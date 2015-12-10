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5.8
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Dorogi
5.8
Dorogi
, 2015
Russia / Drama, Crime / 18+
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5.8
Dorogi
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Cast
Konstantin Avdeev
Vladimir Zabolockiy
Ivan Shapovalov
Sergey Gorelikov
Aleksandr Belov
Aleksandr Kharitonov
Ivan Bardynov
Marina Fedunkiv
Director
Andrey Gavrilov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
10 December 2015
Release date
10 December 2015
Russia
Мечта
16+
10 December 2015
Belarus
10 December 2015
Kazakhstan
10 December 2015
Ukraine
Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
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