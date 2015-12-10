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Poster of Dorogi
5.8
Dorogi - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Dorogi
5.8

Dorogi

, 2015
Russia / Drama, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Dorogi
5.8
Dorogi - Trailer
Dorogi  Trailer

Cast

Konstantin Avdeev
Vladimir Zabolockiy
Ivan Shapovalov
Sergey Gorelikov
Sergey Gorelikov
Aleksandr Belov
Aleksandr Kharitonov
Aleksandr Kharitonov
Ivan Bardynov
Marina Fedunkiv
Marina Fedunkiv
Director Andrey Gavrilov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 10 December 2015
Release date
10 December 2015 Russia Мечта 16+
10 December 2015 Belarus
10 December 2015 Kazakhstan
10 December 2015 Ukraine

Film rating

5.8
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Dorogi - Trailer
Dorogi Trailer
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