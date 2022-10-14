Menu
Apteeker Melchior. Timuka's daughter

Apteeker Melchior. Timuka tütar 18+
Synopsis

In the third film of medieval thriller, Melchior's wife Keterlyn witnesses a brutal attack. The life of an unknown young man is saved, but the victim who has lost his memory does not know who he is and how he ended up in Tallinn. A ring found at the scene leads Melchior to the night brotherhood, the bizarre troupe who performed on Fair Day also raises questions. Frightening signs suggest that not only the unknown recovering from the attack is in danger, but also Melchior and Keterlyn, who are treating him. At the same time, the pope's envoy, known as a ruthless witch-hunter, arrives in the city.

Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 14 October 2022
Release date
14 October 2022 Estonia MS12
Budget €6,000,000
Production Apollo Film Productions, Film Angels Production, HansaFilm
Also known as
Apteeker Melchior. Timuka tütar, Apatykář Melchior: Katova dcera, Melchior l'apothicaire: Le glaive du bourreau, Melchior the Apothecary: The Executioner's Daughter
Director
Elmo Nüganen
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Quotes
[last lines]
A boy at the market Sir, are you apothecary?
Melchior Wakenstede No, I am town apothecary.
A boy at the market Too bad.
Melchior Wakenstede Why bad?
A boy at the market I hoped you could teach me.
Melchior Wakenstede A pharmacy?
A boy at the market What pharmacy? Crimes solving.
