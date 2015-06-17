Barney Thomson, awkward, diffident, Glasgow barber, lives a life of desperate mediocrity and his uninteresting life is about to go from 0 to 60 in five seconds, as he enters the grotesque and comically absurd world of the serial killer.
ProductionTrinity Works Entertainment, Sigma Films, Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit (CPTC)
Also known as
The Legend of Barney Thomson, Barney Thomson, A Lenda de Barney Thomson, Delitti Perfetti, Die Legende von Barney Thomson, Essek mishpakhti, La bottega degli errori, La légende de Barney Thomson, La leyenda de Barney Thomson, The Long Midnight of Barney Thomson, Легенда о Барни Томсоне, Легенда о Барнију Томпсону, Убойная стрижка, バーニー・トムソンの殺人日記, 瘋狂殺手理髮師
BarneyI'm 50 yrs old, got nothing to show for it. Live in this shitey flat/ not had a ride since Shakin Stephens had a number one, a mother who sticks her claws in like an old buzzard. A man by rights should live to reach his full potential and have a kick at the ball.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.