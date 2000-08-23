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Poster of Snatch
7.8
Snatch - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Snatch
7.8

Snatch

, 2000
Snatch.
Great Britain, USA / Thriller, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Snatch
7.8
Snatch - Dubbed trailer
Snatch  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Mickey O'Neil
Benicio Del Toro
Benicio Del Toro
Vinnie Jones
Vinnie Jones
Bullet-Tooth Tony
Jason Statham
Jason Statham
Turkish
Jason Flemyng
Jason Flemyng
Dennis Farina
Dennis Farina
Rade Serbedzija
Rade Serbedzija
Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham
Tommy
Ade
Tyrone
William Beck
Neil
Andy Beckwith
Errol
Ewen Bremner
Ewen Bremner
Mullet
Director Guy Ritchie
Writer Guy Ritchie
Composer John Murphy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 3 November 2000
World premiere 23 August 2000
Release date
10 May 2001 Russia 16+
26 April 2001 Argentina
9 November 2000 Australia
23 March 2001 Austria
11 May 2001 Brazil
16 November 2000 Czechia
12 January 2001 Denmark
3 November 2000 Estonia
3 November 2000 Finland
15 November 2000 France
22 March 2001 Germany
1 September 2000 Great Britain
17 November 2000 Greece
11 January 2001 Hungary
10 November 2000 Iceland
1 September 2000 Ireland
7 December 2000 Israel
16 March 2001 Italy
10 March 2001 Japan
10 May 2001 Kazakhstan
21 March 2001 Mexico
16 November 2000 Netherlands
9 November 2000 New Zealand
26 April 2001 Peru
21 February 2001 Philippines
17 November 2000 Portugal
17 November 2000 Romania
9 November 2000 Serbia
29 March 2001 Singapore
16 November 2000 Slovakia
28 December 2000 Slovenia
10 November 2000 South Africa
7 March 2001 South Korea
3 November 2000 Spain
22 December 2000 Sweden
25 January 2001 Switzerland
17 February 2001 Taiwan
10 November 2000 Turkey
19 January 2001 USA
10 May 2001 Ukraine
11 April 2001 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget 6,000,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $83,558,617
Production Screen Gems, SKA Films
Also known as
Snatch, Cerdos y diamantes, Snatch. Cerdos y diamantes, Podfu(c)k, Большой куш, Blöff, Böyük kuş, Diamonds, Ghap-zani, I arpahti, Kapışma, Katta kush, Ķēriens, Lock, Stock... and Six Stolen Diamonds, Pljuni in jo stisni, Przekręt, Snatch - Hävyttömät, Snatch - Lo strappo, Snatch - Porcos e Diamantes, Snatch - Schweine und Diamanten, Snatch : Tu braques ou tu raques, Snatch (porcs i diamants), Snatch: Cerdos y diamantes, Snatch: Schweine und Diamanten, Snatch: Tu braques ou tu raques, Snatch'd, Teemandirööv, Tên Trộm Nữ Trang, The Guy Ritchie Project, Unde dai și unde crapă, Vagišiai, Zdrpi i briši, Η αρπαχτή, Великий куш, Гепи, Снеч, Снеч: Свиње и дијаманти, Стырили, Үлкен куш, स्नैच, スナッチ, 偷拐抢骗, 偷拐搶騙, Gepi, Спиздили, Чоң олжо, Մեծ ավար, نشل, スナッチ：2000, 스내치, I Arpachtí, დიდი კუში, Snatch – Porcos e Diamantes, Snatch., Сарваць куш

Film rating

7.8
Rate 18 votes
8.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Snatch - Dubbed trailer
Snatch Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Avi Eighty-six carats.
Rosebud Where?
Avi London.
Rosebud London?
Avi London.
Avi's Colleague London?
Avi Yes, London. You know: fish, chips, cup 'o tea, bad food, worse weather, Mary fucking Poppins... LONDON.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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