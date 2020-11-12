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Poster of The Boston Strangler
5.3
Kinoafisha Films The Boston Strangler
5.3

The Boston Strangler

, 1968
The Boston Strangler
USA / Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective / 18+
Poster of The Boston Strangler
5.3

Synopsis

A series of brutal murders in Boston sparks a seemingly endless and increasingly complex manhunt.

Cast

Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
Albert DeSalvo
Henry Fonda
Henry Fonda
John S. Bottomly
George Kennedy
Phil DiNatale
Mike Kellin
Julian Soshnick
Hurd Hatfield
Terence Huntley
Murray Hamilton
Frank McAfee
Jeff Corey
John Asgeirsson
Sally Kellerman
Dianne Cluny
William Marshall
Edward W. Brooke
Jiří Voskovec
Jiří Voskovec
Peter Hurkos
Director Richard Fleischer
Writer Edward Anhalt, Gerold Frank
Composer Lionel Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 8 October 1968
Release date
8 October 1968 Austria
1 January 1969 Brazil
18 December 1968 Denmark
30 October 1968 France
8 November 1968 Germany
1 May 1969 Great Britain 18
9 May 1969 Ireland 18
7 December 1968 Japan PG12
2 January 1969 Portugal
16 October 1968 USA
Budget $4,100,000
Worldwide Gross $9,439
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
The Boston Strangler, Bostonski davitelj, El estrangulador de Boston, Der Frauenmörder von Boston, A bostoni fojtogató, Boston canavarı, Boston-kvæleren, Boston-stryparen, Bostonin kuristaja, Bostonský případ, Bostonstryparen, Dusiciel z Bostonu, Kôsatsu ma, Kveleren fra Boston, L'étrangleur de Boston, Lo strangolatore di Boston, O Estrangulador de Boston, O Homem Que Odiava as Mulheres, O strangalistis tis Vostonis, Ştrangulatorul din Boston, Wurger van Boston, Ο στραγγαλιστής της Βοστώνης, Бостонский душитель, Бостонський душитель, Бостънският удушвач, 勾魂手, 波士顿杀人王, 絞殺魔, 辣手人魔, Bostonský škrtič

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
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Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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