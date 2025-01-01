Menu
Animation Anime Ballet Biography Action Western War Detective Children's Documentary Drama History Catastrophe Comedy Concert Short Crime Romantic Mystery Music Musical Film-Noir Opera Adventure Compilation Family Fairy Tale Theatrical Sport Reality-TV Thriller Horror Sci-Fi Festival Fantasy Adult
'7
'71
07
07-y menyaet kurs
12
120
13
13 Hours
15
15 Minutes of War
19
1911 1917 1941 1944 1988
3
3 Days in Malay
4
4 Days in May
5
5 Days of War
71
71: Into the Fire
72
72 Meters 72 chasa
9
9
99
99-y
9T
9th Company
A
A Battle of Wits A Bridge Too Far A Difficult Life A Farewell to Arms A Farewell to Fools A Generation A Good Lad A Hero's Welcome A Hidden Life A Man Escaped A Man There Was A Man Who Never Was A Mighty Heart A Night at the Cordon A Noisy Household A Perfect Day A Private War A Quiet Outpost A Russian Youth A Secret Walk in the Woods A Soldier Came Back from the Front A Soldier's Story A Span of Land A Sátán fattya A Time for Drunken Horses A Time to Gather Stones A War A Woman in Berlin
AK
AK-47 Aktsiya
AB
About People and About War
AC
Achrome Across the Cemetery Across the River and Into the Trees Across the Waters Act of Love
AD
Admiral Nakhimov Adyutant ego prevoskhoditelstva
AE
Aerograd
AF
Afghan Breakdown
AG
Age of Heroes Agnes Dei Agnus dei
AI
Air Force: The Movie - Selagi Bernyawa
AL
Al Kameen Alba Regia Album polski Aldan Alexander Alexander Nevsky Alexander the Great Alien vs. Predator Alime Alisa in Warland Alitet Leaves for the Hills Alive All Quiet on the Western Front All Quiet on the Western Front Alone We Fight Alpiyskaya ballada Alye pogony
AM
Amigo
AN
An Optimistic Tragedy And Quiet Flows the Don And no one in the world... Anglicke jahody / English Strawberries Angry Harvest Another Mother's Son Another Time, Another Place Another's War Anthropoid
AP
Apocalypse Now
AR
Ararat Arena Army of Shadows Arsenal
AS
Aserb: The Squadron Ashes and Diamonds Assembly
AT
At That Time, at Christmas... At War as at War At Your Threshold At the Close of Night At the call of the heart Attack and Retreat Attack from the Sea Attack on Leningrad Aty-baty, shli soldaty! Aty-baty, shli soldaty...
AU
August Eighth Austeria Australia
AV
Avanti Popolo Ave, vita!
AY
Ayla: The Daughter of War
BA
Baarìa Baby Back Door to Hell Bagryanyye berega Bal-Can-Can Ballad of a Soldier Ballad of an Old Gun Baltic Skies Baraka Bardejov Barefoot Gen Barkhatnyy sezon Batalyony prosyat ognya Batka Batka Minay. Partizanskaya legenda Battalion Battery Number One Battle Over Britain Battle Scars Battle at Bloody Beach Battle for Sevastopol Battle for the Railway Battle of Britain Battle of Warsaw 1920 Battle of the Bulge: Winter War Battle of the Bulge: Wunderland Battleship Potemkin
BE
Beachhead Beasts of No Nation Beaufort Becky Sharp Before Dawn Before the Fall Before the Rain Before the Sunrise Behind Enemy Lines Belyy tigr Bent Berlin Best Defense Betrayed Beyond Borders Beyond Valkyrie: Dawn of the 4th Reich
BI
Biala odwaga Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk Birds, Orphans and Fools Birdy Birth Certificate Bitter Harvest Bitter Victory Bitva za Moskvu
BL
Black Book Black Hawk Down Black Hunters Blindazh Blitz Blizzard of Souls Blokadnaya krov Blue Roads
BO
Boevye lazery. Ohota za superoruzhiem Bogdan Khmelnitsky Zinovy Borisek — malý serzhant Born on the Fourth of July Boy mestnogo znacheniya Boyevoy kinosbornik 13: Nashi devushki
BR
Brass Target Brave People Braveheart Breakthrough Breakthrough Bright Young Things Brothers Brothers of War
BU
Buciuoju, Juozas Buffalo Soldiers Bunker Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel
BY
Bystrey vraga
C.
