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Poster of Antigone
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Antigone
7.0

Antigone

, 2019
Antigone
Canada / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Antigone
7.0

Cast

Nahéma Ricci
Rachida Oussaada
Nour Belkhiria
Rawad El-Zein
Hakim Brahimi
Antoine Desrochers
Director Sophie Deraspe
Writer Sophocles, Sophie Deraspe
Composer Jad Orphée Chami, Jean Massicotte
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 27 August 2020
World premiere 9 September 2019
Release date
8 November 2019 Canada
2 September 2020 France
9 March 2023 Greece
4 November 2021 Italy
24 September 2020 South Korea 15
Budget 3,500,000 CAD
Worldwide Gross $123,645
Production Association Coopérative des Productions Audio-Visuelles (ACPAV)
Also known as
Antigone, Антигона, Antígona - A Resistência Está no Sangue, Antygona, Beshem Ha'Akh, Αντιγόνη

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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