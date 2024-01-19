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6.9
Kinoafisha
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My City
6.9
My City
, 2024
Mun Kaupunki
Finland / Crime, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Synopsis
17-year-old Eddie struggles to find his identity in a world of crime and violence. Friendships are tested and alliances are broken, as Eddie's world begins to crumble under the weight of his thirst for power.
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Cast
Marcus Lukkarila
Eddie
Henri Finström
Sakke
Henrik Karjalainen
Nadja
Marko Salminen
Esa
Jere Saarela
Toni
Niilo Karjalainen
Shanky
Rene Mylly
Jani
Tommi Karjalainen
Masa
Lauri Vähä
Mano
Nina Kauppinen
Eddien Mummo
Director
Joonas Pirttikangas
Writer
Joonas Pirttikangas
Composer
Marcus Lukkarila
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Finland
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
19 January 2024
Release date
19 January 2024
Finland
K-16
Production
Hepola Films
Also known as
Mun Kaupunki
More
Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Stills
Showtimes
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