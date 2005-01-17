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Poster of Chaos
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Chaos
6.7

Chaos

, 2005
Chaos
Canada, Great Britain, USA / Thriller, Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Chaos
6.7

Cast

Jason Statham
Jason Statham
Quentin Conners
Ryan Phillippe
Ryan Phillippe
Shane Dekker
Wesley Snipes
Wesley Snipes
Jason York
Damon Johnson
Brandon Dax
Mike Dopud
Henry Czerny
Henry Czerny
Capt. Martin Jenkins
Ty Olsson
Ty Olsson
Justine Waddell
Justine Waddell
Det. Teddy Galloway
Kimani Ray Smith
Nicholas Lea
Det. Vincent Durano
Jessica Steen
Karen Cross
Rob LaBelle
Bank Manager
Director Tony Giglio
Writer Tony Giglio
Composer Trevor Jones
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 17 January 2005
Release date
8 June 2006 Russia Пирамида
16 January 2006 Australia
8 June 2006 Belarus
18 January 2006 France
3 September 2006 Germany
8 January 2008 Great Britain
18 January 2006 Italy
8 June 2006 Kazakhstan
18 January 2007 Portugal
26 March 2009 South Korea 15
17 January 2005 USA
8 June 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $12,500,000
Worldwide Gross $7,000,248
Production Mobius International, Chaotic Productions, Chaotic Films
Also known as
Chaos, Caos, Kaos, Хаос, Chaosas, Haos, Hit & Blast, Hỗn Loạn, Káosz, Ostatici sub acoperire, Teoria chaosu, Teoriat ha'chaos, Χάος, ग्रेट बैंक रोबरी, カオス, 超完美搶案, Pearl Street Bridge, 混乱作战, 混沌理论

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Updated 23 December 2023

Quotes

Marnie Rollins [puts business card in Dekker's pocket] For a list of things you can put in my mouth.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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