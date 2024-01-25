Menu
Poster of Razboy 2. Novaya glava
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Razboy 2. Novaya glava

Razboy 2. Novaya glava

18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Razboy 2. Novaya glava - trailer
Razboy 2. Novaya glava  trailer
Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 12 September 2024
World premiere 25 January 2024
Release date
25 January 2024 Kyrgyzstan 16+
Director
Azamat Ismailov
Maxat Zhumaev
Cast
Salamat Kalybek Uulu
Ruslan Orozakunov
Zharkynbek Kazybekov
Askar Kachkynbaev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 3 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Razboy 2. Novaya glava - trailer
Razboy 2. Novaya glava Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