C.K. dezerterzy
CA
Calm at Sea Campo di battaglia Can Feda Canal Captain Corelli's Mandolin Captain Newman, M.D. Captive Carla's Song Carriage to Vienna Cartel Land Casablanca Express Cast a Giant Shadow Castle Keep Casualties of War Catch-22 Caucasian Roulette
CE
Centurion
CH
Chaklun i Rumba Chant des mariées, Le Chapaev Chas nol Che: Part Two Checkpoint Chernomortsy Children of Glory Chimes at Midnight Chosen Chouans! Chronicle of Flaming Years Chronicles of a Dive Bomber Chyornyy kapitan
CI
Cinema Jazireh Circle of Deceit City of Life and Death
CL
Cleopatra
CO
Code Name: Emerald Cold Mountain Colonel Kwiatkowski Come and Play Come and See Comedy of Lysistrata Coming Home Commander of the Lucky "Pike" Company of Heroes Conspiracy Coordinates of Death Coriolanus Corn Island Corps of General Shubnikov Corto Maltese: La cour secrète des Arcanes Courage Under Fire
CR
Cromwell Cross of Iron
CY
Cyborgs: Heroes Never Die
CZ
Czerwone maki
DA
Da 5 Bloods Dachnaya poezdka serzhanta Tsybuli Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan Darfur Dark Is the Night Darkest Hour Das Boot Days and Nights Days of Glory Days of Glory Daze
DE
Dead to Rights Dear John Death of a Beautiful Dream Deathwatch December Heat Decoded Defence of Sevastopol Defiance Degraded Officer Deliler Den komandira divizii Den pobedy Den voyny Derzost Destination Tokyo Destiny Destiny of a Man Destruction of the Squadron Deti Evy Devetnaest djevojaka i jedan mornar Devotion Devyataev Deystvuy po obstanovke!
DI
Die Abenteuer des Werner Holt Dikaya diviziya Dive Bomber Divided We Fall
DO
Do It — One! Doch Strationa Doctor Zhivago Dog Brown Dolg Dolgaya doroga v leto Donbass. Borderland Doroga na Berlin Doroga zhizni Dotronsya do neba Downfall Dozhit do rassveta
DR
Dr. Abst's Experiment Dragon Seed
DU
Duiande zhangzheng / The War of the Shore Duma about Kovpak Duma about Kovpak Duma o Kovpake: Buran Dunkirk
DV
Dva goda nad propastyu Dvoe i voyna
DZ
Dzhulbars
EA
East Corridor
EI
Eichmann
EK
Ekipazh mashiny boevoy
EL
El Shatt - A Blueprint for Utopia Elser
EM
Emperor Empire of the Sun
EN
Enclosure Encounter at the Elbe Enemy Lines Enemy at the Gates Enigma
ER
Erna at War
ES
Escape from Germany Eshchyo o voyne Esli dorog tebe tvoy dom... Essential Killing
ET
Eto bylo v razvedke Eto mi, Gospodi...
EU
Europa Europa
EV
Every Time We Say Goodbye Everybody Go Home Evolyuciya
EX
Executed dawns Exodus
EY
Eye in the Sky
FA
Falling Stars Falsch Fantasy Mission Force Far from Vietnam Far from the Motherland Fat Man and Little Boy Father Father of a Soldier
FE
Feat of Odessa Female Agents
FI
Fifteenth Spring Filip First Squad / Faasuto Sukuwaddo Five Brave
FL
Flags of our Fathers Flame & Citron Flanders Flickering Lights Flyboys
FO
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada For Those Who Are at Sea For Whom the Bell Tolls For the Moment For the Power of the Soviets Forbidden Games Forbidden Songs Force 10 from Navarone Foreign Correspondent Forest of the Gods Fort Saganne Fortress of War Forty Days of Musa Dagh
FR
Franz + Polina Freaks Out Free City Free State of Jones Freedom Freedom's Path Friends From Hell to Hell From Here to Eternity Front Beyond the Front Line Front in the Rear of the Enemy
FU
Full Metal Jacket Fury
GA
Game without rules Gardens of Stone
GD
Gde-to gremit voyna
GE
General Della Rovere General Rakhimov
GH
Ghosts of War
GI
Gibraltar Giuseppe in Warsaw
GL
Glorious 39 Glory
GO
Go Tell the Spartans Gold Run Golda Gone with the Wind Good Good Morning, Vietnam Gorkiy mozhzhevel'nik Govorit Moskva Goya in Bordeaux
GR
Grave of the Fireflies Green Zone Greyhound Greyhound Attack Gruppa krovi Gruz 300
GU
Gu-Ga Guerrilla spark Gunfight Gunga Din Gunpowder
HA
Hacksaw Ridge Hadzhi-Murat Hamsun Hanna Hanover Street Hapkido Harrison's Flowers Hart's War Hatred Haytarma
HE
He Was a Real Trumpeter Head in the Clouds Heartbeat Detector Hearts of the World Heaven on Earth Heavenly Slug Heavy water Hell Hath No Fury Hell and Back Again Henri 4 Henry V Henry V Here is your front Hero 115 Heroes of Shipka
HI
Higher Principle Hill of Death Hiroshima mon amour Hitler Hitler's Aunt Hitler's Miracle Weapons
HO
Holiday Hollywoodgate Home Front Horká zima Hornets’ Nest Horse Soldiers Hostage Hot Shots! Hot Shots! Part Deux Hot Snow How Do I Call You Now?..
