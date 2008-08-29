Great Britain / Crime, Drama, Action, Thriller / 18+
6.0
Synopsis
Alex masterminds an ambitious plan to steal millions of untraceable cash that is stacked in the underground vaults of The London Exchange Bank, waiting for its last journey, Incineration. Lucky, Matty, Terry, Chubby, Norman and Jay make up his unlikely gang of robbers. Setting up their alibi, the gang check in for a flight and join in with thousands of England supporters that are part of a mass exodus to The World Cup Tournament in Germany.
Daylight Robbery, Daylight Robbery - Un colpo british style, Gün ışığında Soygun, Jaf in plina zi, Le braquage du siècle, O Álibi Perfeito, Pangarööv päevavalges, Rablás fényes nappal, Идеальное ограбление, Пладнешки обир
Film rating
6.0
Rate10 votes
6IMDb
Updated 5 September 2023
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.