Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, Pushpa, Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa Raj, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 01, Пушпа, पुष्पा: The Rise - Part 1, プシュパ 覚醒, 普什帕：崛起, Pushpa: Chapter 1 - The Rise, Pusha: Chapter 1, Pushpa - The Rise, พุชป้า กลับมาตะลุย
Film rating
7.6
Rate10 votes
7.6IMDb
Updated 9 July 2025
Quotes
DSP GovindappaWhere did you hide your goods? Tell me!
Pushpa RajMy boss won't spare me if I told you.
DSP GovindappaWho is your boss? Tell his name!
Pushpa RajWho else? It's me. No one is born in this district who can tell me.
[Pushpa laughs]
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.