HU
Hullumeelsus Hurricane Huso astgh
I
I
I
I Come From My Childhood I Have Done Everything I Could I Served the King of England I Want to Believe I Was Nineteen I Was a Spy I am a Teacher I poli kai i poli I ty uvidish nebo I wish you health! Or the crazy Demobee
IF
If It Happens to You If Only Everyone If War Comes Tomorrow If the enemy does not give up
IL
Ilhaq
IM
Im Westen nichts Neues Im bylo devyatnadtsat Image of Victory Imya
IN
In August of 1944 In Country In Darkness In Harm's Way In Love and War In Peaceful Time In Tranzit In the Army Now In the Fog In the Land of Blood and Honey In the Rear of the Enemy In the Valley of Elah Inglourious Basterds Into the White Invasion to Prchevo Invincible
IS
Is Paris Burning? Iskuplenie Isoroku Yamamoto, the Commander-in-Chief of the Combined Fleet
IT
It Happened in the Donbass
IV
Ivan Nikulin: Russian Sailor Ivan's Childhood
IY
Iyirmialtilar
IZ
Izhorskiy batalon
I’
I’ll Wait for You…
J.
J.S.A.: Joint Security Area
JA
Jakob the Liar Jamilya Jarhead Jarhead 2: Field of Fire Jarhead 3: The Siege
JE
Jew Suss: Rise and Fall
JO
Joan of Arc Joan the Woman Joanna Johnny Mad Dog Journey to Jerusalem Journey to the Sun Journey's End Joyeux Noel
JU
Jump at the Dawn
KA
Kaddish Kansas Raiders Karbala Katyń
KE
Kedma Kelly's Heroes Kesari
KH
Khleb detstva moyego
KI
King Arthur King David King of Beggars Kingdom Kingdom of Heaven Kings Go Forth Kippur
KL
Klezmer Klyatva Klyatva
KN
Knights of Valour
KO
Kolobanov. Boy pod Voyskovicami Komarov Brothers Komisary Kontrudar Koordinaty neizvestny Koridor bessmertiya Kotovsky
KR
Krasavitsa Krasnye, belye, mertvye Krasnyy prizrak 1812 Krepost Krepost na kolyosakh
KT
Kto vernyotsa, dolyubit
KU
Kukacka v temném lese
LA
La Grande Illusion La Grande Vadrouille La Marseillaise La Rafle La milagrosa La pelle Lad from Our Town Lancelot of the Lake Land and Freedom Laugh or Die Lawrence of Arabia
LE
Le Choix d’Oleg Le Silence de la Mer Le vieux fusil Least We Forget Leaving Afghanistan Lebanon Legends of the Fall Leningrad Symphony Leningrad in Combat Lesson of a Dead Language Lessons of Darkness Let George Do It! Leto 1941 goda Letters from Iwo Jima Leytenant Leytenant Suvorov
LI
Liberation Liberation: Breakthrough Liberation: The Battle of Berlin Liberation: The Direction of the Main Blow Liberation: The Fire Bulge Liberation: The Last Assault Life Is Beautiful Life Is a Miracle Life and Extraordinary Adventures of Private Ivan Chonkin Lifeboat Lili Marleen Lincoln Lines of Wellington Liniya Mannergeyma Little Boy Little Women Little Women Living Images
LO
Lone Survivor Long Live the Republic Lost Command Lost Transport Love and Honor
LU
Luchshiye v adu Lust, Caution
LY
Lyudi 1941 goda
Léon Morin, Priest
MA
Macbeth Major Dundee Malchishki ekhali na front Malchishku zvali kapitanom Malysh Malèna Mama, I'm Alive Mama, I'm Alive Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi March or Die Marinus Mariya. Spasti Moskvu Marta Mashenka Massacre in Rome Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World Max Manus: Man of War May May Stars
ME
