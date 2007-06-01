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Poster of Polycarp
3.5
Kinoafisha Films Polycarp
3.5

Polycarp

, 2007
Polycarp
USA / Crime, Horror, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Polycarp
3.5

Cast

Michael Paré
Michael Paré
Detective Barry Harper
Charles Durning
Alexander Hathaway
Beverly Lynne
Dr. Jill Kessey
Ken Del Vecchio
The Figure
Ken Del Vecchio
The Figure
Brooke Lewis Bellas
Dr. Grace Sario
Julianne Michelle
Serena Witherspoon
Brandon Slagle
Brandon Slagle
Dean Zimmer
Kelli McCarty
Tori Simon
Mark Belasco
Detective Nicholas Ferelli
Justin Deas
Jack Kinard
Director George Lekovic
Writer Brandon Slagle, Ken Del Vecchio
Composer Jason Snell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 1 June 2007
Budget $2,500,000
Production Justice for All Productions
Also known as
Polycarp, Kinky Killers, The 7th, The 7th ザ・セブンス, Кинки Киллерс

Film rating

3.5
Rate 10 votes
2.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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