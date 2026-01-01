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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Property of the Republic
7.1
Property of the Republic
, 1971
Dostoyanie respubliki
USSR / Crime / 18+
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Stills
Cast & Crew
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7.1
Cast
Oleg Tabakov
Makar Ovchinnikov
Andrei Mironov
Markiz Shilovskiy
Spartak Mishulin
Ilya Tarakanov
Yuriy Tolubeev
Prokofiy Dobrovo
Viktor Galkin
Innokentiy
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Vitol
Olga Zhiznyeva
knyagina Irina Tikhvinskaya
Ludmila Ivanovna Krylova
Anna Spiridonova
Mikhail Yekaterininsky
Zaveduyushchiy muzeum
Sergey Plotnikov
matros Petrovykh
Director
Vladimir Bychkov
Writer
Isai Kuznetsov
,
Avenir Zak
Composer
Evgeniy Krylatov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 18 minutes
Production year
1971
World premiere
24 April 1972
Release date
24 April 1972
USSR
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Dostoyanie respubliki, Geraubte Schätze, Hárman a kincs nyomában, The Property of Republic, Достояние республики, Le Bien de la République, Надбання республіки
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
15
votes
7.1
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Makar
Where are you going to?
Keshka
To Crimea. It's warm there, there are apples.
Showtimes
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