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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
The Eken
6.6
The Eken
, 2022
The Eken
India / Comedy, Crime, Detective / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Synopsis
Hotel franchise conglomerate Debraj Singh murders his partner Bipasha Mitra's stepbrother, Ashoke. Kolkata Police detective Ekendra Sen solves the case in the hill station of Darjeeling.
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Cast
Anirban Chakrabarti
Ekendra Sen
Debashree Chakrobarty
Kalyani
Anujoy Chattopadhyay
Kaushik Chattopadhyay
Jayanta Biswas
Chhandak Choudhury
Aditya Das
Somak Ghosh
Promotho
Nima Norbu Lama
S.P. Rajiv Gurung
Debasish Mondal
Devraj Singh
Debopriyo Mukherjee
Bubun Kar
Suhotra Mukhopadhyay
Bapi
Director
Joydeep Mukherjee
Writer
Ruchita Chatterji
,
Padmanabha Dasgupta
,
Sujan Dasgupta
,
Godhuli Sharma
Composer
Subhadeep Guha
,
Joy Sarkar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 12 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
3 June 2022
World premiere
14 April 2022
Release date
14 April 2022
India
14 April 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$3,404
Production
SVF Entertainment
Also known as
The Eken
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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