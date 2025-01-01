Menu
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Action
Western
War
Detective
Children's
Documentary
Drama
History
Catastrophe
Comedy
Concert
Short
Crime
Romantic
Mystery
Music
Musical
Film-Noir
Opera
Adventure
Compilation
Family
Fairy Tale
Theatrical
Sport
Reality-TV
Thriller
Horror
Sci-Fi
Festival
Fantasy
Adult
'7
'71
07
07-y menyaet kurs
12
120
13
13 Hours
15
15 Minutes of War
19
1911
1917
1941
1944
1988
3
3 Days in Malay
4
4 Days in May
5
5 Days of War
71
71: Into the Fire
72
72 Meters
72 chasa
9
9
99
99-y
9T
9th Company
A
A Battle of Wits
A Bridge Too Far
A Difficult Life
A Farewell to Arms
A Farewell to Fools
A Generation
A Good Lad
A Hero's Welcome
A Hidden Life
A Man Escaped
A Man There Was
A Man Who Never Was
A Mighty Heart
A Night at the Cordon
A Noisy Household
A Perfect Day
A Private War
A Quiet Outpost
A Russian Youth
A Secret Walk in the Woods
A Soldier Came Back from the Front
A Soldier's Story
A Span of Land
A Sátán fattya
A Time for Drunken Horses
A Time to Gather Stones
A War
A Woman in Berlin
AK
AK-47
Aktsiya
AB
About People and About War
AC
Achrome
Across the Cemetery
Across the River and Into the Trees
Across the Waters
Act of Love
AD
Admiral Nakhimov
Adyutant ego prevoskhoditelstva
AE
Aerograd
AF
Afghan Breakdown
AG
Age of Heroes
Agnes Dei
Agnus dei
AI
Air Force: The Movie - Selagi Bernyawa
AL
Al Kameen
Alba Regia
Album polski
Aldan
Alexander
Alexander Nevsky
Alexander the Great
Alien vs. Predator
Alime
Alisa in Warland
Alitet Leaves for the Hills
Alive
All Quiet on the Western Front
All Quiet on the Western Front
Alone We Fight
Alpiyskaya ballada
Alye pogony
AM
Amigo
AN
An Optimistic Tragedy
And Quiet Flows the Don
And no one in the world...
Anglicke jahody / English Strawberries
Angry Harvest
Another Mother's Son
Another Time, Another Place
Another's War
Anthropoid
AP
Apocalypse Now
AR
Ararat
Arena
Army of Shadows
Arsenal
AS
Aserb: The Squadron
Ashes and Diamonds
Assembly
AT
At That Time, at Christmas...
At War as at War
At Your Threshold
At the Close of Night
At the call of the heart
Attack and Retreat
Attack from the Sea
Attack on Leningrad
Aty-baty, shli soldaty!
Aty-baty, shli soldaty...
AU
August Eighth
Austeria
Australia
AV
Avanti Popolo
Ave, vita!
AY
Ayla: The Daughter of War
BA
Baarìa
Baby
Back Door to Hell
Bagryanyye berega
Bal-Can-Can
Ballad of a Soldier
Ballad of an Old Gun
Baltic Skies
Baraka
Bardejov
Barefoot Gen
Barkhatnyy sezon
Batalyony prosyat ognya
Batka
Batka Minay. Partizanskaya legenda
Battalion
Battery Number One
Battle Over Britain
Battle Scars
Battle at Bloody Beach
Battle for Sevastopol
Battle for the Railway
Battle of Britain
Battle of Warsaw 1920
Battle of the Bulge: Winter War
Battle of the Bulge: Wunderland
Battleship Potemkin
BE
Beachhead
Beasts of No Nation
Beaufort
Becky Sharp
Before Dawn
Before the Fall
Before the Rain
Before the Sunrise
Behind Enemy Lines
Belyy tigr
Bent
Berlin
Best Defense
Betrayed
Beyond Borders
Beyond Valkyrie: Dawn of the 4th Reich
BI
Biala odwaga
Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges
Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk
Birds, Orphans and Fools
Birdy
Birth Certificate
Bitter Harvest
Bitter Victory
Bitva za Moskvu
BL
Black Book
Black Hawk Down
Black Hunters
Blindazh
Blitz
Blizzard of Souls
Blokadnaya krov
Blue Roads
BO
Boevye lazery. Ohota za superoruzhiem
Bogdan Khmelnitsky Zinovy
Borisek — malý serzhant
Born on the Fourth of July
Boy mestnogo znacheniya
Boyevoy kinosbornik 13: Nashi devushki
BR
Brass Target
Brave People
Braveheart
Breakthrough
Breakthrough
Bright Young Things
Brothers
Brothers of War
BU
Buciuoju, Juozas
Buffalo Soldiers
Bunker
Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel
BY
Bystrey vraga
C.