Measures of Men Mediterraneo Mein Führer – Die wirklich wahrste Wahrheit über Adolf Hitler Meine Mutter, ein Krieg und ich Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni
MI
Michael Collins Midshipman Panin Midway Mientras Dure La Guerra Migi protiv Seybrov Mihail Zorin. Zhizn prodolzhaetsya! Miles of Fire Military Secret Minuta molchaniya Miracle at St. Anna Missing Mission Gang Mission in Kabul
MO
Moabitskaya tetrad Moment istiny Moment istiny Moonzund More American Graffiti More v ogne Morskoy kharakter Morskoy okhotnik Moryaki Moscow Skies Moy boevoy rashchyot
MR
Mr. Pip
MU
Murder Company
MY
My Dead Friend Zoe My Little Sister My Way My, russkiy narod
NO
NO COMMENT No Man's Land No Path Through Fire Noch dlinoyu v zhizn Norjmaa Normandie - Niémen Nothing to Report
NA
Na Parizh! Na bezymyannoy vysote Na kievskom napravlyenii Na podvig otchizna zovet Na yasnyy ogon Naked Among Wolves Napoleon and Me Naqoyqatsi Nashestvie Nasledniki Pobedy National Theatre Live: Good Naval Battalion
NE
Nebo Nebo izmeryaetsya milyami Nedelnoe. Pervye kilometry voyny Nelly & Nadine Nemaya Kukushka Net neizvestnykh soldat Never Alone Never So Few
NI
Ni shagu nazad Night Will Fall Nikto, krome nas... Nina
NR
Nr. 24
NU
Nuestras Madres / Our Mothers Nuremberg Nuremberg Trials
NY
Nyurnberg
O
O tekh, kogo pomnyu i lyublyu O vozvrashchenii zabyt
O.
O.K.
OB
Obelisk Obrechyonnye na voynu
OC
Occupied City
OD
Ode to My Father Odesskie kanikuly Odin na vseh Odin shans iz tysyachi Odnazhdy v pustyne
OK
Okovani soferi
OL
Oleko Dundich Olenya okhota
ON
On War On the Roads of War On the Way to Berlin Once There Was a Girl Only "Old Men" Are Going Into Battle
OP
Operation Mincemeat
OR
Orchestra Class Orlyonok
OS
Osenyu 41-go Ostrov Suho
OT
Ot Buga do Visly Otec Otets Otryad Svetlyachkov Otryad osobogo naznacheniya Otryad spetsyalnogo naznacheniya
OU
Out of the Darkness Outside the Law
OZ
Ozhidanie polkovnika Shalygina
P-
P-51 Dragon Fighter
PA
Paisan Pamyat Panfilov's 28 Men Parashuty na derevyakh Particularly Important Task Pasazerka Path to War Pathfinder Paths of Glory Patton Pavilion of Women
PE
Peace to Him Who Enters Pearl Harbor Persepolis Persian Lessons Pervaya konnaya Pervyy Oskar Pervyy posle Boga Pesn o Manshuk Peter the First, Part One
PI
Pirogov
PL
Platoon
PO
Po dannym ugolovnogo rozyska Pobeda na Pravoberezhnoy Ukraine i izgnanie nemetsikh zakhvatchikov za predely ukrainskikh sovietskikh zemel Podryv Poezd v dalyokiy avgust Polonez Oginskogo Pomilovanie Poslednie zalpy Posledniy bronepoezd Posledstviya voyny Postaraysya ostatsya zhivym Poster Girl Pour Sacha Povest' o chekiste Povorot Povratak otpisanih
PR
Pravednik Pressure Prikaz: pereyti granitsu Prikhodi svobodnym Primary Russia Princess Slutskaya Prisoner of War Prisoner of the Mountains Prisoners of Beaumont Prisoners of the Sun Private Aleksandr Matrosov Private Benjamin Privet s fronta Pro Petra i Pavla Proshchatsya ne budem Proshchay Protivostoyanie Provereno nema mina
PU
Pueblo Punkt propuska. Oficerskaya istoriya Purgatory Purple Butterfly
PY
Pyat dney otdykha Pyat narechenykh
QA
Qara Qyz
QU
Quo Vadis, Aida?
