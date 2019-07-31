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4.8
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Fast Food & Cigarettes
4.8
Fast Food & Cigarettes
, 2019
Fast Food & Cigarettes
USA / Crime, Thriller / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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4.8
Synopsis
A heist gone awry leaves two gunmen trapped in a diner. This edge of your seat thriller has no dialogue.
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Cast
Kenny Bellau
Alex Wayne Boutte
Tom Bubrig
Charles Early
Jamey Faucheux
Karista Filopoulos
Stephen J. Massaro
Manon Pages
Sally
Chad Schenk
Creek Wilson
Mike
Director
Paul Dale
Writer
Paul Dale
,
Dylan McGovern
Composer
Dustin Simoneaux
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 1 minute
Production year
2019
World premiere
31 July 2019
Release date
31 July 2019
USA
Production
Paul Dale Films
Also known as
Fast Food & Cigarettes
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
15
votes
4.4
IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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