C.K. dezerterzy
CA
Calm at Sea
Campo di battaglia
Can Feda
Canal
Captain Corelli's Mandolin
Captain Newman, M.D.
Captive
Carla's Song
Carriage to Vienna
Cartel Land
Casablanca Express
Cast a Giant Shadow
Castle Keep
Casualties of War
Catch-22
Caucasian Roulette
CE
Centurion
CH
Chaklun i Rumba
Chant des mariées, Le
Chapaev
Chas nol
Che: Part Two
Checkpoint
Chernomortsy
Children of Glory
Chimes at Midnight
Chosen
Chouans!
Chronicle of Flaming Years
Chronicles of a Dive Bomber
Chyornyy kapitan
CI
Cinema Jazireh
Circle of Deceit
City of Life and Death
CL
Cleopatra
CO
Code Name: Emerald
Cold Mountain
Colonel Kwiatkowski
Come and Play
Come and See
Comedy of Lysistrata
Coming Home
Commander of the Lucky "Pike"
Company of Heroes
Conspiracy
Coordinates of Death
Coriolanus
Corn Island
Corps of General Shubnikov
Corto Maltese: La cour secrète des Arcanes
Courage Under Fire
CR
Cromwell
Cross of Iron
CY
Cyborgs: Heroes Never Die
CZ
Czerwone maki
DA
Da 5 Bloods
Dachnaya poezdka serzhanta Tsybuli
Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan
Darfur
Dark Is the Night
Darkest Hour
Das Boot
Days and Nights
Days of Glory
Days of Glory
Daze
DE
Dead to Rights
Dear John
Death of a Beautiful Dream
Deathwatch
December Heat
Decoded
Defence of Sevastopol
Defiance
Degraded Officer
Deliler
Den komandira divizii
Den pobedy
Den voyny
Derzost
Destination Tokyo
Destiny
Destiny of a Man
Destruction of the Squadron
Deti Evy
Devetnaest djevojaka i jedan mornar
Devotion
Devyataev
Deystvuy po obstanovke!
DI
Die Abenteuer des Werner Holt
Dikaya diviziya
Dive Bomber
Divided We Fall
DO
Do It — One!
Doch Strationa
Doctor Zhivago
Dog Brown
Dolg
Dolgaya doroga v leto
Donbass. Borderland
Doroga na Berlin
Doroga zhizni
Dotronsya do neba
Downfall
Dozhit do rassveta
DR
Dr. Abst's Experiment
Dragon Seed
DU
Duiande zhangzheng / The War of the Shore
Duma about Kovpak
Duma about Kovpak
Duma o Kovpake: Buran
Dunkirk
DV
Dva goda nad propastyu
Dvoe i voyna
DZ
Dzhulbars
EA
East Corridor
EI
Eichmann
EK
Ekipazh mashiny boevoy
EL
El Shatt - A Blueprint for Utopia
Elser
EM
Emperor
Empire of the Sun
EN
Enclosure
Encounter at the Elbe
Enemy Lines
Enemy at the Gates
Enigma
ER
Erna at War
ES
Escape from Germany
Eshchyo o voyne
Esli dorog tebe tvoy dom...
Essential Killing
ET
Eto bylo v razvedke
Eto mi, Gospodi...
