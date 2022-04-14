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Poster of The Eken
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Eken
6.6

The Eken

, 2022
The Eken
India / Comedy, Crime, Detective / 18+
Poster of The Eken
6.6

Synopsis

Hotel franchise conglomerate Debraj Singh murders his partner Bipasha Mitra's stepbrother, Ashoke. Kolkata Police detective Ekendra Sen solves the case in the hill station of Darjeeling.

Cast

Anirban Chakrabarti
Ekendra Sen
Debashree Chakrobarty
Kalyani
Anujoy Chattopadhyay
Kaushik Chattopadhyay
Jayanta Biswas
Chhandak Choudhury
Aditya Das
Somak Ghosh
Promotho
Nima Norbu Lama
S.P. Rajiv Gurung
Debasish Mondal
Devraj Singh
Debopriyo Mukherjee
Bubun Kar
Suhotra Mukhopadhyay
Bapi
Director Joydeep Mukherjee
Writer Ruchita Chatterji, Padmanabha Dasgupta, Sujan Dasgupta, Godhuli Sharma
Composer Subhadeep Guha, Joy Sarkar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 3 June 2022
World premiere 14 April 2022
Release date
14 April 2022 India
14 April 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $3,404
Production SVF Entertainment
Also known as
The Eken

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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