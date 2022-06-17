Cast
Sabrina Cofield
Billing Woman
Carlo Mendez
Assistant Bank Manager
Cast and Crew
Writer
Matthew Eason, Robert Giardina, Robert Edward Thomas, Kevin Yarris
Composer
Corey Allen Jackson
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
21 June 2022
World premiere
17 June 2022
Release date
|17 November 2022
|Russia
| Кинологистика
|
|17 November 2022
|South Korea
|
|
|29 December 2022
|Uzbekistan
|
|18+
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$25,336
Production
Premiere Entertainment Group, BondIt Media Capital, Wildwood Entertainment
Also known as
Blowback, Blowback - Vendetta incrociata, Contragolpe, Efect de recul, El contragolpe, Kontratak, Robo Entre Ladrones, Roubo Entre Ladrões, Time for Payback, Подстава, ブロウバック, 超完美劫案, Contrecoup