EU
Europa Europa
EV
Every Time We Say Goodbye
Everybody Go Home
Evolyuciya
EX
Executed dawns
Exodus
EY
Eye in the Sky
FA
Falling Stars
Falsch
Fantasy Mission Force
Far from Vietnam
Far from the Motherland
Fat Man and Little Boy
Father
Father of a Soldier
FE
Feat of Odessa
Female Agents
FI
Fifteenth Spring
Filip
First Squad / Faasuto Sukuwaddo
Five Brave
FL
Flags of our Fathers
Flame & Citron
Flanders
Flickering Lights
Flyboys
FO
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada
For Those Who Are at Sea
For Whom the Bell Tolls
For the Moment
For the Power of the Soviets
Forbidden Games
Forbidden Songs
Force 10 from Navarone
Foreign Correspondent
Forest of the Gods
Fort Saganne
Fortress of War
Forty Days of Musa Dagh
FR
Franz + Polina
Freaks Out
Free City
Free State of Jones
Freedom
Freedom's Path
Friends
From Hell to Hell
From Here to Eternity
Front Beyond the Front Line
Front in the Rear of the Enemy
FU
Full Metal Jacket
Fury
GA
Game without rules
Gardens of Stone
GD
Gde-to gremit voyna
GE
General Della Rovere
General Rakhimov
GH
Ghosts of War
GI
Gibraltar
Giuseppe in Warsaw
GL
Glorious 39
Glory
GO
Go Tell the Spartans
Gold Run
Golda
Gone with the Wind
Good
Good Morning, Vietnam
Gorkiy mozhzhevel'nik
Govorit Moskva
Goya in Bordeaux
GR
Grave of the Fireflies
Green Zone
Greyhound
Greyhound Attack
Gruppa krovi
Gruz 300
GU
Gu-Ga
Guerrilla spark
Gunfight
Gunga Din
Gunpowder
HA
Hacksaw Ridge
Hadzhi-Murat
Hamsun
Hanna
Hanover Street
Hapkido
Harrison's Flowers
Hart's War
Hatred
Haytarma
HE
He Was a Real Trumpeter
Head in the Clouds
Heartbeat Detector
Hearts of the World
Heaven on Earth
Heavenly Slug
Heavy water
Hell Hath No Fury
Hell and Back Again
Henri 4
Henry V
Henry V
Here is your front
Hero 115
Heroes of Shipka
HI
Higher Principle
Hill of Death
Hiroshima mon amour
Hitler
Hitler's Aunt
Hitler's Miracle Weapons
HO
Holiday
Hollywoodgate
Home Front
Horká zima
Hornets’ Nest
Horse Soldiers
Hostage
Hot Shots!
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Hot Snow
How Do I Call You Now?..
HU
Hullumeelsus
Hurricane
Huso astgh
I
I
I
I Come From My Childhood
I Have Done Everything I Could
I Served the King of England
I Want to Believe
I Was Nineteen
I Was a Spy
I am a Teacher
I poli kai i poli
I ty uvidish nebo
I wish you health! Or the crazy Demobee
IF
If It Happens to You
If Only Everyone
If War Comes Tomorrow
If the enemy does not give up
IL
Ilhaq
IM
Im Westen nichts Neues
Im bylo devyatnadtsat
Image of Victory
Imya
IN
In August of 1944
In Country
In Darkness
In Harm's Way
In Love and War
In Peaceful Time
In Tranzit
In the Army Now
In the Fog
In the Land of Blood and Honey
In the Rear of the Enemy
In the Valley of Elah
Inglourious Basterds
Into the White
Invasion to Prchevo
Invincible
IS
Is Paris Burning?
Iskuplenie
Isoroku Yamamoto, the Commander-in-Chief of the Combined Fleet
IT
It Happened in the Donbass
IV
Ivan Nikulin: Russian Sailor
Ivan's Childhood
IY
Iyirmialtilar
IZ
Izhorskiy batalon
I’
I’ll Wait for You…
J.
