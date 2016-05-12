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Boost
4.0
Boost
, 2017
Boost
USA / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
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4.0
Synopsis
When Jimmy finds a mysterious package in the trunk of his latest boost, he is thrust into a violent underworld of criminals, and a race against the clock to save a little girl's life.
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Cast
Danny Trejo
Roy Casares
Danay García
Shereen Montes
Trent Garrett
Austin Banks
Erin Sullivan
Crystal Heeder
Rob Nagle
Lorenzo Champs
Michael Flores
The Mystery Man
Justin Dray
Big Tommy
Vardan Amolikyan
Gevorg
Jonathan LaVallee
Clyde Harris
H.C. Fletcher
Sledge
Grazi DiPaolo
Jimmy Greco
Harut Tovmasyan
Hitman
Director
Nathan Gabaeff
Writer
Nathan Gabaeff
Composer
Spencer Brock
,
Nathan Gabaeff
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
12 May 2016
World premiere
12 May 2016
Production
GF Pictures
Also known as
Boost, Boost - Ein todsicherer Plan, Giao Dich Ngam, Kiirendus, No Limite, Ускорение, 偷天換日300秒, Boost: Grand Theft
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Film rating
4.0
Rate
10
votes
4
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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