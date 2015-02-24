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Poster of VANish
5.1
Kinoafisha Films VANish
5.1

VANish

, 2015
VANish
USA / Action, Crime, Horror / 18+
Poster of VANish
5.1

Synopsis

Three thugs kidnap Emma, the daughter of a drug kingpin, and have no idea that murderous blood that runs through her veins. As time passes, the unlucky threesome finds themselves in danger from the police, gangsters and their captive.

Cast

Tony Todd
Tony Todd
Officer Darrow
Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo
Carlos
Bryan Bockbrader
Max
Austin Abke
Jack
Maiara Walsh
Emma
Adam Guthrie
Shane
Denise Dorado
Jasmine
Hope Diaz
Isabella
Angela Raya
Lexi
Joe Davis
Ed
Director Bryan Bockbrader
Writer Bryan Bockbrader
Composer Michael Tuller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 3 February 2016
World premiere 24 February 2015
Release date
24 April 2015 Germany 18
24 February 2015 USA R
Production Grizly Films
Also known as
Vanish, A furgon, Krwawa jazda, Raptada, v8, VANish - Sequestro letale, Исчезновение

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023

Quotes

Max Emma, you see this? You give that pig so much as a seductive wink, I'm gonna blow a hole in your head big enough to skull-fuck you in.
Shane That's a small hole.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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