J.S.A.: Joint Security Area
JA
Jakob the Liar
Jamilya
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
JE
Jew Suss: Rise and Fall
JO
Joan of Arc
Joan the Woman
Joanna
Johnny Mad Dog
Journey to Jerusalem
Journey to the Sun
Journey's End
Joyeux Noel
JU
Jump at the Dawn
KA
Kaddish
Kansas Raiders
Karbala
Katyń
KE
Kedma
Kelly's Heroes
Kesari
KH
Khleb detstva moyego
KI
King Arthur
King David
King of Beggars
Kingdom
Kingdom of Heaven
Kings Go Forth
Kippur
KL
Klezmer
Klyatva
Klyatva
KN
Knights of Valour
KO
Kolobanov. Boy pod Voyskovicami
Komarov Brothers
Komisary
Kontrudar
Koordinaty neizvestny
Koridor bessmertiya
Kotovsky
KR
Krasavitsa
Krasnye, belye, mertvye
Krasnyy prizrak 1812
Krepost
Krepost na kolyosakh
KT
Kto vernyotsa, dolyubit
KU
Kukacka v temném lese
LA
La Grande Illusion
La Grande Vadrouille
La Marseillaise
La Rafle
La milagrosa
La pelle
Lad from Our Town
Lancelot of the Lake
Land and Freedom
Laugh or Die
Lawrence of Arabia
LE
Le Choix d’Oleg
Le Silence de la Mer
Le vieux fusil
Least We Forget
Leaving Afghanistan
Lebanon
Legends of the Fall
Leningrad Symphony
Leningrad in Combat
Lesson of a Dead Language
Lessons of Darkness
Let George Do It!
Leto 1941 goda
Letters from Iwo Jima
Leytenant
Leytenant Suvorov
LI
Liberation
Liberation: Breakthrough
Liberation: The Battle of Berlin
Liberation: The Direction of the Main Blow
Liberation: The Fire Bulge
Liberation: The Last Assault
Life Is Beautiful
Life Is a Miracle
Life and Extraordinary Adventures of Private Ivan Chonkin
Lifeboat
Lili Marleen
Lincoln
Lines of Wellington
Liniya Mannergeyma
Little Boy
Little Women
Little Women
Living Images
LO
Lone Survivor
Long Live the Republic
Lost Command
Lost Transport
Love and Honor
LU
Luchshiye v adu
Lust, Caution
LY
Lyudi 1941 goda
LÉ
Léon Morin, Priest
MA
Macbeth
Major Dundee
Malchishki ekhali na front
Malchishku zvali kapitanom
Malysh
Malèna
Mama, I'm Alive
Mama, I'm Alive
Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden
Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi
March or Die
Marinus
Mariya. Spasti Moskvu
Marta
Mashenka
Massacre in Rome
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Max Manus: Man of War
May
May Stars
ME
Measures of Men
Mediterraneo
Mein Führer – Die wirklich wahrste Wahrheit über Adolf Hitler
Meine Mutter, ein Krieg und ich
Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence
Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni
MI
Michael Collins
Midshipman Panin
Midway
Mientras Dure La Guerra
Migi protiv Seybrov
Mihail Zorin. Zhizn prodolzhaetsya!
Miles of Fire
Military Secret
Minuta molchaniya
Miracle at St. Anna
Missing
Mission Gang
Mission in Kabul
MO
Moabitskaya tetrad
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
Moonzund
More American Graffiti
More v ogne
Morskoy kharakter
Morskoy okhotnik
Moryaki
Moscow Skies
Moy boevoy rashchyot
MR
Mr. Pip
MU
Murder Company
MY
My Dead Friend Zoe
My Little Sister
My Way
My, russkiy narod
NO
NO COMMENT
No Man's Land
No Path Through Fire
Noch dlinoyu v zhizn
Norjmaa
Normandie - Niémen
Nothing to Report
NA
Na Parizh!
Na bezymyannoy vysote
Na kievskom napravlyenii
Na podvig otchizna zovet
Na yasnyy ogon
Naked Among Wolves
Napoleon and Me
Naqoyqatsi
Nashestvie
Nasledniki Pobedy
National Theatre Live: Good
Naval Battalion
NE
Nebo
Nebo izmeryaetsya milyami
Nedelnoe. Pervye kilometry voyny
Nelly & Nadine
Nemaya Kukushka
Net neizvestnykh soldat
Never Alone
Never So Few
NI
Ni shagu nazad
Night Will Fall
Nikto, krome nas...
