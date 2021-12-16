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Poster of Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1
7.6

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1

, 2021
Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1
India / Action, Adventure, Crime / 18+
Poster of Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1
7.6

Cast

Allu Arjun
Pushpa Raj
Fahadh Faasil
Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna
Srivalli
Ajay Ghosh
Konda Reddy
Dhananjaya
Jolly Reddy
Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari
Kesava
Sunil
Mangalam Srinu
Rao Ramesh
Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu (MLA)
Anasuya Bharadwaj
Dakshayini
Ajay
Molleti Mohan
Director Sukumar
Writer Sukumar, Srikanth Vissa, Hussain Sha Kiran, A.R. Prabhav
Composer Devi Sri Prasad
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 59 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 16 December 2021
World premiere 16 December 2021
Release date
7 January 2022 Great Britain 12A
17 December 2021 India UA
Worldwide Gross $7,592,374
Production Mythri Movie Makers, Muttamsetty Media
Also known as
Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, Pushpa, Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa Raj, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 01, Пушпа, पुष्पा: The Rise - Part 1, プシュパ 覚醒, 普什帕：崛起, Pushpa: Chapter 1 - The Rise, Pusha: Chapter 1, Pushpa - The Rise, พุชป้า กลับมาตะลุย

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 9 July 2025

Quotes

DSP Govindappa Where did you hide your goods? Tell me!
Pushpa Raj My boss won't spare me if I told you.
DSP Govindappa Who is your boss? Tell his name!
Pushpa Raj Who else? It's me. No one is born in this district who can tell me.
[Pushpa laughs]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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