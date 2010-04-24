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Poster of Once Fallen
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Once Fallen
4.8

Once Fallen

, 2010
Once Fallen
USA / Crime / 18+
Poster of Once Fallen
4.8

Synopsis

The hardest part about moving on is saying goodbye.

Cast

Brian Presley
Brian Presley
Chance
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Liam
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
Pearl
Amy Madigan
Amy Madigan
Rose
Peter Weller
Peter Weller
Eddie
Chad Lindberg
Chad Lindberg
Beat
Ash Adams
Rath
Keegan Thomas
August
Alison Eastwood
Kat
Peter Green
Sonny
Director Ash Adams
Writer Ash Adams
Composer Jeff Beal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 24 April 2010
Release date
24 April 2010 Russia 16+
28 July 2011 Germany
24 April 2010 Kazakhstan
2 November 2010 USA
24 April 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Freedom Films, Emmett/Furla Oasis Films, Bravado Pictures
Also known as
Once Fallen, Em Busca da Redenção, Kto raz upadł..., Los caídos, Los muelles del delito, Luta Pela Liberdade, Oltre la legge, Once Fallen - Einer wird verlieren!, Point d'attaque, Traiesti doar o singura data, True Crime, True Crimes, Zeis mono mia fora, Ζεις μόνο μια φορά, Единожды падший, アメリカン・プリズン, 墮落聖徒, Once Fallen - Einer wird verlieren

Film rating

4.8
Rate 15 votes
4.7 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Once Fallen
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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