Nina
NR
Nr. 24
NU
Nuestras Madres / Our Mothers
Nuremberg
Nuremberg Trials
NY
Nyurnberg
O
O tekh, kogo pomnyu i lyublyu
O vozvrashchenii zabyt
O.
O.K.
OB
Obelisk
Obrechyonnye na voynu
OC
Occupied City
OD
Ode to My Father
Odesskie kanikuly
Odin na vseh
Odin shans iz tysyachi
Odnazhdy v pustyne
OK
Okovani soferi
OL
Oleko Dundich
Olenya okhota
ON
On War
On the Roads of War
On the Way to Berlin
Once There Was a Girl
Only "Old Men" Are Going Into Battle
OP
Operation Mincemeat
OR
Orchestra Class
Orlyonok
OS
Osenyu 41-go
Ostrov Suho
OT
Ot Buga do Visly
Otec
Otets
Otryad Svetlyachkov
Otryad osobogo naznacheniya
Otryad spetsyalnogo naznacheniya
OU
Out of the Darkness
Outside the Law
OZ
Ozhidanie polkovnika Shalygina
P-
P-51 Dragon Fighter
PA
Paisan
Pamyat
Panfilov's 28 Men
Parashuty na derevyakh
Particularly Important Task
Pasazerka
Path to War
Pathfinder
Paths of Glory
Patton
Pavilion of Women
PE
Peace to Him Who Enters
Pearl Harbor
Persepolis
Persian Lessons
Pervaya konnaya
Pervyy Oskar
Pervyy posle Boga
Pesn o Manshuk
Peter the First, Part One
PI
Pirogov
PL
Platoon
PO
Po dannym ugolovnogo rozyska
Pobeda na Pravoberezhnoy Ukraine i izgnanie nemetsikh zakhvatchikov za predely ukrainskikh sovietskikh zemel
Podryv
Poezd v dalyokiy avgust
Polonez Oginskogo
Pomilovanie
Poslednie zalpy
Posledniy bronepoezd
Posledstviya voyny
Postaraysya ostatsya zhivym
Poster Girl
Pour Sacha
Povest' o chekiste
Povorot
Povratak otpisanih
PR
Pravednik
Pressure
Prikaz: pereyti granitsu
Prikhodi svobodnym
Primary Russia
Princess Slutskaya
Prisoner of War
Prisoner of the Mountains
Prisoners of Beaumont
Prisoners of the Sun
Private Aleksandr Matrosov
Private Benjamin
Privet s fronta
Pro Petra i Pavla
Proshchatsya ne budem
Proshchay
Protivostoyanie
Provereno nema mina
PU
Pueblo
Punkt propuska. Oficerskaya istoriya
Purgatory
Purple Butterfly
PY
Pyat dney otdykha
Pyat narechenykh
QA
Qara Qyz
QU
Quo Vadis, Aida?
R.
R.V.S.
RA
Raid on Rommel
Railroad Tigers
Rainbow
Rainbow: A Private Affair
Raspravlyaya krylya
Razvedchiki
Razvedchiki: Voina posle voiny
RE
Red Cliff II
Red Devils
Red Sorghum
Red Tails
Redacted
Reporting from the Line of Fire
Rescue Dawn
Resistance
Resistance
Retribution
Reveille
Revolución
Revolution
RI
Richard III
Richard III
Richard the Lion-Hearted
Ride with the Devil
Riorita
RO
Rob Roy
Rock the Casbah
Rockets do not have to take off
Rodina ili smert
Rome, Open City
RU
Russkaya zhertva
Russkie morozy
RZ
Rzhev
SO
SOMETIMES IN APRIL
So Ends Our Night
Sobibor
Sofya Grushko
Sokrovishcha partizanskogo lesa
Soldatik
Soldiers
Solomon and Sheba
Son of the Regiment
Song of Russia
Sotrudnik ChK
Soviet Border
SA
Saboteur
Sahara
Sahara
Salvador
Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom
Sam Bahadur
San
Sand Castle
Sang des autres, Le
Sanka
Santa Fe Trail
Sapery
Sashka
Sashka. A Soldier's Diary
Saturday Fiction
Saving Private Ryan
Savior
SC
Schaste moe
Schindler's List
School of Courage
SE
Sea Cadet of Northern Fleet
Seaman's daughter
Sector 4
Sekretnoe oruzhie
Sekretnoye oruzhie
Sem chyornykh bumag
Sem par nechistykh
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Semnadtsat mgnoveniy vesny
Semnadtsatyy transatlanticheskiy
Senso
Serbian Scars
Serdtse druga
Serving the Soviet Union!
