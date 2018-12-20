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8.1
Kinoafisha
Films
K.G.F
8.1
K.G.F
, 2018
K.G.F: Chapter 1
India / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
About
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Stills
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8.1
Synopsis
A period drama set in the 1970s, KGF follows the story of a fierce rebel who rises against the brutal oppression in Kolar Gold Fields and becomes the symbol of hope to legions of downtrodden people.
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Cast
Yash
Raja Krishnappa Bairya
Srinidhi Shetty
Reena
Ramachandra Raju
Garuda
Anant Nag
Anand Ingalagi
Archana Jois
Rocky's Mother
Vasishta N. Simha
Kamal
Achyuth Kumar
Guru Pandyan
Srinivasa Murthy
Narayan
Balakrishna
Inayath Khalil
Lakshmipathi
Huccha
Director
Prashanth Neel
Writer
Prashanth Neel
,
M Chandramouli
,
Raaghav Vinay Shivagange
,
Shivgopal Krishna
Composer
Ravi Basrur
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 36 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
20 December 2018
Release date
21 December 2018
India
UA
27 December 2018
Malaysia
NR
20 December 2018
USA
PG-13
Budget
800,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$6,421,597
Production
Hombale Films
Also known as
K.G.F: Chapter 1, K.G.F, Kalora kullakaevandused, KFG, З.К.К.: частина 1, Золотые прииски Калора: Глава 1, 科拉爾金礦, Kolar Gold Fields, เคจีเอฟ วีรบุรุษเหมืองทองโกลาร์, KGF-1
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Film rating
8.1
Rate
10
votes
8.1
IMDb
Updated 25 January 2023
Stills
Quotes
Rocky's Mother
If you gain courage because a thousand people are standing behind you, then you can win only one war.
Rocky's Mother
but if a thousand people gain courage because you are standing in front of them... You can conquer the world.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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