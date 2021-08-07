Menu
Poster of The Devil's Deal
Poster of The Devil's Deal
6.2 IMDb Rating: 6.2
The Devil's Deal

The Devil's Deal

Daewoebi: Gwonryeok-ui Tansaeng 18+
Synopsis

Hae-woong, an assembly member candidate, is taken out of the running because he became a thorn in the side of a local bigwig, Sun-tae. Hounded by loan sharks, due to defaulting a campaign loan, he decides to get his hands dirty. He steals classified government’s information about an urban development plan and obtains the help of a local gang leader, Pil-do, by promising hefty real estate profit. Now Hae-woong re-enters the race and tries to take revenge on Sun-tae. Unbeknownst to him, his messy journey through politics has only just begun.
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 21 March 2024
World premiere 7 August 2021
Release date
29 March 2023 Indonesia
9 March 2023 Singapore M18
1 March 2023 South Korea 15
17 March 2023 Taiwan, Province of China
Worldwide Gross $5,702,702
Production Twin Film, BA Entertainment
Also known as
Daewoebi: Gwonryeok-ui Tansaeng, The Devil's Deal, Pakt z diabłem, Сделка с дьяволом, 対外秘, 闇黑對決
Director
Lee Won-tae
Cast
Cho Jin-woong
Kim Moo-yeol
Lee Seong-min
Lee Seong-min
Son Yeo-eun
Kim Min-jae
6.2
6.2 IMDb
