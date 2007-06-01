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Polycarp
3.5
Polycarp
, 2007
Polycarp
USA / Crime, Horror, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Similar
Filming locations
3.5
Cast
Michael Paré
Detective Barry Harper
Charles Durning
Alexander Hathaway
Beverly Lynne
Dr. Jill Kessey
Ken Del Vecchio
The Figure
Ken Del Vecchio
The Figure
Brooke Lewis Bellas
Dr. Grace Sario
Julianne Michelle
Serena Witherspoon
Brandon Slagle
Dean Zimmer
Kelli McCarty
Tori Simon
Mark Belasco
Detective Nicholas Ferelli
Justin Deas
Jack Kinard
Director
George Lekovic
Writer
Brandon Slagle
,
Ken Del Vecchio
Composer
Jason Snell
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
1 June 2007
Budget
$2,500,000
Production
Justice for All Productions
Also known as
Polycarp, Kinky Killers, The 7th, The 7th ザ・セブンス, Кинки Киллерс
More
Film rating
3.5
Rate
10
votes
2.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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