertainment Group, Videal GmbH, Shipment Films
Also known as
The Shipment, El cargamento, O Carregamento, Tequila rapido, The Shipment - Heiße Fracht im Viehtransporter, The shipment - Un carico che scotta, The Shipment: Un Carico che Scotta, Un cargamento potente, Viagratolvajok, Доставката

Film rating

4.1
Rate 15 votes
4.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 9 July 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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