R.
R.V.S.
RA
Raid on Rommel Railroad Tigers Rainbow Rainbow: A Private Affair Raspravlyaya krylya Razvedchiki Razvedchiki: Voina posle voiny
RE
Red Cliff II Red Devils Red Sorghum Red Tails Redacted Reporting from the Line of Fire Rescue Dawn Resistance Resistance Retribution Reveille Revolución Revolution
RI
Richard III Richard III Richard the Lion-Hearted Ride with the Devil Riorita
RO
Rob Roy Rock the Casbah Rockets do not have to take off Rodina ili smert Rome, Open City
RU
Russkaya zhertva Russkie morozy
RZ
Rzhev
SO
SOMETIMES IN APRIL So Ends Our Night Sobibor Sofya Grushko Sokrovishcha partizanskogo lesa Soldatik Soldiers Solomon and Sheba Son of the Regiment Song of Russia Sotrudnik ChK Soviet Border
SA
Saboteur Sahara Sahara Salvador Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom Sam Bahadur San Sand Castle Sang des autres, Le Sanka Santa Fe Trail Sapery Sashka Sashka. A Soldier's Diary Saturday Fiction Saving Private Ryan Savior
SC
Schaste moe Schindler's List School of Courage
SE
Sea Cadet of Northern Fleet Seaman's daughter Sector 4 Sekretnoe oruzhie Sekretnoye oruzhie Sem chyornykh bumag Sem par nechistykh Sem vyorst do rassveta Semnadtsat mgnoveniy vesny Semnadtsatyy transatlanticheskiy Senso Serbian Scars Serdtse druga Serving the Soviet Union! Sestra miloserdiya Sevastopol 1942 Seven Beauties Seven Winds
SH
Shadow in the Cloud She Defends the Motherland Ship of Fools Shli soldaty Shoah Shoulder Arms
SI
Siberiade Siberian Exile Siberian Sniper Silence Simple People Sinegoriya Siriyskaya sonata Sisters Apart Sisu Sisu: Road to Revenge Situation Hopeless... But Not Serious
SK
Skhvatka
SL
Slaughterhouse-Five Slingboy Slushat v otsekakh
SN
Snayper Sakha Sniper Sniper 2 Sniper: Legacy
SP
Spasenie kapitana Maksimova Spasennoe pokolenie Special Unit Speed Splashes of Champagne Spokoynyy den v kontse voyny Spring on the Oder Spy
SQ
Squadron 303 Squadron of Flying Hussars
ST
Stairway Stairway to Heaven Stalingrad Stalingrad Stalingrad Stars on the wings Starshina Stella: A Life Sto soldat i dve devushki Stockholm Bloodbath Stones for the Rampart Stop-Loss Storm over Asia
SU
Such a Big Boy Sugar House Suite Française Sunflower Sunshine Suvorovec 1944
SV
Svideteli Svyaz vremyon
SY
Synovya ukhodyat v boy
Séraphine
T-
T-34
TA
Taegukgi Taiga guy Take everything on ourselves Taking Chance Taktika bega na dlinnuyu distantsiyu Tale of a True Man Talk of Angels Taming of the Fire Tangerines Tankers Tanks for Stalin Taras Bulba Tarzan Triumphs Tashakor
TE
Tea with Mussolini Ten' vraga Tender Age Testament of Youth
TH
Thank You for Your Service That Hamilton Woman That Kind of Woman The 3 Rooms of Melancholia The 300 Spartans The A-Team The Aftermath The Alamo The Alamo The Alive and the Dead The Army of Crime The Artillery Sergeant Kalen The Ascent The Ashes The Balkan Line The Battle of Algiers The Battle of Stalingrad The Battle of Sutjeska The Beginning of the Legend The Beguiled The Big Parade The Big Red One The Border The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas The Bridge The Bridge on the River Kwai The Bridges at Toko-Ri The Burmese Harp The Caine Mutiny The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial The Camp Followers The Captain's Daughter The Cardinal The Catcher Was a Spy The Charge of the Light Brigade The Coast Guard The Colt The Conversation The Counterfeiters The Courageous The Cranes Are Flying The Cuckoo The Cyclists The Damned The Dawn Patrol The Dawns Here Are Quiet The Dawns Here Are Quiet The Day of the Beast The Dead Nation The Dead Remain with Their Mouths Open The Death of Louis XIV The Deer Hunter The Descent Upon Drvar The Desert Rats The Desert of the Tartars The Devil's Disciple The Dirty Dozen The Duellists The Eagle Has Landed The East The Eight Hundred The End of the Affair The English Patient The Eternal Road The Exception The Fall of Berlin The Fall of Otrar The Fifth Seal The Fighters The Final Countdown The First Day of Freedom The First Echelon The Flight