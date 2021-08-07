Hae-woong, an assembly member candidate, is taken out of the running because he became a thorn in the side of a local bigwig, Sun-tae. Hounded by loan sharks, due to defaulting a campaign loan, he decides to get his hands dirty. He steals classified government’s information about an urban development plan and obtains the help of a local gang leader, Pil-do, by promising hefty real estate profit. Now Hae-woong re-enters the race and tries to take revenge on Sun-tae. Unbeknownst to him, his messy journey through politics has only just begun.
CountrySouth Korea
Runtime1 hour 56 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere21 March 2024
World premiere7 August 2021
Release date
29 March 2023
Indonesia
9 March 2023
Singapore
M18
1 March 2023
South Korea
15
17 March 2023
Taiwan, Province of China
Worldwide Gross$5,702,702
ProductionTwin Film, BA Entertainment
Also known as
Daewoebi: Gwonryeok-ui Tansaeng, The Devil's Deal, Pakt z diabłem, Сделка с дьяволом, 対外秘, 闇黑對決