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Poster of Daylight Robbery
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Daylight Robbery
6.0

Daylight Robbery

, 2008
Daylight Robbery
Great Britain / Crime, Drama, Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Daylight Robbery
6.0

Synopsis

Alex masterminds an ambitious plan to steal millions of untraceable cash that is stacked in the underground vaults of The London Exchange Bank, waiting for its last journey, Incineration. Lucky, Matty, Terry, Chubby, Norman and Jay make up his unlikely gang of robbers. Setting up their alibi, the gang check in for a flight and join in with thousands of England supporters that are part of a mass exodus to The World Cup Tournament in Germany.

Cast

Vas Blackwood
Lucky
Xavier Anderson
SWAT Man
Brodie Bass
Passport Control
Robert Boulter
Jay
Max Brown
Max Brown
Doctor
Clair Elsmore
Cashier
Antonio Gil
Bank Manager
Leo Gregory
Matty
Johnny Harris
Johnny Harris
Terry
Geoff Bell
Alex
Director Paris Leonti
Writer Paris Leonti, Nick O'Hagan
Composer Richard Chester
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 29 August 2008
Release date
29 August 2008 USA
Worldwide Gross $2,629
Production Daylight Productions, Giant Films
Also known as
Daylight Robbery, Daylight Robbery - Un colpo british style, Gün ışığında Soygun, Jaf in plina zi, Le braquage du siècle, O Álibi Perfeito, Pangarööv päevavalges, Rablás fényes nappal, Идеальное ограбление, Пладнешки обир

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 5 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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