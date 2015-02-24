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5.1
Kinoafisha
Films
VANish
5.1
VANish
, 2015
VANish
USA / Action, Crime, Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
5.1
Synopsis
Three thugs kidnap Emma, the daughter of a drug kingpin, and have no idea that murderous blood that runs through her veins. As time passes, the unlucky threesome finds themselves in danger from the police, gangsters and their captive.
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Cast
Tony Todd
Officer Darrow
Danny Trejo
Carlos
Bryan Bockbrader
Max
Austin Abke
Jack
Maiara Walsh
Emma
Adam Guthrie
Shane
Denise Dorado
Jasmine
Hope Diaz
Isabella
Angela Raya
Lexi
Joe Davis
Ed
Director
Bryan Bockbrader
Writer
Bryan Bockbrader
Composer
Michael Tuller
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
3 February 2016
World premiere
24 February 2015
Release date
24 April 2015
Germany
18
24 February 2015
USA
R
Production
Grizly Films
Also known as
Vanish, A furgon, Krwawa jazda, Raptada, v8, VANish - Sequestro letale, Исчезновение
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023
Stills
Quotes
Max
Emma, you see this? You give that pig so much as a seductive wink, I'm gonna blow a hole in your head big enough to skull-fuck you in.
Shane
That's a small hole.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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