Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of See for Me
6.2
See for Me - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films See for Me
6.2

See for Me

, 2021
Mira por mí
Canada / Crime, Drama, Mystery / 18+
Trailers
Poster of See for Me
6.2
See for Me - Dubbed trailer
See for Me  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Natalie Brown
Natalie Brown
Sophie's Mom
Laura Vandervoort
Laura Vandervoort
Debra
Skyler Davenport
Skyler Davenport
Sophie
Matthew Gouveia
Matthew Gouveia
Cab Driver
Jessica Parker Kennedy
Jessica Parker Kennedy
Kelly
Keaton Kaplan
Cam
George Tchortov
George Tchortov
Otis
Pascal Langdale
Ernie
Joe Pingue
Joe Pingue
Dave
Emily Piggford
Deputy Brooks
Director Randall Okita
Writer Adam Yorke, Tommy Gushue
Composer Joseph Murray, Lodewijk Vos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 19 September 2021
World premiere 10 June 2021
Release date
19 May 2022 Russia Централ Партнершип
23 June 2022 Brazil
1 August 2022 Denmark
19 May 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
24 March 2022 Mexico B
7 January 2022 Netherlands 16
28 January 2022 Spain
24 February 2022 Uruguay
Worldwide Gross $725,952
Production Wildling Pictures, Di Brina Film
Also known as
See for Me, A ciegas, Mira por mí, Niewidzialna, Sé mis ojos, See for Me - Der unsichtbare Feind, Tihiyou Ha'Eina'yim Sheli, Vê por Mim, Veja por Mim, Vezi pentru mine, Будь моими глазами, 시 포 미, シーフォーミー, 看不見的殺機, תראו בשבילי

Film rating

6.2
Rate 24 votes
5.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3155 In the Crime genre  246 In the Drama genre  1219 In the Mystery genre  77 In films of Canada  65 In films of 2021  111
Updated 30 May 2022

Film Trailers

All trailers
See for Me - Dubbed trailer
See for Me Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Cam [objecting to her stealing a bottle of wine] You think being blind is gonna to save you?
Kelly Yeah. It always saves me. You'd know that if you saw how they treated me.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more