Sestra miloserdiya
Sevastopol 1942
Seven Beauties
Seven Winds
SH
Shadow in the Cloud
She Defends the Motherland
Ship of Fools
Shli soldaty
Shoah
Shoulder Arms
SI
Siberiade
Siberian Exile
Siberian Sniper
Silence
Simple People
Sinegoriya
Siriyskaya sonata
Sisters Apart
Sisu
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Situation Hopeless... But Not Serious
SK
Skhvatka
SL
Slaughterhouse-Five
Slingboy
Slushat v otsekakh
SN
Snayper Sakha
Sniper
Sniper 2
Sniper: Legacy
SP
Spasenie kapitana Maksimova
Spasennoe pokolenie
Special Unit
Speed
Splashes of Champagne
Spokoynyy den v kontse voyny
Spring on the Oder
Spy
SQ
Squadron 303
Squadron of Flying Hussars
ST
Stairway
Stairway to Heaven
Stalingrad
Stalingrad
Stalingrad
Stars on the wings
Starshina
Stella: A Life
Sto soldat i dve devushki
Stockholm Bloodbath
Stones for the Rampart
Stop-Loss
Storm over Asia
SU
Such a Big Boy
Sugar House
Suite Française
Sunflower
Sunshine
Suvorovec 1944
SV
Svideteli
Svyaz vremyon
SY
Synovya ukhodyat v boy
SÉ
Séraphine
T-
T-34
TA
Taegukgi
Taiga guy
Take everything on ourselves
Taking Chance
Taktika bega na dlinnuyu distantsiyu
Tale of a True Man
Talk of Angels
Taming of the Fire
Tangerines
Tankers
Tanks for Stalin
Taras Bulba
Tarzan Triumphs
Tashakor
TE
Tea with Mussolini
Ten' vraga
Tender Age
Testament of Youth
TH
Thank You for Your Service
That Hamilton Woman
That Kind of Woman
The 3 Rooms of Melancholia
The 300 Spartans
The A-Team
The Aftermath
The Alamo
The Alamo
The Alive and the Dead
The Army of Crime
The Artillery Sergeant Kalen
The Ascent
The Ashes
The Balkan Line
The Battle of Algiers
The Battle of Stalingrad
The Battle of Sutjeska
The Beginning of the Legend
The Beguiled
The Big Parade
The Big Red One
The Border
The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas
The Bridge
The Bridge on the River Kwai
The Bridges at Toko-Ri
The Burmese Harp
The Caine Mutiny
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
The Camp Followers
The Captain's Daughter
The Cardinal
The Catcher Was a Spy
The Charge of the Light Brigade
The Coast Guard
The Colt
The Conversation
The Counterfeiters
The Courageous
The Cranes Are Flying
The Cuckoo
The Cyclists
The Damned
The Dawn Patrol
The Dawns Here Are Quiet
The Dawns Here Are Quiet
The Day of the Beast
The Dead Nation
The Dead Remain with Their Mouths Open
The Death of Louis XIV
The Deer Hunter
The Descent Upon Drvar
The Desert Rats
The Desert of the Tartars
The Devil's Disciple
The Dirty Dozen
The Duellists
The Eagle Has Landed
The East
The Eight Hundred
The End of the Affair
The English Patient
The Eternal Road
The Exception
The Fall of Berlin
The Fall of Otrar
The Fifth Seal
The Fighters
The Final Countdown
The First Day of Freedom
The First Echelon
The Flight
The Flying Deuces
The Forbidden Christ
The Forgotten Battle
The Four Feathers
The Fourth Year of War
The Front Line
The General (1992)
The General's Daughter
The Girl
The Girl from Leningrad
The Golden Eshelon
The Good Soldier Shweik
The Great Battle
The Great Dictator
The Great Escape
The Great Raid
The Great War
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
The Guns of Navarone
The Heifer
The Heritage of Love
The Heroes of Telemark
The Hidden Soldier
The Hill
The Hook
The Horseman on the Roof
The Hurt Locker
The Immortal Garrison
The Interceptor
The Juggler
The Key
The Kill Hole
The Knot / Yun shui yao
The Lace Wars
