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Poster of Taking Lives
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Taking Lives
6.8

Taking Lives

, 2004
Taking Lives
USA, Australia, Canada / Action, Crime, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Taking Lives
6.8

Cast

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Illeana
Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke
Costa
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland
Hart
Olivier Martinez
Olivier Martinez
Paquette
Jean-Hugues Anglade
Jean-Hugues Anglade
Duval
Paul Dano
Paul Dano
Young Asher
Richard Jutras
Tchéky Karyo
Tchéky Karyo
Leclair
Gena Rowlands
Gena Rowlands
Mrs. Asher
Justin Chatwin
Justin Chatwin
Matt Soulsby
André Lacoste
Cashier
Director D.J. Caruso
Writer Jon Bokenkamp, Michael Pye
Composer Philip Glass
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Australia / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 1 December 2021
World premiere 16 March 2004
Release date
1 April 2004 Russia 16+
22 April 2004 Argentina
15 April 2004 Australia
9 April 2004 Austria
26 May 2004 Bahrain
1 April 2004 Belarus
14 April 2004 Belgium
9 April 2004 Brazil
30 April 2004 Bulgaria
16 April 2004 Chile
22 April 2004 Czechia
2 July 2004 Denmark
28 April 2004 Egypt
23 April 2004 Estonia
28 April 2004 France
29 April 2004 Georgia
8 April 2004 Germany
23 April 2004 Great Britain
19 March 2004 Greece
25 March 2004 Hong Kong
22 April 2004 Hungary
26 March 2004 Iceland
23 April 2004 Ireland
7 April 2004 Israel
30 April 2004 Italy
11 September 2004 Japan
1 April 2004 Kazakhstan
21 July 2004 Kuwait
23 April 2004 Lebanon
16 April 2004 Mexico
22 April 2004 Netherlands
29 April 2004 New Zealand
30 April 2004 Norway
23 April 2004 Panama
15 April 2004 Peru
21 April 2004 Philippines
30 April 2004 Poland
3 June 2004 Portugal
3 June 2004 Slovakia
22 April 2004 Slovenia
9 April 2004 South Africa
2 April 2004 South Korea
26 March 2004 Spain
30 April 2004 Sweden
28 April 2004 Switzerland
9 April 2004 Thailand
30 July 2004 Turkey
19 March 2004 USA
1 April 2004 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $45,000,000
Worldwide Gross $65,470,529
Production Warner Bros., Village Roadshow Pictures, Atmosphere Entertainment MM
Also known as
Taking Lives, Robando Vidas, Đoạt Mạng, Életeken át, Elude võtmine, Für dein Leben würde er töten, Hayatın benim, Identità violate, Identitati furate, Le voleur de vies, Nolaupīt dzīvi, Roubando Vidas, Taking Lives - Für Dein Leben würde er töten, Taking Lives : Destins violés, Tirar Vidas, U tudjoj kozi, Vagiant gyvenimus, Vidas ajenas, Vides alienes, Zbiralec zivljenj, Zlodej zivotu, Złodziej życia, Κλεμμένες ζωές, Забираючи життя, Забирая жизни, Крадец на животи, Узимање живота, テイキング・ライブス, 機動殺人, Taking lives - destins violés, 尸人交易, Klemménes Zoés, Kradets na zhivoti, Zabiraya zhizni, Zabyrayuchy zhyttya, Uzimanje života

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023

Quotes

Illeana Fuck you.
Costa Fuck you? Yeah, I did fuck you. Remember making love with those pictures of the dead people around us? Let's face it, Illeana, an ordinary person does not love that as much as we did.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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