A peaceful Christmas Eve is interrupted when a thief breaks into a villa. When the family’s little daughter mistakes him for Santa Claus and asks him to fulfill her Christmas wish, he will be forced to perform a miracle that will redeem secrets from the past.
ProductionAeroplano Cine, DIRECTV Original, Instituto Nacional de Cine y Artes Audiovisuales (INCAA)
Also known as
La noche mágica, Bad Christmas, Kouzelná noc, A Noite Mágica, Čarobna noć, Čarobna noč, I magiki nychta, Noaptea magică, Noc pełna magii, Rossz karácsony, Sihirli Gece, The Magic Night, The Night of Alicia, Η μαγική νύχτα, Волшебная ночь