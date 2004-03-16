ProductionWarner Bros., Village Roadshow Pictures, Atmosphere Entertainment MM
Also known as
Taking Lives, Robando Vidas, Đoạt Mạng, Életeken át, Elude võtmine, Für dein Leben würde er töten, Hayatın benim, Identità violate, Identitati furate, Le voleur de vies, Nolaupīt dzīvi, Roubando Vidas, Taking Lives - Für Dein Leben würde er töten, Taking Lives : Destins violés, Tirar Vidas, U tudjoj kozi, Vagiant gyvenimus, Vidas ajenas, Vides alienes, Zbiralec zivljenj, Zlodej zivotu, Złodziej życia, Κλεμμένες ζωές, Забираючи життя, Забирая жизни, Крадец на животи, Узимање живота, テイキング・ライブス, 機動殺人, Taking lives - destins violés, 尸人交易, Klemménes Zoés, Kradets na zhivoti, Zabiraya zhizni, Zabyrayuchy zhyttya, Uzimanje života
Film rating
6.8
Rate10 votes
6.2IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023
Stills
Quotes
IlleanaFuck you.
CostaFuck you? Yeah, I did fuck you. Remember making love with those pictures of the dead people around us? Let's face it, Illeana, an ordinary person does not love that as much as we did.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.