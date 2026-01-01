Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Property of the Republic
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Property of the Republic
7.1

Property of the Republic

, 1971
Dostoyanie respubliki
USSR / Crime / 18+
Poster of Property of the Republic
7.1

Cast

Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Makar Ovchinnikov
Andrei Mironov
Andrei Mironov
Markiz Shilovskiy
Spartak Mishulin
Spartak Mishulin
Ilya Tarakanov
Yuriy Tolubeev
Yuriy Tolubeev
Prokofiy Dobrovo
Viktor Galkin
Innokentiy
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Vitol
Olga Zhiznyeva
knyagina Irina Tikhvinskaya
Ludmila Ivanovna Krylova
Ludmila Ivanovna Krylova
Anna Spiridonova
Mikhail Yekaterininsky
Zaveduyushchiy muzeum
Sergey Plotnikov
Sergey Plotnikov
matros Petrovykh
Director Vladimir Bychkov
Writer Isai Kuznetsov, Avenir Zak
Composer Evgeniy Krylatov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 24 April 1972
Release date
24 April 1972 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Dostoyanie respubliki, Geraubte Schätze, Hárman a kincs nyomában, The Property of Republic, Достояние республики, Le Bien de la République, Надбання республіки

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Property of the Republic

Beware of the Car
Beware of the Car Comedy, Romantic, Crime
1966, USSR
8.0
Heart of a Dog
Heart of a Dog Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy
1988, USSR
8.0
Ostrov Sokrovishch
Ostrov Sokrovishch Musical, Animation, Adventure, Family
1988, USSR
8.0
A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines
A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines Comedy, Romantic, Musical, Western
1987, USSR
7.0
The Turning Point
The Turning Point Drama
1978, USSR
7.0
The Twelve Chairs
The Twelve Chairs Comedy, Detective
1976, USSR
8.0
Unbelievable Adventures of Italians in Russia
Unbelievable Adventures of Italians in Russia Comedy, Adventure
1973, USSR
7.0
The Dawns Here Are Quiet
The Dawns Here Are Quiet History, Drama, War
1972, USSR
8.0
Grandads-Robbers
Grandads-Robbers Comedy
1971, USSR
7.0
Belorussian Station
Belorussian Station Drama
1970, USSR
7.0
Samogonshchiki
Samogonshchiki Short, Comedy
1961, USSR
7.0
Pyos Barbos i neobychnyj kross
Pyos Barbos i neobychnyj kross Comedy, Short
1961, USSR
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more