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Poster of Blowback
4.4
Blowback - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Blowback
4.4

Blowback

, 2022
Blowback
USA / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Blowback
4.4
Blowback - Dubbed trailer
Blowback  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Randy Couture
Randy Couture
Jack
Cam Gigandet
Cam Gigandet
Nick
Louis Mandylor
Louis Mandylor
Detective Cooper
Ryan M. Shaw
Ryan M. Shaw
Willis
Rafael Cabrera
Rafael Cabrera
Jerry Foster
Chris Maher
Sullivan
Ego Mikitas
Pete
Sabrina Cofield
Billing Woman
Carlo Mendez
Assistant Bank Manager
Marcus Mitchell
Cop
Director Tibor Takács
Writer Matthew Eason, Robert Giardina, Robert Edward Thomas, Kevin Yarris
Composer Corey Allen Jackson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 21 June 2022
World premiere 17 June 2022
Release date
17 November 2022 Russia Кинологистика
17 November 2022 South Korea
29 December 2022 Uzbekistan 18+
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $25,336
Production Premiere Entertainment Group, BondIt Media Capital, Wildwood Entertainment
Also known as
Blowback, Blowback - Vendetta incrociata, Contragolpe, Efect de recul, El contragolpe, Kontratak, Robo Entre Ladrones, Roubo Entre Ladrões, Time for Payback, Подстава, ブロウバック, 超完美劫案, Contrecoup

Film rating

4.4
Rate 12 votes
4.3 IMDb
Write review
Updated 21 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Blowback - Dubbed trailer
Blowback Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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