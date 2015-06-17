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Poster of Barney Thomson
6.7
Barney Thomson - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Barney Thomson
6.7

Barney Thomson

, 2016
The Legend of Barney Thomson
Canada, Great Britain / Crime, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Barney Thomson
6.7
Barney Thomson - Dubbed trailer
Barney Thomson  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Barney Thomson, awkward, diffident, Glasgow barber, lives a life of desperate mediocrity and his uninteresting life is about to go from 0 to 60 in five seconds, as he enters the grotesque and comically absurd world of the serial killer.

Cast

Robert Carlyle
Robert Carlyle
Barney Thomson
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Cemolina
Ray Winstone
Ray Winstone
Detective Inspector Holdall
James Cosmo
James Cosmo
James Henderson
Martin Compston
Martin Compston
Chris Porter
Kevin Guthrie
Kevin Guthrie
Detective Inspector Callum MacPherson
Tom Courtenay
Tom Courtenay
Chief Superintendent McManaman
Ashley Jensen
Ashley Jensen
Detective Inspector June Robertson
Brian Pettifer
Charlie Taylor
Stephen McCole
Wullie Henderson
Director Robert Carlyle
Writer Douglas Lindsay, Richard Cowan, Colin McLaren
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 17 June 2015
World premiere 17 June 2015
Release date
26 May 2016 Russia Arthouse 16+
26 May 2016 Belarus
30 July 2015 Germany
24 July 2015 Great Britain
26 May 2016 Kazakhstan
26 May 2016 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,336,254
Production Trinity Works Entertainment, Sigma Films, Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit (CPTC)
Also known as
The Legend of Barney Thomson, Barney Thomson, A Lenda de Barney Thomson, Delitti Perfetti, Die Legende von Barney Thomson, Essek mishpakhti, La bottega degli errori, La légende de Barney Thomson, La leyenda de Barney Thomson, The Long Midnight of Barney Thomson, Легенда о Барни Томсоне, Легенда о Барнију Томпсону, Убойная стрижка, バーニー・トムソンの殺人日記, 瘋狂殺手理髮師

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 23 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Barney Thomson - Dubbed trailer
Barney Thomson Dubbed trailer
Barney Thomson - Trailer
Barney Thomson Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Barney I'm 50 yrs old, got nothing to show for it. Live in this shitey flat/ not had a ride since Shakin Stephens had a number one, a mother who sticks her claws in like an old buzzard. A man by rights should live to reach his full potential and have a kick at the ball.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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