The Flying Deuces The Forbidden Christ The Forgotten Battle The Four Feathers The Fourth Year of War The Front Line The General (1992) The General's Daughter The Girl The Girl from Leningrad The Golden Eshelon The Good Soldier Shweik The Great Battle The Great Dictator The Great Escape The Great Raid The Great War The Greatest Beer Run Ever The Guns of Navarone The Heifer The Heritage of Love The Heroes of Telemark The Hidden Soldier The Hill The Hook The Horseman on the Roof The Hurt Locker The Immortal Garrison The Interceptor The Juggler The Key The Kill Hole The Knot / Yun shui yao The Lace Wars The Land Girls The Lark The Last Airbender The Last Attraction The Last Circus The Last Frontier The Last Full Measure The Last Hill The Last Legion The Last Men The Last Metro The Last Samurai The Last of the Mohicans The Leaves Have Fallen The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp The Lives of a Bengal Lancer The Longest Day The Lost Patrol The Lucky Ones The Lynx The Man Who Will Come The Man with the Gun The Man with the Iron Heart The Man with the Miraculous Hands The Message The Messenger The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare The Miracle of Morgan's Creek The Monuments Men The Moon and the Stars The Morning The Mountain II The Murderers are Coming The Nightingale The Ninth Day The North Star The Order: No Shooting The Ottoman Lieutenant The Outpost The Painted Bird The Patience Stone The Patriot The Patriots The Patrol: Operation Herrick The Pentagon Wars The Pilot. A Battle for Survival The Plainsman The Pride and the Passion The Reader The Red Baron The Red and the White The Ring with a Crowned Eagle The Road to 'Saturn' The Road to Freedom The Round-Up The Rowan Waltz The Sacrifice The Sand Pebble The Search The Secret War of Harry Frigg The Seventh Bullet The Seventh Companion The Shape of Water The Shield and the Sword The Shop on Main Street The Shore of Salvation The Silence of the Sea The Siren The Six Triple Eight The Sixth of July The Sky Riders The Slowest Train The Soldier of the Supply Column The Sovereign's Servant The Spy The Spy The Spy in Black The Star The Star The Thin Red Line The Third Blow The Third Flare The Third Half The Third Part of the Night The Tokyo Trial / Dongjing Shenpan The Train The Train for Kraljevo The Train to Heaven The Trench The Trial of Joan of Arc The Triple Echo The Troubled Month of Veresen The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 1: The Moab Story The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 2: Vaux to the Sea The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 3: From Sark to the Finish The Turkish Gambit The Turning Point The Undefeated The Unvanquished The Vanishing Soldier The Wall The War The War Below The War Is Over The Watch Has Stopped at Midnight The White Bird Marked with Black The White Cliffs of Dover The White Ribbon The Wild Geese The Wind The Wind That Shakes the Barley The Windermere Children The Winter War The Wounds The Wrath of God The Year of Living Dangerously The Yellow Birds The Young Guard The Young Lions The Youth of Maxim The Zone of Interest The Zookeeper's Wife The unfoiled fortress Theatre of Violence They Fought for Their Country They Have a Motherland They Shall Not Grow Old They Were the First Thirst Three Days till the Spring Three Kingdoms: Resurrection of the Dragon Throne of Blood Through the Fire
TI
Tie xue Kunlun guan Tigerland Time of a Dancer Titus
TO
To Be or Not to Be To Have and Have Not To Leave and to Not Return To Live Tobruk Tomorrow Was the War Too Late the Hero Topor Torpedo Bombers Tough Nut Tovarishch pesnya
TR
Trahison, La Transit Trautmann Tretiy punkt protokola Trial on the Road Trinity Triptikh Troe sutok posle bessmertiya Troe vyshli iz lesa Trubachyov's Detachment Is Fighting Trust the Man
TS
Tsel vizhu
TU
Tubelight Tuman Tunisian Victory
TW
Twelve O'Clock High Twice Born Twin Sisters Two Comrades Were Serving Two Soldiers Two Women
TY
Ty pomnish?