The Land Girls
The Lark
The Last Airbender
The Last Attraction
The Last Circus
The Last Frontier
The Last Full Measure
The Last Hill
The Last Legion
The Last Men
The Last Metro
The Last Samurai
The Last of the Mohicans
The Leaves Have Fallen
The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp
The Lives of a Bengal Lancer
The Longest Day
The Lost Patrol
The Lucky Ones
The Lynx
The Man Who Will Come
The Man with the Gun
The Man with the Iron Heart
The Man with the Miraculous Hands
The Message
The Messenger
The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
The Miracle of Morgan's Creek
The Monuments Men
The Moon and the Stars
The Morning
The Mountain II
The Murderers are Coming
The Nightingale
The Ninth Day
The North Star
The Order: No Shooting
The Ottoman Lieutenant
The Outpost
The Painted Bird
The Patience Stone
The Patriot
The Patriots
The Patrol: Operation Herrick
The Pentagon Wars
The Pilot. A Battle for Survival
The Plainsman
The Pride and the Passion
The Reader
The Red Baron
The Red and the White
The Ring with a Crowned Eagle
The Road to 'Saturn'
The Road to Freedom
The Round-Up
The Rowan Waltz
The Sacrifice
The Sand Pebble
The Search
The Secret War of Harry Frigg
The Seventh Bullet
The Seventh Companion
The Shape of Water
The Shield and the Sword
The Shop on Main Street
The Shore of Salvation
The Silence of the Sea
The Siren
The Six Triple Eight
The Sixth of July
The Sky Riders
The Slowest Train
The Soldier of the Supply Column
The Sovereign's Servant
The Spy
The Spy
The Spy in Black
The Star
The Star
The Thin Red Line
The Third Blow
The Third Flare
The Third Half
The Third Part of the Night
The Tokyo Trial / Dongjing Shenpan
The Train
The Train for Kraljevo
The Train to Heaven
The Trench
The Trial of Joan of Arc
The Triple Echo
The Troubled Month of Veresen
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 1: The Moab Story
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 2: Vaux to the Sea
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 3: From Sark to the Finish
The Turkish Gambit
The Turning Point
The Undefeated
The Unvanquished
The Vanishing Soldier
The Wall
The War
The War Below
The War Is Over
The Watch Has Stopped at Midnight
The White Bird Marked with Black
The White Cliffs of Dover
The White Ribbon
The Wild Geese
The Wind
The Wind That Shakes the Barley
The Windermere Children
The Winter War
The Wounds
The Wrath of God
The Year of Living Dangerously
The Yellow Birds
The Young Guard
The Young Lions
The Youth of Maxim
The Zone of Interest
The Zookeeper's Wife
The unfoiled fortress
Theatre of Violence
They Fought for Their Country
They Have a Motherland
They Shall Not Grow Old
They Were the First
Thirst
Three Days till the Spring
Three Kingdoms: Resurrection of the Dragon
Throne of Blood
Through the Fire
TI
Tie xue Kunlun guan
Tigerland
Time of a Dancer
Titus
TO
To Be or Not to Be
To Have and Have Not
To Leave and to Not Return
To Live
Tobruk
Tomorrow Was the War
Too Late the Hero
Topor
Torpedo Bombers
Tough Nut
Tovarishch pesnya
TR
Trahison, La
Transit
Trautmann
Tretiy punkt protokola
Trial on the Road
Trinity
Triptikh
Troe sutok posle bessmertiya
Troe vyshli iz lesa
Trubachyov's Detachment Is Fighting
Trust the Man
TS
Tsel vizhu
TU
Tubelight
Tuman
Tunisian Victory
TW
Twelve O'Clock High
Twice Born
Twin Sisters
Two Comrades Were Serving
Two Soldiers
Two Women
TY
Ty pomnish?
