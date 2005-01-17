Film details
Country
Canada / Great Britain / USA
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
17 January 2005
Release date
|8 June 2006
|Russia
| Пирамида
|
|16 January 2006
|Australia
|
|
|8 June 2006
|Belarus
|
|
|18 January 2006
|France
|
|
|3 September 2006
|Germany
|
|
|8 January 2008
|Great Britain
|
|
|18 January 2006
|Italy
|
|
|8 June 2006
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|18 January 2007
|Portugal
|
|
|26 March 2009
|South Korea
|
|15
|17 January 2005
|USA
|
|
|8 June 2006
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$12,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$7,000,248
Production
Mobius International, Chaotic Productions, Chaotic Films
Also known as
Chaos, Caos, Kaos, Хаос, Chaosas, Haos, Hit & Blast, Hỗn Loạn, Káosz, Ostatici sub acoperire, Teoria chaosu, Teoriat ha'chaos, Χάος, ग्रेट बैंक रोबरी, カオス, 超完美搶案, Pearl Street Bridge, 混乱作战, 混沌理论