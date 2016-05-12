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Poster of Boost
4.0
Kinoafisha Films Boost
4.0

Boost

, 2017
Boost
USA / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Boost
4.0

Synopsis

When Jimmy finds a mysterious package in the trunk of his latest boost, he is thrust into a violent underworld of criminals, and a race against the clock to save a little girl's life.

Cast

Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo
Roy Casares
Danay García
Danay García
Shereen Montes
Trent Garrett
Austin Banks
Erin Sullivan
Crystal Heeder
Rob Nagle
Lorenzo Champs
Michael Flores
The Mystery Man
Justin Dray
Big Tommy
Vardan Amolikyan
Gevorg
Jonathan LaVallee
Clyde Harris
H.C. Fletcher
Sledge
Grazi DiPaolo
Jimmy Greco
Harut Tovmasyan
Hitman
Director Nathan Gabaeff
Writer Nathan Gabaeff
Composer Spencer Brock, Nathan Gabaeff
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 12 May 2016
World premiere 12 May 2016
Production GF Pictures
Also known as
Boost, Boost - Ein todsicherer Plan, Giao Dich Ngam, Kiirendus, No Limite, Ускорение, 偷天換日300秒, Boost: Grand Theft

Film rating

4.0
Rate 10 votes
4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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