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Poster of K.G.F
8.1
Kinoafisha Films K.G.F
8.1

K.G.F

, 2018
K.G.F: Chapter 1
India / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of K.G.F
8.1

Synopsis

A period drama set in the 1970s, KGF follows the story of a fierce rebel who rises against the brutal oppression in Kolar Gold Fields and becomes the symbol of hope to legions of downtrodden people.

Cast

Yash
Raja Krishnappa Bairya
Srinidhi Shetty
Reena
Ramachandra Raju
Garuda
Anant Nag
Anand Ingalagi
Archana Jois
Rocky's Mother
Vasishta N. Simha
Kamal
Achyuth Kumar
Guru Pandyan
Srinivasa Murthy
Narayan
Balakrishna
Inayath Khalil
Lakshmipathi
Huccha
Director Prashanth Neel
Writer Prashanth Neel, M Chandramouli, Raaghav Vinay Shivagange, Shivgopal Krishna
Composer Ravi Basrur
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 36 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 20 December 2018
Release date
21 December 2018 India UA
27 December 2018 Malaysia NR
20 December 2018 USA PG-13
Budget 800,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $6,421,597
Production Hombale Films
Also known as
K.G.F: Chapter 1, K.G.F, Kalora kullakaevandused, KFG, З.К.К.: частина 1, Золотые прииски Калора: Глава 1, 科拉爾金礦, Kolar Gold Fields, เคจีเอฟ วีรบุรุษเหมืองทองโกลาร์, KGF-1

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Updated 25 January 2023

Quotes

Rocky's Mother If you gain courage because a thousand people are standing behind you, then you can win only one war.
Rocky's Mother but if a thousand people gain courage because you are standing in front of them... You can conquer the world.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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