U-
U-571
US
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
UC
Uch Qahramon
UK
Ukrainian Rhapsody Ukrainian Vendetta
UL
Ulicy geroev Ulysses' Gaze
UN
Unbroken Under Fire Under a Stone Sky Unicorn Hunt Unknown Pages from the Life of a Scout Until They Sail Untitle Denzel Washington Project Untitled Greyhound Sequel Tom Hanks Unusual Exhibition
UZ
Uzbek qizi
V
V dalyokom sorok pyatom... Vstrechi na Elbe V dvukh shagakh ot 'Raya' V nebe 'Nochnye vedmy' V semnadcat malchisheskih let V sozvezdii byka V spiskakh ne znachilsya V storonu ot voyny V trudnyy chas
VA
Vacas Vaincre Ou Mourir Valery Chkalov Vam — zadanie Varyag Vatan Ostonasi
VE
Venok sonetov Venskie kanikuly Verimalja Vesuri
VI
Virunga
VN
Vnuk
VO
Vodil poyezda mashinist Volchica Volchya staya Von Ryan's Express Voyage of the Damned Voyna i muzyka Vozdukh Vozvraschenie s fronta Vozvrashchaytes skoree Vozvrashchenie Mendysha Vozvrashchenie v 'A'
VR
Vrag Vragi Vremya patriotov Vremya vernutsya
VS
Vstrecha pered razlukoy
VT
Vtoroe dyhanie Vtorzheniye
VY
Vysota 220
VZ
Vzyat zhivym
WA
Wait for Me Waiting for Anya Walker Walking with the Enemy War War Book War Horse War Hunt War Photographer War Pigs War Sailor War Witch War and Peace War and Peace War and Peace, Part III: The Year 1812 Warfare Warhorse One Warsaw Uprising Waterloo Waterloo Bridge
WE
We Looked in the Death's Face We Were Soldiers Welcome to Sarajevo Westerplatte Resists Westfront 1918: Vier von der Infanterie
WH
When the Wind Blows Where Eagles Dare Where Hands Touch Wherever You Are While there is time Whiskey Tango Foxtrot White Bird: A Wonder Story White Explosion White Sun of the Desert White Tracks
WI
Wil Windtalkers Wings Winter in Wartime Without Blood Without the Right to Fail
WO
Wolf Warrior 2 Women of Valor
WR
Written Off
WU
Wunschkonzert
XU
Xue zhan Taierzhuang
YA
Ya - Khortitsa Ya budu pomnit Ya podaryu tebe pobedu Yakov. Syn Stalina Yanks Yaroslav Mudry Yashkina tropa
YI
Yi ge he ba ge
YO
Young Eagles
YU
Yudencrise, or Eternal Wheel
ZA
Za Palycha! Za nami Moskva Zalizna sotnya Zapret Zaytoun
ZE
Zelary Zemlya, do vostrebovaniya Zeros and Ones
ZH
Zhan huo zhong de ba lei Zhenskiye radosti i pechali Zhenya, Zhenechka and Katyusha Zhuravli nad Ilmenem
ZI
Zimnyaya groza Zimorodok
ZN
Znamya pobedy
ZO
Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead Zoo Zosya Zoya Zoya Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya
ZU
Zulu
АФ
Африка
БЕ
Берлин 41-го. Долетали сильнейшие
ВЕ
Весна
ВЫ
Высота 89
ГА
Гатчина. Молчание Сильвии
ГЛ
Главный конструктор
ДЕ
Десант
ЖА
Жаужүрек мың бала
МЕ
Мергендер
НА
Назначаешься внучкой
ОР
Орман хикаясы
СВ
Свои. Баллада о войне
СИ
Сильные духом
СН
Снайпер
ТА
Так и будет
ЧЁ
Чёрная пудра
