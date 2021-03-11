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Poster of Bad Christmas
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Bad Christmas
6.4

Bad Christmas

, 2021
La noche mágica
Argentina / Comedy, Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Bad Christmas
6.4

Synopsis

A peaceful Christmas Eve is interrupted when a thief breaks into a villa. When the family’s little daughter mistakes him for Santa Claus and asks him to fulfill her Christmas wish, he will be forced to perform a miracle that will redeem secrets from the past.

Cast

Natalia Oreiro
Natalia Oreiro
Kira Beckert
Diego Peretti
Nicola
Pablo Rago
Cachete
Isabela Palópoli
Alicia Beckert
Esteban Bigliardi
Juan Beckert
Hernán Jiménez
Carbonilla
Laura López Moyano
Gladys
Marina Glezer
Novia Padre Kira
Maria Eugenia Rigon
Prima Kira 1
Sebastián Arzeno
Camarógrafo
Director Gastón Portal
Writer Gastón Portal, Javier Castro Albano
Composer Pablo Borghi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 11 March 2021
Release date
11 March 2021 Argentina
Production Aeroplano Cine, DIRECTV Original, Instituto Nacional de Cine y Artes Audiovisuales (INCAA)
Also known as
La noche mágica, Bad Christmas, Kouzelná noc, A Noite Mágica, Čarobna noć, Čarobna noč, I magiki nychta, Noaptea magică, Noc pełna magii, Rossz karácsony, Sihirli Gece, The Magic Night, The Night of Alicia, Η μαγική νύχτα, Волшебная ночь

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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