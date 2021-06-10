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6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
See for Me
6.2
See for Me
, 2021
Mira por mí
Canada / Crime, Drama, Mystery / 18+
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6.2
See for Me
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Cast
Natalie Brown
Sophie's Mom
Laura Vandervoort
Debra
Skyler Davenport
Sophie
Matthew Gouveia
Cab Driver
Jessica Parker Kennedy
Kelly
Keaton Kaplan
Cam
George Tchortov
Otis
Pascal Langdale
Ernie
Joe Pingue
Dave
Emily Piggford
Deputy Brooks
Director
Randall Okita
Writer
Adam Yorke
,
Tommy Gushue
Composer
Joseph Murray
,
Lodewijk Vos
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
19 September 2021
World premiere
10 June 2021
Release date
19 May 2022
Russia
Централ Партнершип
23 June 2022
Brazil
1 August 2022
Denmark
19 May 2022
Kazakhstan
16+
24 March 2022
Mexico
B
7 January 2022
Netherlands
16
28 January 2022
Spain
24 February 2022
Uruguay
Worldwide Gross
$725,952
Production
Wildling Pictures, Di Brina Film
Also known as
See for Me, A ciegas, Mira por mí, Niewidzialna, Sé mis ojos, See for Me - Der unsichtbare Feind, Tihiyou Ha'Eina'yim Sheli, Vê por Mim, Veja por Mim, Vezi pentru mine, Будь моими глазами, 시 포 미, シーフォーミー, 看不見的殺機, תראו בשבילי
More
Film rating
6.2
Rate
24
votes
5.8
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
3155
In the Crime genre
246
In the Drama genre
1219
In the Mystery genre
77
In films of Canada
65
In films of 2021
111
Updated 30 May 2022
Film Trailers
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See for Me
Dubbed trailer
0
0
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Stills
Quotes
Cam
[objecting to her stealing a bottle of wine]
You think being blind is gonna to save you?
Kelly
Yeah. It always saves me. You'd know that if you saw how they treated me.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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