U-
U-571
US
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
UC
Uch Qahramon
UK
Ukrainian Rhapsody
Ukrainian Vendetta
UL
Ulicy geroev
Ulysses' Gaze
UN
Unbroken
Under Fire
Under a Stone Sky
Unicorn Hunt
Unknown Pages from the Life of a Scout
Until They Sail
Untitle Denzel Washington Project
Untitled Greyhound Sequel Tom Hanks
Unusual Exhibition
UZ
Uzbek qizi
V
V dalyokom sorok pyatom... Vstrechi na Elbe
V dvukh shagakh ot 'Raya'
V nebe 'Nochnye vedmy'
V semnadcat malchisheskih let
V sozvezdii byka
V spiskakh ne znachilsya
V storonu ot voyny
V trudnyy chas
VA
Vacas
Vaincre Ou Mourir
Valery Chkalov
Vam — zadanie
Varyag
Vatan Ostonasi
VE
Venok sonetov
Venskie kanikuly
Verimalja
Vesuri
VI
Virunga
VN
Vnuk
VO
Vodil poyezda mashinist
Volchica
Volchya staya
Von Ryan's Express
Voyage of the Damned
Voyna i muzyka
Vozdukh
Vozvraschenie s fronta
Vozvrashchaytes skoree
Vozvrashchenie Mendysha
Vozvrashchenie v 'A'
VR
Vrag
Vragi
Vremya patriotov
Vremya vernutsya
VS
Vstrecha pered razlukoy
VT
Vtoroe dyhanie
Vtorzheniye
VY
Vysota 220
VZ
Vzyat zhivym
WA
Wait for Me
Waiting for Anya
Walker
Walking with the Enemy
War
War Book
War Horse
War Hunt
War Photographer
War Pigs
War Sailor
War Witch
War and Peace
War and Peace
War and Peace, Part III: The Year 1812
Warfare
Warhorse One
Warsaw Uprising
Waterloo
Waterloo Bridge
WE
We Looked in the Death's Face
We Were Soldiers
Welcome to Sarajevo
Westerplatte Resists
Westfront 1918: Vier von der Infanterie
WH
When the Wind Blows
Where Eagles Dare
Where Hands Touch
Wherever You Are
While there is time
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
White Bird: A Wonder Story
White Explosion
White Sun of the Desert
White Tracks
WI
Wil
Windtalkers
Wings
Winter in Wartime
Without Blood
Without the Right to Fail
WO
Wolf Warrior 2
Women of Valor
WR
Written Off
WU
Wunschkonzert
XU
Xue zhan Taierzhuang
YA
Ya - Khortitsa
Ya budu pomnit
Ya podaryu tebe pobedu
Yakov. Syn Stalina
Yanks
Yaroslav Mudry
Yashkina tropa
YI
Yi ge he ba ge
YO
Young Eagles
YU
Yudencrise, or Eternal Wheel
ZA
Za Palycha!
Za nami Moskva
Zalizna sotnya
Zapret
Zaytoun
ZE
Zelary
Zemlya, do vostrebovaniya
Zeros and Ones
ZH
Zhan huo zhong de ba lei
Zhenskiye radosti i pechali
Zhenya, Zhenechka and Katyusha
Zhuravli nad Ilmenem
ZI
Zimnyaya groza
Zimorodok
ZN
Znamya pobedy
ZO
Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead
Zoo
Zosya
Zoya
Zoya
Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya
ZU
Zulu
АФ
Африка
БЕ
Берлин 41-го. Долетали сильнейшие
ВЕ
Весна
ВЫ
Высота 89
ГА
Гатчина. Молчание Сильвии
ГЛ
Главный конструктор
ДЕ
Десант
ЖА
Жаужүрек мың бала
МЕ
Мергендер
НА
Назначаешься внучкой
ОР
Орман хикаясы
СВ
Свои. Баллада о войне
СИ
Сильные духом
СН
Снайпер
ТА
Так и будет
ЧЁ
Чёрная пудра
