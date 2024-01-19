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Poster of My City
6.9
Kinoafisha Films My City
6.9

My City

, 2024
Mun Kaupunki
Finland / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of My City
6.9

Synopsis

17-year-old Eddie struggles to find his identity in a world of crime and violence. Friendships are tested and alliances are broken, as Eddie's world begins to crumble under the weight of his thirst for power.

Cast

Marcus Lukkarila
Eddie
Henri Finström
Sakke
Henrik Karjalainen
Nadja
Marko Salminen
Esa
Jere Saarela
Toni
Niilo Karjalainen
Shanky
Rene Mylly
Jani
Tommi Karjalainen
Masa
Lauri Vähä
Mano
Nina Kauppinen
Eddien Mummo
Director Joonas Pirttikangas
Writer Joonas Pirttikangas
Composer Marcus Lukkarila
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 19 January 2024
Release date
19 January 2024 Finland K-16
Production Hepola Films
Also known as
Mun Kaupunki

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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