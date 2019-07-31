Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Fast Food & Cigarettes
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Fast Food & Cigarettes
4.8

Fast Food & Cigarettes

, 2019
Fast Food & Cigarettes
USA / Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Fast Food & Cigarettes
4.8

Synopsis

A heist gone awry leaves two gunmen trapped in a diner. This edge of your seat thriller has no dialogue.

Cast

Kenny Bellau
Alex Wayne Boutte
Tom Bubrig
Charles Early
Jamey Faucheux
Karista Filopoulos
Stephen J. Massaro
Manon Pages
Sally
Chad Schenk
Creek Wilson
Mike
Director Paul Dale
Writer Paul Dale, Dylan McGovern
Composer Dustin Simoneaux
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2019
World premiere 31 July 2019
Release date
31 July 2019 USA
Production Paul Dale Films
Also known as
Fast Food & Cigarettes

Film rating

4.8
Rate 15 votes
4.4 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more