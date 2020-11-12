5.3The Boston Strangler
The Boston Strangler, 1968
USA / Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective / 18+
Synopsis
A series of brutal murders in Boston sparks a seemingly endless and increasingly complex manhunt.
Cast
George Kennedy
Phil DiNatale
Mike Kellin
Julian Soshnick
Hurd Hatfield
Terence Huntley
Jeff Corey
John Asgeirsson
Sally Kellerman
Dianne Cluny
Director Richard Fleischer
Writer Edward Anhalt, Gerold Frank
Composer Lionel Newman
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 8 October 1968
Release date
|8 October 1968
|Austria
|1 January 1969
|Brazil
|18 December 1968
|Denmark
|30 October 1968
|France
|8 November 1968
|Germany
|1 May 1969
|Great Britain
|18
|9 May 1969
|Ireland
|18
|7 December 1968
|Japan
|PG12
|2 January 1969
|Portugal
|16 October 1968
|USA
Budget $4,100,000
Worldwide Gross $9,439
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
The Boston Strangler, Bostonski davitelj, El estrangulador de Boston, Der Frauenmörder von Boston, A bostoni fojtogató, Boston canavarı, Boston-kvæleren, Boston-stryparen, Bostonin kuristaja, Bostonský případ, Bostonstryparen, Dusiciel z Bostonu, Kôsatsu ma, Kveleren fra Boston, L'étrangleur de Boston, Lo strangolatore di Boston, O Estrangulador de Boston, O Homem Que Odiava as Mulheres, O strangalistis tis Vostonis, Ştrangulatorul din Boston, Wurger van Boston, Ο στραγγαλιστής της Βοστώνης, Бостонский душитель, Бостонський душитель, Бостънският удушвач, 勾魂手, 波士顿杀人王, 絞殺魔, 辣手人魔, Bostonský škrtič
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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